The word over at the Grauniad is:
Greta Thunberg: Davos leaders ignored climate activists’ demands
Activist [Greta Thunberg] says calls to break from fossil fuels have been ignored at World Economic Forum
Speaking on the final day of the World Economic Forum, the 17-year old climate campaigner said leaders were not reacting to the crisis, and were not being held accountable for their inaction.
“Before we came here we had a few demands for this WEF and of course those demands have been completely ignored, but we expected nothing less,” said Thunberg, speaking before marching through Davos with fellow climate activists.
“As long as the science is ignored, and the facts aren’t taken into account, and the situation is not treated as a crisis, then world and business leaders can of course continue to ignore the situation,” she said.
Well gosh, “…the situation is not treated as a crisis”, ya think maybe sesnible people might ignore that?
Meanwhile, Josh is on the case:
In other news….
Some people are inspired by Greta, but perhaps not in the way she hopes.
17 thoughts on “Saturday Silliness – The Davos Flame War”
I actually feel very bad for Greta. At 16 some of us MAY have been mature, but a large majority of 16 yr olds, are impressionable, reactive, full of energy and immature.
Her parents are setting her up for a serious mental health issue.
She’s 17 now.
Should she be held accountable? Shudder …
Fixed it for ya
I thought Trump’s speech, even if written by someone else and teleprompted, was a phenomenon of optimism well delivered and persuasive. Left whinging Greta at the starting post.
What she hasn’t figured out yet (although her handlers know this) is that she’s telling people, who have no capabilities or intentions of taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, how horrible they are. She’s just a useful idiot’s useful idiot. Or is that a useful idiot’s useful idiot’s useful idiot. I can’t keep up.
Dear Greta,
You dropped out of school to lecture us about things you haven’t studied such as science, economics, nutrition, etc.
All the while traveling the globe on someone else’s dime.
Why shouldn’t you be ignored?
God Bless and “How dare you!”,
Gunga Din
Demands 😐
This is what happens when the media hypes somebody up, they believe they are the saviour, even though greta has shown no proven science, no facts, in fact, she has spoken no science at all, all its been is repetitive screaming and evil looks…
Just like the impeachment. Isn’t she a symbol of modern times?
The media is so stupid they don’t even know which questions to ask. Of course, they also would not have a clue as to whether any answers are lies
IMO the most significant observation that Greta has exposed is the astonishing absence of self esteem of the “leaders” of the UN, IPCC, EU, etc etc.
Viz – a know-nothing kid stands up in front of them all, in essence tells them to their faces that they’re all losers, full of sh1t, and generally a waste of space.
And the “leaders” all then stand up and applaud her, totally agreeing with her.
Not one of them has the esteem to defend/justify their efforts & results to date.
In fact, they fall over themselves to invite her to future gatherings.
I dunno, maybe one has to be a card-carrying masochist to become a “leader” these days?
Or flash a certificate that says you’re a eunuch.
Now you listen ‘ere.
She’s not the Messiah, she’s a very naughty girl!
RIP TJ
The “Greta Thing” has had its 15 minutes.
Let’s move on.
George Soros likes to find impressionable skulls full of mush and parade them around with jingoistic enthusiasm. Unfortunately, Greta is also suffering from Asberger’s Syndrome which means she has the following issues:
1. Having difficulty with social interaction
2. Engaging in repetitive behavior
3. Standing firm on what they think
4. Focusing on rules and routines
Her form of Autism has obviously manifested itself, as indicated above, to be used and exploited by those who should be nurturing instead of abusing. Greta clearly has absolutely no idea what she blathers incessantly about. She is a useful tool to the Leftist Cause of Controlling the Masses who parade this poor girl around as an idiot savant for the Hoax of GloBull Climate Alarmism. And she does this very well as an overly programmed little puppet! She can memorize her lines without comprehending them, she can repeat them on cue like a good parrot, and as long as she is removed before questions are asked, nobody can tell that she is an empty shell of a person. Ideally, Greta should be removed from her abusive parents and placed in a proper setting where she can be treated for her Mental Condition. She has been removed from her Country’s Education System and will eventually end up in some Home for Mentally Disturbed Patients. But not before making Millions for her handlers, which unfortunately includes her abusive parents!
Greta : “Before we came here we had a few demands for this WTF” (maybe a typo here)