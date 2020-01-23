Nature Predicts Worsening Climate Driven Forest Fires – Burning What?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Nature predicts decades of worsening bushfires, and urges Australia to “show us what climate action looks like”.
Australia: show the world what climate action looks like
The fires are a wake-up call. The country’s leaders must now act on overwhelming evidence and public opinion.
…
The top priority is to protect lives and ecosystems. But the nation’s leaders must surely realize that they not only need to talk about climate change, but also need to act decisively to reduce the emissions that are driving it.
Australia’s leaders have known for many years that climate change would make bush fires worse. They were warned in an independent report commissioned by the national and state governments in 2008 that from 2020 onwards, fire seasons would start earlier, end later and be more intense.
But as Nature has frequently reported, the country’s politicians delayed meaningful action through a wasted decade of arguments over whether human activities are causing climate change — in the face of overwhelming scientific evidence that they are. Undoubtedly, one reason for this is that Australia — which is the world’s largest coal exporter — has repeatedly prioritized the coal industry’s needs over the planet’s.
…
Australia’s tragedy is that more-extreme fires are already forecast. Centuries of greenhouse-gas emissions have locked the world into several decades of warming, even if global emissions were to drop to zero now. If the Morrison government continues its current trajectory, then the country is likely to experience even more severe droughts and fires.
…Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00152-y
Just one problem with this prediction – what exactly would these “more extreme fires” burn?
Once a forest suffers a severe fire, it takes years of regrowth before fire becomes a serious threat again. If climate change is causing droughts to worsen, if Australia is steadily drying and heating up because of climate change, there would not be a lot of regrowth. The tracks of the extreme fires which do burn would eventually function as massive firebreaks, preventing further large scale conflagration.
My point is, predictions that fires will get worse apparently without limit are absurd. Not only would these predicted superfires fairly rapidly run out of trees to burn, if all else fails, eventually people would bulldoze any trees which threaten humans, and cut firebreaks on a sufficient scale to contain any fires which do start; something the Australian government arguably should be doing anyway.
24 thoughts on “Nature Predicts Worsening Climate Driven Forest Fires – Burning What?”
As an Australian I would like to pay my respect to the three American fire fighters who recently lost this lives fighting the Australian bushfires.
It is my understanding they were pilots of a crashed c130.
Add me to that.
Seconded.
Australia should definitely show them what climate action looks like…
Like…
Cutting and maintaining more fire breaks
Clearing underbrush
Clear cutting along OH powerlines
More planned burns
Allowing property owners to cut safety zones around their properties
Allowing property owners to clear underbrush on their properties
Building and maintaining more reservoirs to supply water for fire suppression
All of which have been recommended by the nearly 60 reviews which followed other tragic events but our politicians (Federal, state and local) seem to find ways to avoid doing because of:
– Pressure from activists;
– Pressure from media (spurred on by activists)
– local council under pressure from ratepayers to reduce costs
– additional rules and regulations impacting planned burns.
In addition there have been very few new dams built in this country over the past 30 or so years because of the objections of activists (NIMBYs) despite our population nearly doubling in that time.
Somehow we know these things but sadly somehow we also forget them.
Exactly.
Time to bring in the bulldozers to create permanent fire breaks and “scenic drive” roads through these now burnt forests.
What exactly does the exportation of coal have to do with starting bushfires? Are the arsonists angry about Aussies trying to make enough money to pay their utility bills by sending part of their plentiful coal supply to China and other countries unwilling to wreck their national economies? Maybe the sparks are leaping from the coal seams into the forests out of spite. My heart goes out to the Australian people who have been volunteered, military style, to be the canary in the coal mine for energy poverty and economic doldrums. At least the politicians won’t have to suffer along with them!
I recently bought a new Hyundai.
The iron ore and coking coal to make the steel to make the car probably came from Brazil or Australia and the car was delivered to me on a ship powered by heavy oil from Saudi Arabia.
Who can I sue for starting the bushfires?
I was thinking the the Filipino sailor on ship.
The predictions that fires will get worse in Australia, apparently without limit, defies all historic records that show steady cyclic progress where the fires reduce the hazard to negligible levels, only to slowly regrow to the next grand fire event. Like all the hysterical claims of disaster by the Warmistas, this one requires only about 5 seconds of reflection to bring out its insanities.are absurd
There no limit to the alarmist idiocy :
– to frighten the gullibles those clowns often show a burning planet submerged by the sea :
https://youtu.be/2rMqvDMCOnU?t=157
They don’t even bother to qualify their statements.
[catastrophic] [anthropogenic] cooling… warming… change. Yes.
[anthropogenic] “greenhouse”-gas emissions. Yes.
Science is a sociopolitical art of the plausible.
We seem to be living in the Age of Propaganda! Anyone with curiosity and intelligence can uncover the truth but the MSM will continue to lie until they lose all credibility! So far, so good!
Exactly they have a couple of years before the fuel loads will get up again.
Once again here is the October 2019 bushfire outlook based on fuel loads.
https://www.bnhcrc.com.au/news/2019/bushfire-outlooks-means-you-need-be-prepared
That is before any fire actually happened.
Now take at look at what actually burnt :-).
“Once again here is the October 2019 bushfire outlook based on fuel loads.”
It isn’t based on fuel loads. It is based on heat and drought. And yes, it was a good forecast. They said:
“Above-normal bushfire potential refers to the ability of a large fire to take hold. It takes into account recent and predicted weather for a particular area, the dryness of the land and forests and recent fire history.
The year to date has been unusually warm and dry for large parts of Australia. In fact, it has been the fifth-driest start to the year on record, and the driest since 1970. Some areas, such as NSW and south-eastern Queensland, are into their third year of dry conditions.
The warming trend means that above-average temperatures now tend to occur in most years, and 2019 has followed this pattern. These high temperatures further dry the landscape and vegetation.”
Well it’s been raining in most of the fire affected places and now the countryside is green (or as green as Australian can be). Hopefully our politicians can avoid being sucked into making knee jerk emotive reactions and just make some practical changes to land management in this country.
Any prediction will have to consider each individual region.
The east of Melbourne ( Yarra Ranges and Nillumbik councils) is arguably the highest risk bushfire area in the entire world. So far we have had more than double normal rainfall this January.
The average temperature of Australia not really useful for predicting fires.
I’ve recently driven through the scorched tracts of Yellowstone, where blackened stumps of trees still litter the moonscape created by the National Park Service pyromaniacs. No. There will be no more matchsticks for the geniuses at the National Park Service to burn again anytime soon.
Yep. Patently absurd, but so it rolls on. Report on Reuters:
“Australia’s bushfires are contributing to one of the biggest annual increases in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere since record-keeping began more than 60 years ago, according to a forecast published by Britain’s Met Office on Friday”.
Notice “are contributing …” but “according to a forecast …”
These people don’t seem to logic-check what they write do they.
As some of the dust was showing up in South America, I thought that the CO2 level here at 19°S would be showing some increase, so I turned on my CO2 data loggers.
Nothing particularly out of the ordinary.
Previous post at WUWT from Roy Spencer showed the 1975 fire season was much, much worse. In terms of hectares burned, the 1975 fire season totaled over 100,000,000; as of that post 2019-2020 had so far accounted for roughly 10,000,000. The complete post is here, and well worth reading.
By my rough calculation 1975 was 45 years ago, which is considerably less than the 60 years of record-keeping the Met office has been doing according to Reuters. I am trying to come up with an explanation for how burning 10 million hectares of bush could release more CO2 that burning 100 million hectares, so far without success.
I suppose the weasel-words that make the Met claim not actionable are “… one of the biggest …”. There’s a loophole for you: even if it was the smallest CO2 release on record, it would still be “one of” the biggest.
Eyeballing Dr. Spencer’s chart I would say the 2019-2020 fire season is the third largest on record since 1920, and not that much bigger than 2 other ones. But all the other fire seasons (99 of them) put together do not equal the 1974-1975 one.
So given that, what is the proper take-away from looking at the bush fires of the last 100 years: that 2019-2020 is “one of the biggest in the last 60 years” or that 1975-1975 was an absolute monster that almost certainly was not significantly influenced by climate change?
“Nature Predicts Worsening Climate Driven Forest Fires – Burning What?”
Yes, it’s a good question. Eventually there will be no forests left, and forest fires will cease.
Nick and Eric
Are they predicting or projecting?
I really don’t understand this and appreciate you advise.
A prediction that a hotter climate leads to more bushfires makes some sort of sense but there doesn’t appear to be any long term projections based on actual regional rainfall and temperature observations
Thumbs up to the initial comment re the loss of lives among those that have come across the world to help out.
I would be interested on a reading of the real public opinion mentioned in the article. It seems to me that opinion is divided along the usual lines of the obsessed climanistas and those with common sense. In fact a ground swell of anger regarding lack of sound land management and kow towing to rabid greenists seems to be developing.
What does “..and recent fire history..” mean?
I’ll guess the outlook considers fuel load.
“in the face of overwhelming scientific evidence that they are.”
Never in the entire history of the human written and spoken work has this statement ever been followed by any.