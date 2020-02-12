Oh boy, just when you think leftists can can’t any more whiny about climate, you see this video taken in London today.
“Grief – it’s what’s for dinner.”
43 thoughts on “Hump Day Hilarity: ‘grief ritual for the state of the planet’”
This stupid stunt isn’t even worth a reply.
Change the “st” in the third word for a “c” and you’ve got it
The very definition of “Barking mad”.
This is full Dagenham Heathway
It’s three stops the other side of Barking on the District Line
It is downtown Philly.
Pennsylvania, USA.
Sorry to say.
I am less sad the house I grew up in near there was just sold.
RSVP with a laugh. That said, conservation, not environmentalism. Keep the planet green, not Green. Exhale.
Unhinged! Wait until they realize that no one cares about their constant and shrill cries of “WOLF! WOLF!”
Not quite ‘no one’ JB. The msm cares and the microworlds of socialist media care cos, like that’s their real world, dude.
In the spirit of that classic line in the movie Cool Hand Luke ‘what we have here is a failure to communicate’, what we have here is a failure to effing well grow up. The msm and other parts of the woke world including much of the education system have effectively formed a philosophical Galapagos archipeligo where the predators of open discussion and contrarian views including those that completely disagree with some thesis are missing from the environment. The result is some very stangely evolved species more suited to a zoo like or ‘caged’ environment and kept for the amusement of others or study of their psycho-biology.
For the msm they are like performing monkeys or those cats and dogs you see doing weird things filmed on phones and posted on line, i.e. free content.
The one barking like a yappy little dog….. OMG, I’m belly laughing out loud.
Thanks for that Anthony!!
PJW’s tweet already has almost 300K views on Twitter.
That’ll go viral to millions shortly.
The one yapping like a dog , IS as dog.
If it looks like a dog, sounds like a dog , the chances are : it is a dog !!
This video is almost as powerful as the “grief” in the forest sketch where they are all wailing “we love you !!” at the trees.
If you did this kind of sketch to take the mickey out of greenies it would be too stupid and crass to be funny. But when they do it, it somehow works. Pure genius.
Now please excuse me while go in search of dry underwear to change into.
I’m still laughing; have they any idea what they look and sound like?!
I guess they’ve heard a lot of dog whistles in their time.
At least they had good weather for their “performance.” 😉
They don’t even look like legal citizens. More like those being paid to play the “climate change” game.
Wow, a video of climate hypocrites wearing fossil fuel based nylon and other synthetic clothing materials.
Now come on Eric, you can’t tell any more than I can from that vid if it’s nylon , gortex or angora rabbit. ( I’m referring to wig of course ).
Oh the two Parkas are definitely synthetic…
not quite on par as those idiots crying over the dead tree!
Yeah, please someone, pull up that video ! “We love you , sob sob “. LOL
society needs to do something so that people don’t get like this.
My thoughts exactly. How can anyone fail to be touched such a pathetic display of mental disintegration.
These people need all the help they can get. Please give generously !!
What the saved world will be, if there live only such idiots on it ?
Other question, how will such idiots save the world ?
I’m thinking along the lines of involuntary commitment…
Following the involuntary commitment…
Mandatory sterilization and radio tagging required before they can be released back into the wild
Good grief, that’s bad grief.
It sounds like one of them needs to get a room and do whatever they are doing in private
(eye roll) Reminds me of my 4yo daughter when I told her to go to her room….
precocious 4yo, you’re not supposed to be able to do that properly until you have a least 2years as an undergraduate in ecological feminism and trans-gender studies !
For a nasty moment I thought one of them was my daughter – she always was a drama queen!
There is a medical term for this condition: progressive cerebellar ataxia. A lot of progressives suffer from this severe degenerative condition.
They found some Locoweed anf tired from 😀
…tried from, sorry for typo
The English have a phrase: “barking mad”. The above is an illustration.
Makes you long for the days of Die Ins. At least you didn’t have to listen to them.
Without watching this video, let me surmise that a shotgun is useful for getting rid of varmints.
https://youtu.be/uFlM35nnsiQ?t=49
“Loco que loco”
How embarrassing. Pathetic. Self-indulgently stupid. Beyond childish. Cringe-worthy.
That is not London.
It is Rittenhouse Square in Center City, Philadelphia.
I grew up a few blocks from there.
Zero doubt.
Here is a streetside view from the building shown in the cover shot of the video:
https://www.bing.com/maps?osid=8475adcd-1fb3-4efb-b5a6-1590ab75f672&cp=39.950219~-75.171099&lvl=19&dir=279.0026&pi=2.1305883&style=x&mo=z.1.26&imgid=13fa497e-dff1-43df-979f-91cbe8b03269&v=2&sV=2&form=S00027
These people are the victims of the climate change movement. They need help.
Actually feel sorry for them. They are obviously quite emotionally disturbed – and they do need to seek some help, and I mean that with all sincerity.
They should get a life!!
Wasting time howling at the moon when nothing anyone does will make the climate stop changing.
We have just had the whole of last year’s rainfall in the past 10 days. All is green!
Hey! It’s better than trying to drive a minivan into Trump supporters or trying blow away elected representatives at a baseball game.
80 years ago, young men lied about their age so they could fight and witness the horrors of war in World War 2. Today, young men need counseling if someone says that they do not agree with.
I blame the parents for letting this happen. They coddled their children, told them were special, never let them fail, never disciplined them. My mom and dad spanked and slapped me; the last one I got was when I was 16. Now, 24 years later I am glad they did. That discipline made me a better person. I was bullied in school, but I never needed therapy. People mocked me, made fun of me. I once had someone try to get me to fight him, but I never did because I knew it was wrong, thanks to my parents discipline. Actually, even a teacher mocked me, albeit slightly. It was a thought experiment where you had to choose who would live or die. I was the only one who chose myself because I could not ask someone else to do what I would be unwilling to do. That was my parents training.
My parents thought me to think, thought me to reason, and corrected me. Parents are in a position to stop this nonsense such as barking like a dog over climate grief. My parents sacrificed money for time with me. It was the right decision. Children need to be trained, not coddled and bought. There are many problems with this world; barking like a dog over the climate ain’t going to fix one thing. And I know the sad thing is there are probably thousands others who will gladly do the same thing because of eco-anxiety. What will they do when the lie finally unravels?