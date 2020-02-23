Cut thru myths to see facts about COVID-19

Reposted from the Fabius Maximus website
Summary: I talk to people who worry about the coronavirus epidemic and so read much about it – but know almost nothing, with facts lost amidst the rumors and misinformation. Here is a clear picture of what is known, so far. We learn more each day.
Important: the WHO has not yet declared COVID-19 (aka coronavirus) to be a pandemic – where the epidemic spreads rapidly across multiple regions simultaneously. The label “pandemic” describes a disease’s extent and speed of spread, not its severity. See the WHO website for details (here and here). The COVID-19 epidemic now might be breaking containment to become a pandemic. This is where the preparation during the past two months will prove its worth – or not.
The current status
From the WHO Situation Report of February 22.
So far there are 29 nations affected (5 new nations since February 3, two today). There are 1402 confirmed cases outside China (202 new), with 11 deaths (202 new). That is 768 cases plus the 634 guaranteed or tested from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Reminder: the world’s population outside China is six and one-half billion.
- South Korea is experiencing the most rapid spread of the disease outside of China – so far with small numbers afflicted and an immensely strong response by its government and people. They have 346 confirmed cases: 1 new case reported on Feb. 18, 20 on Feb. 19, 53 on Feb. 20, and 100 on Feb. 21, and 104 on Feb. 22.
- The other nation experiencing a rapid spread is Italy, so far with tiny numbers. Using Italy’s numbers, there 54 confirmed cases (vs. 3 on WHO’s Feb. 21 report). Again, the government and people are responding strongly and proactively to contain the outbreak (details here).
- Iran reported its first two cases on Feb 20. There are now 18 cases and 4 deaths, which implies that there are many more than 18 people infected.
People take for granted this accurate, timely, and detailed data (esp. the “government can’t do anything” and “the UN is evil” folks). It did not exist for epidemics until recently. This information is collected according to the International Health Regulations (2005). All Member States are required to immediately report any new confirmed case of COVID-19 and, within 48 hours, provide information related to clinical, epidemiological, and travel history using the WHO standardized case reporting form.
Cases in the US
As of Feb 21, the CDC reports that 414 people have been tests and 14 cases confirmed – with no tests pending results.
As of February 15, the CDC estimates that so far this season (since September 9) there have been at least 29 million flu illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations, and 16,000 deaths from flu. See their summary page and detail page for current information. But remember America’s new motto: “What, me worry?”
An overview of the epidemic
Excerpt from a speech by Tedros Adhanom, the Director-General of WHO, on February 21. Full text here.
“It’s hard to believe that only 52 days ago {January 1}, WHO’s country office in China was notified of a cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan city. In just seven weeks, this outbreak has captured the world’s attention, and rightly so, because it has the potential to cause severe political, social and economic upheaval.
“As you know, WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern within a month {on January 30} after the first reported cases, as a result of the signs of human-to-human transmission we saw outside China. And because of the major concerns we had that this virus could spread to countries with weaker health systems such as in our continent. China has now reported 75,569 cases to WHO, including 2239 deaths.
“The data from China continue to show a decline in new cases. This is welcome news, but it must be interpreted very cautiously. It’s far too early to make predictions about this outbreak.
“Outside China, there are now 1200 cases in 26 countries, with 8 deaths. As you know, there is one confirmed case on the African continent, in Egypt {reported Feb. 15}. Several African countries have tested suspected cases of COVID-19, but fortunately they have been found negative.
“Although the total number of cases outside China remains relatively small, we are concerned about the number of cases with no clear epidemiological link, such as travel history to China or contact with a confirmed case. We are especially concerned about the increase in cases in the Islamic Republic of Iran, where there are now 18 cases and four deaths in just the past two days.
“With every day that passes, we know a little bit more about this virus, and the disease it causes. We know that more than 80% of patients have mild disease and will recover. But the other 20% of patients have severe or critical diseases, ranging from shortness of breath to septic shock and multi-organ failure. These patients require intensive care, using equipment such as respiratory support machines that are, as you know, in short supply in many African countries. And that’s a cause for concern. In 2% of reported cases, the virus is fatal, and the risk of death increases the older a patient is, and with underlying health conditions. We see relatively few cases among children. More research, of course, is needed to understand why.
“Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for COVID-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems. …we’re working hard to prepare countries in Africa for the potential arrival of the virus. …We’ve also published a Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, with a call for US$675 million to support countries, especially those which are most vulnerable.
“WHO has identified 13 priority countries in Africa because of their direct links to China or their high volume of travel with China. …an increasing number of African countries are now able to test for COVID-19 with laboratory test kits supplied by WHO, compared with only one just a couple of weeks ago. Some countries in Africa, including DRC, are also leveraging the capacity they have built up to test for Ebola, to test for COVID-19. This is a great example of how investing in health systems can pay dividends for health security.
“We have also shipped more than 30,000 sets of personal protective equipment to several countries in Africa, and we’re ready to ship almost 60,000 more sets to 19 countries in the coming weeks. We’re working with manufacturers of personal protective equipment to address the severe disruption in the market for masks, gloves, gowns and other PPE, to ensure we can protect health workers.
“During the past month about 11,000 African health workers have been trained using WHO’s online courses on COVID-19, which are available free of charge in English, French and other languages at OpenWHO. We’re also providing advice to countries on how to do screening, testing, contact tracing and treatment.
“Last week we brought the international research community together to identify research priorities, especially in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines. …
“The increasing signs of transmission outside China show that the window of opportunity we have for containing this virus is narrowing. We are calling on all countries to invest urgently in preparedness. We have to take advantage of the window of opportunity we have, to attack the virus outbreak with a sense of urgency.”
The numbers for COVID-19
From WHO’s February 19 Situation Report. Footnotes omitted. See the report for footnotes with links to research. Links and red emphasis added.
“WHO has been working with an international network of statisticians and mathematical modelers to estimate key epidemiologic parameters of COVID-19, such as the incubation period (the time between infection and symptom onset), case fatality ratio (CFR, the proportion of cases who die), infection fatality ratio (IFR, the portion of all of those infected who die), and the serial interval (the time between symptom onset of a primary and secondary case).
“To calculate these parameters, statisticians and modelers use case-based data from COVID-19 surveillance activities, and data captured from early investigations, such as those studies which evaluate transmission within clusters of cases in households or other closed settings. Preliminary estimates of median incubation period are 5-6 days (ranging from 0-14 days) and estimates for the serial interval range from 4.4 to 7.5 days. …
“The confirmed case fatality ratio, or CFR, is the total number of deaths divided by the total number of confirmed cases at one point in time. Within China, the confirmed CFR, as reported by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention is 2.3%. This is based on 1023 deaths amongst 44,415 laboratory-confirmed cases as of 11 February. This CFR does not include the number of more mild infections that may be missed from current surveillance, which has largely focused on patients with pneumonia requiring hospitalization; nor does it account for the fact that recently confirmed cases may yet develop severe disease, and some may die. As the outbreak continues, the confirmed CFR may change.
“Outside of China, CFR estimates among confirmed cases reported is lower than reported from within China. However, it is too early to draw conclusions as to whether there are real differences in the CFR inside and outside of China, as final outcome data (that is, who will recover and who will die) for the majority of cases reported from outside China are not yet known.”
That last paragraph is important and often ignored. The fatality rate in developed nations is as yet unknown, but probably far lower than China’s due to availablilty of more advanced tools for treatment – especially for respiratory problems.
About transmission of covid-19
From WHO’s February 21 Situation Report.
“Currently, there are investigations conducted to evaluate the viability and survival time of SARS-CoV-2. In general, coronaviruses are very stable in a frozen state according to studies of other coronaviruses, which have shown survival for up to two years at -20°C. Studies conducted on SARS-CoV ad MERS-CoV indicate that these viruses can persist on different surfaces for up to a few days depending on a combination of parameters such as temperature, humidity, and light. For example, at refrigeration temperature (4°C), MERS-CoV can remain viable for up to 72 hours.
“Current evidence on other coronavirus strains shows that while coronaviruses appear to be stable at low and freezing temperatures for a certain period, food hygiene and good food safety practices can prevent their transmission through food. Specifically, coronaviruses are thermolabile, which means that they are susceptible to normal cooking temperatures (70°C). Therefore, as a general rule, the consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, raw milk or raw animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods.
“SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV are susceptible to the most common cleaning and disinfection protocols and there is no indication so far that SARS-Cov-2 behaves differently.”
Conclusions
The combination of good global organization by the national public health organizations (coordinated by WHO) and high technology have contained the epidemic for 52 days. This time allowed implementation of screening and quarantine mechanisms, creation of diagnostic tools (based on decoding its genome), development of protocols for treatment, dissemination of equipment, and starting research about the diseases’ nature and cure.
The next few weeks might show what difference all that has made. Future historians might see COVID-19 as a new age of public health, with the first effective response to a pandemic. Time will tell.
It’s easy to follow the coronavirus story
The World Health Organization provides daily information, from highly technical information to news for the general public.
- There is their daily situation report, with detailed numbers.
- The Director-General of WHO gives frequent briefings, which are quite insightful.
- Their daily press briefings have more information. An audio goes up quickly afterwards. A transcript is posted the next day.
For More Information
100 thoughts on "Cut thru myths to see facts about COVID-19"
“Specifically, coronaviruses are thermolabile, which means that they are susceptible to normal cooking temperatures (70°C). Therefore, as a general rule, the consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided”
I found this para particularly helpful for us here in thailand. Of course the whole of the post (i read it through to thw end) is helpful.
Many thanks for this series of posts.
This post erodes my trust in this site.
Hate to see you go but … b’bye!
I’m sorry. I didn’t realize this was was ZeroHedge.
Brandon,
“I didn’t realize this was was ZeroHedge.”
What an odd comment. This post is the opposite of the “news” on Zerohedge. Everything here is all information from the WHO and CDC.
This site probably has more visitors than ZeroHedge. I prefer climate things but don’t object to occasional Coronavirus info. If you don’t like it then FU*K OFF.
I am posting this 3 hours after this article is put on the net.
Above … South Korea has 346 confirmed. Actually now 763 confirmed.
Above says Italy has 54 cases whereas it is now 152 confirmed, 50,000 on lockdown, and Austria halting train service between the 2 countries.
As I continue to voraciously speed read through vast swaths of info erupting throughout the cyberspace, I am astounded at the psychology that seems to be on display by so many ‘intelligent’ contributors.
While it is most certainly a daunting task to accurately discern what is true/false, important/tangential, if you all do not recognize that we are witnessing perhaps one of the bigger catastrophes in recent memory, then you are … Without. A. Doubt willfully blinding yourselves to this global maelstrom within which we are ALL – right across the planet – enmeshed this very moment.
Good luck, folks.
I think that for the moment you are in fact exaggerating.Yes, we know that the way the world is a lethal global pandemic is a distinct possibility, but is this the one? The evidence so far is that it is not. Yet. And may never be.
(I have also corrected your spelling of ‘wilfully’).
So , comparing US flu to China COVID19 ….about 49 times as deadly .
US 29 ,000,000 cases , 16,000 deaths . China COVID 19 74,280 cases , 2,004 deaths .
49 times ….
Right, and we’re to trust the WHO is on top of the situation? The date in Italy and South Korea have both deteriorated significantly since publication of this article. I understand the impulse here for empirical rigor, but this is a fast evolving situation about which we know very little. With the outbreaks in Italy and Korea, we should finally be able to get a better read on what we’re up against. Data out of China is suspect.
We should obviously go to Reddit or Facebook for the latest information.
Brandon
The mere fact that this virus is KNOWN (and has been known from near the beginning) to have a NON SYMPTOMATIC incubation period ranging up to 14 days (now posited as up to 28 days with one woman in north China speculated to have had a 42 day, asymptomatic incubation) should CLEARLY display that every single ‘confirmed’ case is looking in the rear view mirror, contagion wise.
Folks, if you do not realize that this virus has a scalar shedding profile from Zero day infection, look it up … because it does.
If you are unaware that both the Shanghai medical people as well as the national Chinese medical officials have determined that this bug is now known to be AEROSOLIZED TRANSMITTED, NOT AIRBORNE TRANSMITTED (!!!), then you might benefit by spending a few minutes and familiarize yourselves with the implications of this data.
Dude, we already knew how it is transmitted long ago because it is a Coronavirus, a RNA virus with lipid membrane, very much like Influenza virus and with the same transmission mechanism and similar target at the respiratory system in humans. That’s why symptoms are so similar.
Transmission by aerosols and droplets is a type of AIRBORNE transmission. Viruses with protein cover as measles also transmit as particles and have a much higher infection rate.
Sweet,
This just in: China’s public health system is not remotely like that of the US. Nor is its medical resources. And China’s population density is far higher.
In brief, your comparison is nuts.
A valid comparison would be flu deaths in China vs. those in the US, and COVID-19 in China and the US. But I have found data from China about the flu to do the former. So far there are too few cases in the developed nation to do the latter.
… and their data “reporting” is probably even less reliable than Cuba’s.
I mean, really. Trying to assess how bad this is from WHO stats, which are all based on what the Chinese government tell them? Calculating the CFR by dividing known cases by known deaths at one point in time, despite the virus being asymptomatic for up to three weeks? Maybe you should recalculate it using the deaths from three weeks ago. Mmmm. Bit higher now, eh?
You might as well believe the WHO’s infant mortality rates for Cuba… suplied to them by Castro’s finest.
In any case, it looks like we’re going to find out. It might all be a big nothingburger, but I think Larry and the WHO are going to look a bit complacent when the dust finally settles from all this.
Comparing it to fly at this time is not valid.
Fly has been spreading continuously for all of human history, as far as anyone knows.
This one just crossed over to humans and started spreading recently.
Maybe by next year, comparing flu and COVID19 deaths in a year will be meaningful.
The cases in Iran and Italy have not been connected to any known cases in other locations, so the virus is spreading by unknown carriers. This is the truly ominous development.
One illness parameter not mentioned is, how many of those exposed become infected?
Another is what is the minimal infective dose?
A third is, has anyone known to have gotten infected via fomites?
One last thought is, is it possible these new infections represent someone deliberately spreading the illness?
Or does it perhaps mean some people are asymptomatic spreaders…typhoid Mary types…who have and shed virus, but are not themselves sickened/affected?
“The fatality rate in developed nations is as yet unknown, but probably far lower than China’s due to availablilty of more advanced tools for treatment – especially for respiratory problems.”
“Outside of China, CFR estimates among confirmed cases reported is lower than reported from within China.”
More than likely it’s a combination of both…..I don’t trust China as far as I could throw it…my instincts say cases are grossly under reported in China….to rural…fear….and people are being turned away
The main concern in the US is to our economy. China is virtually locked down, severely disrupting the vast manufacturing supply chain. This could induce a recession.
A recession is probably on the horizon in any event, since we have had a fairly strong bull market for at least the last 9-10 years which is longer than most business cycles. If Hillary had been elected, we probably would have already had a very serious recession and the election of Trump and deregulation et al probably has delayed that somewhat, at least to the next election cycle, and if this virus slows down rather quickly. If it doesn’t then that could be a problem for the election of DJT if there is health chaos in the West. And of course, if Burnie and the Dems ever got elected, it would be a full on Depression no matter if money was falling from the skies. Both figuratively and literally, about the depression.
But China has caught a very serious ‘flu’ and it is probably inevitable at some point that markets correct, depending what happens the next month. I have set 50% cash aside and taken some profits for buying opportunities and just in case things really fall apart, 15%-20% in gold/silver just as hedge on the store of value which I already did several years ago. We all hope this COVID-19 burns itself out by spring, but if it doesn’t, then I think we have to accept the fact that recession is inevitable just given the supply chain break down that is starting to show up globally and lack of spending in China itself. China is probably approaching recession territory, at least temporarily for the duration of this current outbreak within its borders.
This is currently a potential Grey Swan event globally, but could be a Black Swan event within a month and then we have something to really worry about, including both our financial and physical health. But we will survive and bounce back as we always do.
Stock futures are dropping like a fat rock here in the US at this hour.
Markets in Europe are down 3-4% already.
Anyone brushing this off as no big deal is plainly not paying attention.
Hope for the best, but wishful thinking never helped anyone prepare for anything…keep that in mind too.
My best guess is, this virus is past being containable.
It will probably turn out that many thousands of people fled Wigan and have dispersed around Asia and now Europe.
Look for a halt to most global travel next.
And everyone else.
The Aussie stock market was hit badly today. The suspicion is that Europe will follow suit, and the USA more so.
Australia could be headed for a recession at long last. We’re teetering on the edge anyway, first time for decades.
And there are reportedly at least 6 cities in Iran, including Qom, now on lockdown.
In addition to cancelling schools and soccer matches in northern Italy, over 50,000 Italians are now on lockdown as well.
Joe,
That is the kind of fast response that contains an epidemic – massive reaction while the infection count is in the single digits.
Commenters here confuse a strong pre-emptive response with panic, implying that effective actions predict certain doom. Fun to see this at WUWT, after seeing so many commenters mocking climate activists doing the same.
Here’s the difference: the climate “authorities” are telling us to panic, and the medical authorities are trying to tell us everything is awesome.
NOW do you see the difference?
Observer,
“the climate “authorities” are telling us to panic, ”
False. The IPCC and NOAA have not been telling us to “panic.”
Larry
As Richard from Brooklyn below points out – and your first sentence (partially) validates – strong, proactive measures are absolutely crucial in effectively combatting this pandemic.
(‘Infection count in SINGLE DIGITS’??? You sound like you might be confident with the state of Kerala’s (India) public numbers. Get back to us next week, Larry).
Your sweeping ‘analysis’ of commenters internal characteristics ( … confuse … panic … certain doom) belie more of your own projections, perhapa, than any valid depiction of the other commenters to these articles.
Joe,
“You sound like you might be confident with the state of Kerala’s (India) public numbers”
Read your own comments. I was replying to your comment that said this:
Iran. Not. India. The authorities in Iran began to take fast action when the number of confirmed cases was in the single digits.
“Commenters here confuse a strong pre-emptive response with panic, implying that effective actions predict certain doom. Fun to see this at WUWT, after seeing so many commenters mocking climate activists doing the same.”
it is rather delicious to watch them.
That said, Now I am stuck in Korea.
INTERESTING China is treating this as if a nuclear war were mandating control measures. In the history of the world no one has tried to lock down even a small percentage of what is up in china. As a risk manager by trade you must look past the conversation and look to the actions. China clearly knows more than anyone about their Creation. They are acting as this is a life and death issue for the country. The systems controllers are fearful for their own families. This being said they have destroyed their environment and their food supply is already in collapse. they are currently preventing food form being delivered all over the quarantined areas. you figure it out.
You only have two choices the USA is being incredibly stupid, or knows more then meets the eye. china is your guide until the truth is revealed by time or investigation. anyone who believes this is carried from an animal like your dog is beyond rational salvation.
Hold on i need to walk nick so he can pee, and i need to put on my mask on, for walking the farm i live on.
this article is f r e e that spells free and c r a ___ that spells nicks dropings
Taleb’s version is something like, “ask what’s in their portfolio.” In my experience, it’s great advice.
Yes lots of information on those sites.
Interesting read today that China seems to see some success with an anti malaria drug. Forget the name but drug discovered 70 years ago.
Italy is up to 155 cases and 3 deaths. They’re shutting down trains from Austria to Italy and asking people to self quarantine. They seem to be taking it pretty seriously.
As have I. I’ve stocked some food and bought masks. You may think that’s nuts but NYC had 3 possible cases and we never heard anything more. I think they’re hiding the info so as to not hurt tourism or cause panic. I live near NYC and many here commute there.
I prefer to have it and not need it rather than need it and not have it. But that’s me.
I wonder if any of this will change managements thinking about globalization (aka china-ization)?
You can’t just look at the number of cases vs the number of deaths. You have to compare the number of resolved cases (how many survived) vs the number of deaths. US flu, about .05% died. This new corona-virus, about 11% based on 20,000 resolved cases. Most deaths were of people over 70. Since I’m 74, it looks like an ‘aw- $hit” to me. Probably makes the Medicare folks happy.
Earl,
You are looking at mortality rates in China. Their health care systems are primitive compared to those in the US. It’s a bogus basis to draw conclusions about COVID-19’s likely mortality rate in the US.
Ah yes, the United States with the best health care in the world and a large portion of the population who avoid going to the doctor because they can’t afford it. link Chinese people think that’s nuts. link
FWIW, on my side of the family are Chinese health care workers. On my wife’s side are Canadian and American health care workers. It’s a small sample but I see no evidence that the Chinese system is overall primitive. That said, anyone who tries to say anything that sums up China will end up being wrong.
It’s a lot better than it used to be. The first time I was in China, one of my travel mates needed an anti-biotic. He got one, but it was for a horse and had to be broken up into smaller pieces.
Commie, you have to admit that hygiene standards in China are poor, from squat toilets to lack of soap and hot water in many restrooms, to men hacking up phlegm and just winging it onto the street.
It isn’t just in China. I cancelled a trip to Thailand because I don’t care to sit around Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok with all this going on. Even on the beautiful beaches in Thailand, they have pictorial signs of Do Not Take A Crap On The Beach, which you see Chinese tourists do, or with their kids when they need to go potty.
Or Manila, or any of the big city/airports the Chinese tourists are spitting on the floor and butting into line or just generally real rude and not polite at all. The mainland Chinese have a real arrogant superiority attitude, which shows in how their Gov’t even treats issues like the South China Sea and the neighboring countries and their illegal man made islands. Just read some of the SE Asian newspaper comments about how the locals in the Philippines or in Cambodia for eg, feel about the ethic Han, and they are utterly despised.
So I thought maybe I would go to Costa Rica next week, but now I see the odd flight having someone testing positive going hither and thither. I am getting on in age and with heart disease and other health issues, and I would just be another statistic if I caught this. So I wonder if I am even safe to fly in North/Central America. Canada hasn’t even suspended flights from mainland China, so if this spreads to North America via Canada, then Canada will have to quarantined from the USA. It could have perhaps been slowed down in early January if China had acted more quickly to admit they had a problem. But NO, they didn’t and you can’t trust anything China says. So I don’t trust China, WHO or the UN, since they are heavily influenced by China.
During the SARS outbreak Canada had a 9% death rate and the disease spread in two Toronto hospitals with close to the 400 cases. The US healthcare system contained the disease and had 75 cases and no deaths. You were saying about the ability of both systems to deal with a serious contagious disease?
John,
That nails it.
See my comment below about the US health care system. A large number of ICU facilities, the Strategic National Stockpile of drugs and medical equipment, and other protective systems all ready to roll on short notice.
Fortunately, we have competent professionals running these systems, not the panicky know-nothings. That does not guarantee immunity from disasters. It just means we have done what can prudently be done to prepare for them.
Every year the flu carries off many seniors. That doesn’t cause a panic. What does cause a panic is when health care workers are affected.
It was the same with SARS. Folks were scared spitless because health care workers were affected.
My own personal worry is Iran. The neighbors are slamming their doors shut. link
From what I’ve read, the healthcare workers in China are lucky if they get 4 hours of sleep per day. Combined with the immense stress they are under, they can only do that for so long before their immune systems break down. Add nutritional deficiencies, lung and organ damage from long term air pollution in Wuhan and immune system and organ destroying drug treatments, experimental and otherwise, and you have a recipe for mortality when even opportunistic pathogenic triggers (i.e., normally non-virulent) are added. Also, we don’t know if they were smokers or drinkers.
Somewhere between 40 and 60% of male doctors in China smoke cigarettes.
That by itself breaks a large difference between China and, for example, US.
I would love to see the data on what their alcohol drinking habits were. I have read that over 1.5 million people in Wuhan abuse alcohol. Alcohol, of course, damages the liver. The liver creates glutathione, the master immune system antioxidant.
So give antibiotics to a doctor with an impaired liver, which destroys the gut biome and thus impairs the ability to absorb nutrients that destroy viruses and regulate the immune system (e.g., zinc, vitamins D and C; the body can’t make glutathione without vitamin C).
And give the doctor acetaminophen for fever, which depletes glutathione.
And give the doctor toxic experimental drugs like antivirals and other things that the liver normally has to detoxify, but now can’t because glutathione reserves are exhausted, and suddenly the doctor has a real problem.
How prepared is the US?
The US has roughly 80 thousand ICU beds.
The bottleneck is the number of intensive care beds. Japan has an unusually low number of ICU beds per capita among the developed nations, for a total of roughly 6 thousand beds. They can increase that, to some extent. On the other hand, they also have by far the largest number of hospital beds per capita.
Belgium and Germany have even more ICU beds per capita than does the US.
What if a US city or region is overwhelmed with a demand for medical services during an emergency, such as a natural disaster or epidemic? Other hospitals in the region and nation can help. Medical professionals can work longer hours, and be reassigned from other services. Retired professionals can return to service; professionals can go where needed.
What about equipment and supplies?
Hospitals have reserves. Vendors can provide supplies from their warehouses. And if that’s not enough – there is the Strategic National Stockpile run by the Federal Dept of Health and Human Services. It costing $600 million per year to maintain – and is well worth the money. This stockpile is designed to supplement state and local inventories.
The inventory consists of twelve Push Packages, stored at secret facilities around the nation. Each occupies 124 cargo containers, weigh 94,424 pounds, and require 5,000 square feet of floor space for proper staging and management. A package fills a wide-body aircraft or seven tractor trailers. It can be deployed to arrive in any city in the continental US in 12 hours.
The SNS has been supplemented by a second tier of medical products that are under the control and management of selected, pre-qualified vendors. The Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) is designed to arrive 24-36 hours after SNS deployment.
Here is a WaPo article about the program. See a detailed description here.
Another line of defense
The US Army has Combat Support Hospitals (CSH), successor to the Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals used in Korea and Vietnam. There are 8 active duty units and 14 reserve units (plus 3 overseas). A fully manned CSH has over 600 people when fully staffed 248 beds.
Look at the many comments here that are exactly like those of climate alarmists. Fearful, gullibly believing stories from fringe sources, drawing extreme conclusions from little evidence (or fake news). Switch the nouns and their comments are similar.
This shows the brotherhood of humanity: the difference between skeptics and alarmists is both universal (across subjects) but only a difference in beliefs (not in people’s nature).
Also, remember when reading skeptics on this website ranting about alarmists. Switch the subject and those people might act exactly the same.
Yes, we don’t know how this is going to play out. I do think it’s prudent to prepare for the possibility of disruptions as making preparations doesn’t cost very much. Get some extra supplies, food and medicine.
I recently picked up some N95 masks at Home Depot. I went back today to get a few more and they were sold out. I had paid ~ $7 for a 3 pack and I checked Ebay and they are $30.
“I checked Ebay and they are $30.”
A much superior half-mask respirator (high-rated too) was under $35 when I got it two years ago.
Larry
The validity and accuracy of your sources regarding this virus come from where?
Have you seen the umpteen videos emanating from China?
Do you dismiss any/all visible evidence as being Falun Gong/Uighur/Hong Kong dissident propaganda?
These are not sarcastic points, as we all struggle in this Info/Disinfo/Misinfo Age of near-instantaneous global communication.
As some above have wisely pointed out, watch what governments – most especially China – DO versus what they say.
Observable actions by the Chinese government include the quarantining of over 750 million people.
If an astute observer is not impressed by that single data point, so be it.
An astute observer is not impressed by a single data point, because things are not always as they seem.
Actually Larry, your articles on Covid-19 sound like those from climate alarmists (Trust the WHO/IPCC).
There is no way the Chinese would be doing this much damage to their economy (with the travel restrictions and quarantines) if the disease was as controllable as the WHO would have you believe. Try explaining the outbreak and deaths in northern Italy in the context of your summation.
The comments you see as alarmist are skeptical responses to the assessments of an intergovernmental organisation. Sound familiar?
“The comments you see as alarmist are skeptical responses to the assessments of an intergovernmental organisation. Sound familiar?”
+1 (BTW, Jo Nova has regular new threads on the topic, often with alarming interpretation, mostly advocating strong quarantine measures and other practical steps.
You’re making a big assumption that their reaction corresponds to the disease’s virulence. They’ve just lost 33% of their pork production, which makes for a very unhappy Chinese populace. There is a revolt against communist rule going on in Hong Kong, and the totalitarian communist regime is very fearful of that spreading to the rest of China. So this may just be their way of distracting from those issues.
Again, explain northern Italy. Then Iran. South Korea.
Now factor in the lack of testing in Hawaii, North Korea and the African continent.
Your “calm and reasonable” stance is just faith in authority
Infection is one thing, mortality is another.
From what I’ve read, all of the mortality outside of China is elderly people and people with other health issues. For example, the first 3 cases in Japan were 2 people in their 80s, and a taxi driver in his 60s with diabetes and hepatitis B.
The first person to die in S Korea had been bed ridden for 20 years.
The other countries exhibit the same pattern.
Larry just take a look at the simple numbers.
80,000 ICU beds
U.S Population 320 odd million.
Now lets say that over the next 4-5 months just 100 million people in the U.S contract this Virus.
And lets go by current numbers and guess that 10 % of those infected need a Hospital bed.
10 Million people need a Hospital bed… And that is with generous assumptions based on current figures
So then also based upon current numbers roughly 10-15 % of those Hospitalized need intensive care.
1,000,000 people need Intensive Care.
So 80,000 ICU beds go’s how far ?
What if half the population of the U.S gets hit by this Virus ?, What if this is just the first wave of the Virus?
Being aware of the possible dangers and acknowledging them is not the same as being an Alarmist.
As for placing any trust in either the Gov’t, WHO, UN, CCP or anybody else not directly involved with the safety and well being of my Loved Ones …LMFHAO….
This all still has a long way to go, just 8 weeks ago there were but a small smattering of news reports of a strange new Pneumonia in China, 4 week’s ago here in Aus we had the Gov’t mouthpiece tell us all that there was still no clear evidence of Human to Human transmission and a few thousand reported cases in China with daily flights still coming in all over the Planet.
Hi, We are from the Gov’t and Were are here to Help…
You’re leaving out the time factor, and assuming that most of the worst cases need full ICU treatment for the full time of the outbreak.
From what we’ve seen, the worst cases only seem to need two weeks or so of ICU treatment (but let’s call it a month, to allow for a worst-case scenario).
So you can handle five times as many cases over those five months. Equivalent to 400,000 beds.
Further, you can also assume that a lot of US non-ICU beds will be suitable for “ICU” treatment – mostly, the only real medical plan is “give them oxygen and some drugs, and keep an eye on their vitals.” For available treatment, a “standard” US hospital bed is easily equivalent to an “ICU” bed in most of China (and most of the world, for that matter).
You’re exactly right. Visceral reactions based on fear rather than reasoned skeptical analyses. It’s almost like it’s considered sin to be skeptical of the pronouncements of the medical and public health professions.
“Look at the many comments here that are exactly like those of climate alarmists. Fearful, gullibly believing stories from fringe sources, drawing extreme conclusions from little evidence (or fake news). Switch the nouns and their comments are similar.”
Yup. smart folks prepare for the past whether that is weather or epidemics.
Based on the cruise ship and data from Italy, the best estimate of overall mortality in a city would be of the order of 1:1000. So in the USA, 300,000 deaths. Most likely some 5-10x that number would require intensive care ventilation or ECMO. If not contained, that’s the kind of problem that likely will be faced.
Chris,
It is far too soon to be making estimates of mortality. Those samples are bizarrely small.
That is how misinformation gets created and circulated.
I am just back from a week in Hong Kong. The A380 Airbus from Sydney was 1/4 full (excellent service).
5PM Tuesday the freeway was sparse to say the least. Wednesday morning at 0830 the streets were full, but Lambton Quay, Wellington, NZ full, not Hong Kong or NY full. For a 40 minute walk along Hennessy Road I counted just 20 people without masks, half non- Chinese. I wore a mask, not the least out of respect for the locals. Courts were closed, schools and Unis were also (up to 12 March at least). At my birthday dinner at Jimmy’s there was our party of 10 and 2 other people in the (normally full) restaurant. The churches were closed with replacement ‘on line’ church services.
Hong Kong is taking things seriously and even with the proximity to the mainland and a land boarder, numbers of infections are relatively low. Hong Kong also has a good public and private health system which helps survivability.
With the latest infections among a party of 50 Hong Kong police at a birthday party I now have a tiny doubt about my birthday party (and my unfortunate friends!)
My view is that it is worth taking it seriously if Corona virus comes to your town but don’t go over the top. SWMBO has me on an enforced 14 day quarantine in the spare bedroom which is not necessary (but keeps her happy). However if it does come to town, keep away from crowds, wear a mask out of the house and wash hands carefully as often as you can.
And no, I have no cough and feel fine (so far!!)
man I may have to bug out of Korea and go hit up wan chai.
Always exciting!
Enjoy your last two weeks.
You seemed like a decent guy…we will miss you.
In case anyone missed it…masks do not keep a virus out of your body.
They are not I tended to.
They keep them in those infected.
Case in point: Japanese epidemiologist on the cruise ship taking info from people.
Wore mask and gloves.
Fully aware of all procedures and safety measures.
Got sick anyway.
I would not blow it out of proportion…or ignore it.
Masks are not meant to protect the wearer.
Not unless coupled with several other measures will it help…maybe.
Maybe not at all.
Full face shield, goggles, and a frequently changed properly fitting mask…those likely help.
Okay, which name is it, SARS-Cov-2 or COVID-19? There seems to be some confusion as to the name of this virus. Are these one and the same as the article implies?
Tom,
“There seems to be some confusion”
SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
Just as Smallpox is caused by Variola major and Variola minor visuses.
Based name is WuFlu
And the waiter is Corona-chan: “Ah, bat soup. Excellent choice, Sir”
“Recovered” Patients may still infect others.
Wuhan is imposing a 14 day quarantine on recovered patients as some are testing positive AFTER discharge.
Coronavirus: Wuhan to quarantine all cured patients for 14 days after some test positive again
What happens if a pandemic hits?
David,
That’s all true, of course. But there is another element to this: preparation. Throughout history, plagues hit with blinding speed.
But this time, the world’s public health agencies have had two months to prepare. Protocols have been developed, people trained, global communication networks set up to exchange information, and trials on drugs are already underway.
Also, containment measures are being taken with unprecedented magnitude and speed.
No, they didn’t.
“The Black Death, also known as the Pestilence (Pest for short), the Great Plague or the Plague, or less commonly the Black Plague, was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 75 to 200 million people in Eurasia, peaking in Europe from 1347 to 1351.”
So that’s a 4 year period where it peaked, but when did it start?
“The Black Death is thought to have originated in the dry plains of Central Asia or East Asia, where it travelled along the Silk Road, reaching Crimea by 1343”
So 4 -8 years after it reached Europe, it peaked in Europe.
Hardly ‘blinding speed’.
The problem we have today is physical transport is so fast and so easy.
That makes modern day spreads far more likely to have ‘blinding speed’.
Oddly enough this pandemic if it occurs may in fact bring about a societal change that is beneficial: remote working.
The only problem with this article is that it relies heavily on data provided by the Chinese Center for Disease Control. The facts on the ground seem to show that those statistics are simply garbage. We’ll see the real numbers as this pandemic (and I am calling it that) progresses outside China. WHO and other officials are downplaying this to avoid panic while hoping for a miracle to stop the progression of this disease. They’d be better off pi**ing int the wind.
I don’t think that this pandemic is the end of the world as we know it, but it’s certainly going to change our world in ways we don’t yet understand.
DaveK,
“The only problem with this article is that it relies heavily on data provided by the Chinese Center for Disease Control. ”
No, it does not. It does exactly the opposite. Very little of it is based on data from China. The focus of the post is about its spread outside China.
As is repeatedly mentioned in this post (and in the comments) that data from China is probably not a useful guide to what we’ll see in the developed nations. I’ll give just one example from the post.
“No, it does not. It does exactly the opposite. Very little of it is based on data from China. The focus of the post is about its spread outside China.
As is repeatedly mentioned in this post (and in the comments) that data from China is probably not a useful guide to what we’ll see in the developed nations. I’ll give just one example from the post.
“Outside of China, CFR estimate”
it’s like they cant read!
I prefer officially made up numbers to those you can find at random on the ‘net.
Who you going to trust? Some person you have never met or some Government with similar qualifications.
I am seeing less downplaying.
DEC says this:
“However, it’s important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic. In that case, the risk assessment would be different. ”
The odds are, this disease has broken through the attempts at containment.
That is not a forgone conclusion, but the trend is impossible to ignore.
Prior to a week ago, almost every case, possibly every case, was traceable back to Wuhan.
That is no longer the case.
I known carriers are spreading the disease.
So it is unknowable if the lockdown will matter.
Alright getting off the tablet.
Too many auto corrects that make no sense.
“CDC says this: ”
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html
We know about this virus? Nothing do we.
Cats have their own Coronavirus.
Incubation period up to 6 weeks.
Lethality 100%.
Covid19 is very tricky.
Already cured become ill again.
It us unclear whether the virus can be cured at all or will stay inside forever like HPV
Alex,
“We know about this virus? Nothing do we.”
A great deal is known about the virus, from its genome to many of its characteristics. Much more than in week 8 of any previous epidemic.
I suggest that you read the post, and perhaps click thru to some of the links.
Great that you’re so educated.
The future will show.
German government asked 2012 for a study.
They called the imaginary new Virus modi-SARS.
The prediction: 7.5 mio dead after first 3 years.
While I don’t disagree with the gist of this post that we are better off now in our ability to handle situations like this, I notice much of what is provided is from WHO. The problem I see is WHO bungled the initial response due to corruption and thus I, and I’m sure others out there, need to know why we should trust their information now? Peter Navarro mentions WHO bungling at 7:35 in this interview though I would recommend people watch the whole thing.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/23/peter-navarro-discusses-the-u-s-supply-chain-amid-chinese-coronavirus-effects/
rah,
“The problem I see is WHO bungled the initial response due to corruption”
It’s a sad fact of life that professionals managing fast moving complex situations with little information are not as smart as amateurs (Navarro is an economist) looking on from the sidelines with perfect hindsight.
How strange.
/s
Lucky for me. I’m confident politics played no part in WHO decisions.
The rest of you may not be near so lucky.
I was only slightly concerned about this in January. Than around the 21st or 22nd of January the director of WHO spoke about how we should not worry about this and that there was no need for a travel ban. What he didnt talk about was what measures were being taken to contain this and why those measures would work. When people try to assure you and leave out those details. it means they either are incompetent or lying to you. At that point my panic level went up to 8 or 9 on a scale of 10. I no longer have any trust in WHO at all. The CDC was more honest in that they didn’t believe they could stop it and the purpose of the travel ban was to slow the rate of infection down. This more negative statement actually calmed me down because it seemed honest.
Just looking at the data this infection is growing exponentially. The good news is that the death rate among the young is comparatively low. Maybe .4%. Unfortunately us older people have a higher death rate so that they balance out giving a CFR of about 2 – 3%. The definition of CFR used in this article “The confirmed case fatality ratio, or CFR, is the total number of deaths divided by the total number of confirmed cases at one point in time.” is not accurate because CFR is your chance of dying if you get the disease not what percent have died at a point in time. For example only about .4% of the people on the princess diamond who contracted the disease have died at this point in time. After it runs its course that should increase from 3 deaths to somewhere between 14 to 21 people unless more than 691 come down with the Coronavirus on the princess diamond.
^this
When the WHO Director General criticized nations for putting travel restrictions to/from China to prevent economic disruption, that’s when the hairs on the back of my neck stood up.
Old smokers should be looking for a cabin in remote mountains to rent for a year or two, eh?
Another clue about this virus being serious: Health officials talking about how soon a vaccine will be available, as if it is a foregone conclusion one is possible.
No corona virus vaccines exist.
Ever…for any of them.
No such thing.
Being in trials does not count.
Most trials fail.
And people are saying with a straight face it might be as much as a year until one is ready for distribution.
That would be by far the fastest any vaccine has every been created and manufactured and tested then distributed.
As I have many times previously noted, many viruses have no vaccine despite decades of trying.
So why would health care professionals say such a thing?
No idea personally.
What does it mean?
Probably nothing…people like to have something to say.
Why did the youngish Chinese doctors die ? They are not the vulnerable old people. They are also in a hospital with best facilities available. Maybe worse than we are told ?
I’ll repeat my comment above, here.
From what I’ve read, the healthcare workers in China are lucky if they get 4 hours of sleep per day. Combined with the immense stress they are under, they can only do that for so long before their immune systems break down. Add nutritional deficiencies, lung and organ damage from long term air pollution in Wuhan and immune system and organ destroying drug treatments, experimental and otherwise, and you have a recipe for mortality when even opportunistic pathogenic triggers (i.e., normally non-virulent) are added. Also, we don’t know if they were smokers or drinkers.
Could have been smokers.
Many males smoke in China…even doctors.
Reporting from Italy.
The government’s actions can be described as flip-flopping, with an initial unwillingness to seriously quarantine travellers returning from China, and now strict (at least on paper) lockdowns of areas where cases have been registered; the recently passed executive order even indicates the Army may be called in and transgressors of the lockdown fined with a threat of incarceration.
There has been quite a rush to stockpile food and other items; hand sanitizing gels are sold out in most stores and some supermarkets had their shelves cleared.
Empty store shelves in Milan
This virus is here to stay. Vaccination eventually may work but billions of people have to be vaccinated, it might take decades of catching up. If this is a natural generated virus it will mutate making it more difficult to eradicate.
If it is a laboratory product science and medical researchers should be given full access to data regardless where was the origin from. If that happens to have been the case it should be possible to engineer a harmless antiCOVID-19 to neutralise the the infection.
If this link is accepted,. it may be of interest
for some reason S. Korea with more than 700 cases (apparently largest outside China) is not shown.
Italy is an odd case, they are unable to pinpoint source of sudden explosion. Perhaps they should check if there was a delivery of a Chinese made products, recently delivered to a large supermarket, department or discount store where many people may have had physical contact with infected products.