UK Climate Assembly: What is more Eco-Friendly, British Beef or Avocados?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Last September Extinction Rebellion demanded the UK create a citizens climate assembly, to oversee British climate policy. Climate Assembly UK is the result.

Burning questions at first UK climate change assembly

The sessions will discuss ways to meet the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Camilla Hodgson in Birmingham

What is more eco-friendly, British beef or avocados? How do we ensure that the costs of tackling climate change do not affect the poor disproportionately? Is the government listening to the science or just paying it lip service?

These were some of the burning questions that members of the British public asked environmental experts on Saturday, at the country’s first citizen’s assembly for climate change in the city of Birmingham.

On the 16th floor of the Park Regis hotel, in a glass-panelled room overlooking six lanes of motorway traffic, 110 citizens gathered for the first of four sessions in which they hope to thrash out solutions for reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 — a goal that the government enshrined in law last year.

“I see now how urgently we need to change our behaviour,” said Leia, 20, one of the assembly members, after a day of introductory speeches. “I’m hopeful that what we’re doing here will have a positive impact and will help persuade government they need to do something.”

…

As the day drew to a close, the broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough arrived to thank those present for taking part. “The people of this country ought to be extremely grateful to you,” he said. “The question we’re facing is of utmost importance.”