Message to the Media – HOW DARE YOU-Naomi Seibt Charles Rotter / 2 hours ago February 9, 2020 Background https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/12/05/meet-naomi-seibt-19-the-anti-greta-climate-heroine/ Naomi's YouTube Channel
8 thoughts on “Message to the Media – HOW DARE YOU-Naomi Seibt”
Wow, excellent, and what a charming and thoughtful young woman. I will use your links to see what else she has to say and put a few things aside for the occasional addlepated adolescent I try to help…most are not very help friendly though I have to say, and for those I get out the big stick if they are mouthing off and give them a lesson in humiliation by fact, hoping that this will at least go some way to de-militarizing them for fear of setting off further incendiaries that blow back in their faces. This is another way of inserting a question mark in their fact free heads.
Thank you all for your excellent and amusing comments and articles guys….where would we be without you? I’m in Sydney now and we are having a significant weather event right now, I can see a startled looking possum on the deck handrail right now hoping for some food…so will away to fulfill my ecological obligations.
It would be nice if it ever skeptic realised that there is no such thing as a greenhouse gas effect.
No such thing as back-radiation from the cold air heating the ground.
No such thing as dangerous industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
And above all there is no man-made climate crisis.
There are however many real environmental problems to address, all of which require cheap, abundant and easily transportable energy to solve.
Comparative Planetology: Establishing the Role of Meteorology in the Science of Climate.
Everything above 0 K radiates.
“Everything above 0 K radiates.”
Straw man.
Philip Mulholland neither stated the opposite nor implied it.
Ordinary people can intuitively feel that Naomi is authentic, and that her words resonate with truth. Ironically it is the manufactured android called Greta, despite being powered and pushed by the global elites, shown around the world on every occasion, feted and lauded by the media and the celebrity luvvies, it is Greta who plainly lacks authenticity, and the more she is wheeled out like some religious icon, the more obvious that becomes.
Why is it that you appear so much more mature and sensible than even professors from Potsdam Institute. Now that you are affiliated with Heartland Institute, I foresee that you may help an even wider range of people to understand how to be civilized around the climate debate.
All the best to You Naomi Seibt.
Make no mistake. We are at war. We are at war with the media and the forces of authoritarianism. Freedom is under siege.
The call in this video for freedom of speech seems especially relevant given the recent banning of a speech that Dr, Patrick Moore was scheduled to give at a Sustainability Conference right here in my own ‘back yard’, Regina, Saskatchewan.
https://www.climatedepot.com/2020/02/07/canadian-city-cancels-climate-skeptic-dr-patrick-moore-from-sustainability-conference/