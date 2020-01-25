Saturday Silliness – The Davos Flame War

The word over at the Grauniad is:

Greta Thunberg: Davos leaders ignored climate activists’ demands

Activist [Greta Thunberg] says calls to break from fossil fuels have been ignored at World Economic Forum

Speaking on the final day of the World Economic Forum, the 17-year old climate campaigner said leaders were not reacting to the crisis, and were not being held accountable for their inaction.

“Before we came here we had a few demands for this WEF and of course those demands have been completely ignored, but we expected nothing less,” said Thunberg, speaking before marching through Davos with fellow climate activists. “As long as the science is ignored, and the facts aren’t taken into account, and the situation is not treated as a crisis, then world and business leaders can of course continue to ignore the situation,” she said.

Well gosh, “…the situation is not treated as a crisis”, ya think maybe sesnible people might ignore that?

Meanwhile, Josh is on the case:

In other news….

Some people are inspired by Greta, but perhaps not in the way she hopes.

