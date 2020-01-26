Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Last September Extinction Rebellion demanded the UK create a citizens climate assembly, to oversee British climate policy. Climate Assembly UK is the result.
Burning questions at first UK climate change assembly
The sessions will discuss ways to meet the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050
Camilla Hodgson in Birmingham
What is more eco-friendly, British beef or avocados? How do we ensure that the costs of tackling climate change do not affect the poor disproportionately? Is the government listening to the science or just paying it lip service?
These were some of the burning questions that members of the British public asked environmental experts on Saturday, at the country’s first citizen’s assembly for climate change in the city of Birmingham.
On the 16th floor of the Park Regis hotel, in a glass-panelled room overlooking six lanes of motorway traffic, 110 citizens gathered for the first of four sessions in which they hope to thrash out solutions for reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 — a goal that the government enshrined in law last year.
“I see now how urgently we need to change our behaviour,” said Leia, 20, one of the assembly members, after a day of introductory speeches. “I’m hopeful that what we’re doing here will have a positive impact and will help persuade government they need to do something.”
…
As the day drew to a close, the broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough arrived to thank those present for taking part. “The people of this country ought to be extremely grateful to you,” he said. “The question we’re facing is of utmost importance.”Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/7288bfd6-3fb6-11ea-a047-eae9bd51ceba
I sure hope Extinction Rebellion feel they are receiving full value in return for all their efforts to persuade the British government to set up the new climate assembly.
4 thoughts on “UK Climate Assembly: What is more Eco-Friendly, British Beef or Avocados?”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-51252222 Shows the real reason
“What is more eco-friendly, British beef or avocados?”
I’ve had the pleasure of indulging in british beef while in london and i would say stick with it by all means! It’s good.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/16/beef-and-climate-change/
From the link, these ‘random’ 110 citizens were selected based on the below criteria, to be “representative of the UK population”. Hmmm, let me guess who was not included.
-Age
-Gender
-Educational qualification
-Ethnicity
-Where in the UK they live
-Whether they live in an urban or rural area
-Attitudes to climate change
So David Attenborough gets a prominent role. Will Matt Ridley be getting equal time?