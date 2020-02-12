Hump Day Hilarity: ‘grief ritual for the state of the planet’

/ 4 hours ago February 12, 2020

Oh boy, just when you think leftists can can’t any more whiny about climate, you see this video taken in London today.

“Grief – it’s what’s for dinner.”

Advertisements

Related posts

43 thoughts on “Hump Day Hilarity: ‘grief ritual for the state of the planet’

    • Not quite ‘no one’ JB. The msm cares and the microworlds of socialist media care cos, like that’s their real world, dude.

      In the spirit of that classic line in the movie Cool Hand Luke ‘what we have here is a failure to communicate’, what we have here is a failure to effing well grow up. The msm and other parts of the woke world including much of the education system have effectively formed a philosophical Galapagos archipeligo where the predators of open discussion and contrarian views including those that completely disagree with some thesis are missing from the environment. The result is some very stangely evolved species more suited to a zoo like or ‘caged’ environment and kept for the amusement of others or study of their psycho-biology.

      For the msm they are like performing monkeys or those cats and dogs you see doing weird things filmed on phones and posted on line, i.e. free content.

      Reply

  3. The one barking like a yappy little dog….. OMG, I’m belly laughing out loud.
    Thanks for that Anthony!!

    PJW’s tweet already has almost 300K views on Twitter.
    That’ll go viral to millions shortly.

    Reply

    • The one yapping like a dog , IS as dog.

      If it looks like a dog, sounds like a dog , the chances are : it is a dog !!

      This video is almost as powerful as the “grief” in the forest sketch where they are all wailing “we love you !!” at the trees.

      If you did this kind of sketch to take the mickey out of greenies it would be too stupid and crass to be funny. But when they do it, it somehow works. Pure genius.

      Now please excuse me while go in search of dry underwear to change into.

      Reply

    • precocious 4yo, you’re not supposed to be able to do that properly until you have a least 2years as an undergraduate in ecological feminism and trans-gender studies !

      Reply

  11. There is a medical term for this condition: progressive cerebellar ataxia. A lot of progressives suffer from this severe degenerative condition.

    Reply

  17. That is not London.
    It is Rittenhouse Square in Center City, Philadelphia.
    I grew up a few blocks from there.
    Zero doubt.

    Reply

  19. Actually feel sorry for them. They are obviously quite emotionally disturbed – and they do need to seek some help, and I mean that with all sincerity.

    Reply

  20. They should get a life!!

    Wasting time howling at the moon when nothing anyone does will make the climate stop changing.

    We have just had the whole of last year’s rainfall in the past 10 days. All is green!

    Reply

  21. Hey! It’s better than trying to drive a minivan into Trump supporters or trying blow away elected representatives at a baseball game.

    Reply

  22. 80 years ago, young men lied about their age so they could fight and witness the horrors of war in World War 2. Today, young men need counseling if someone says that they do not agree with.

    I blame the parents for letting this happen. They coddled their children, told them were special, never let them fail, never disciplined them. My mom and dad spanked and slapped me; the last one I got was when I was 16. Now, 24 years later I am glad they did. That discipline made me a better person. I was bullied in school, but I never needed therapy. People mocked me, made fun of me. I once had someone try to get me to fight him, but I never did because I knew it was wrong, thanks to my parents discipline. Actually, even a teacher mocked me, albeit slightly. It was a thought experiment where you had to choose who would live or die. I was the only one who chose myself because I could not ask someone else to do what I would be unwilling to do. That was my parents training.

    My parents thought me to think, thought me to reason, and corrected me. Parents are in a position to stop this nonsense such as barking like a dog over climate grief. My parents sacrificed money for time with me. It was the right decision. Children need to be trained, not coddled and bought. There are many problems with this world; barking like a dog over the climate ain’t going to fix one thing. And I know the sad thing is there are probably thousands others who will gladly do the same thing because of eco-anxiety. What will they do when the lie finally unravels?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *