From The Daily Caller

Energy

Greta Thunberg Takes Her Message To Davos: ‘Our Emissions Have To Stop’

Leah Jessen Network Editor

January 21, 2020 11:50 AM ET

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg pressed world leaders to cut carbon emissions at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.

Thunberg, Time’s 2019 Person of the Year, spoke during a panel discussion after President Donald Trump gave a 30-minute address at the forum.

“Let’s be clear. We don’t need a ‘low carbon economy.’ We don’t need to ‘lower emissions,’” Thunberg, 17, said, according to The New York Times.

“Our emissions have to stop if we are to have a chance to stay below the 1.5-degree target,” she added. (RELATED: Time Magazine Named Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Its ‘Person Of The Year,’ But What Is The Magazine’s Carbon Footprint?)

WATCH:

Greta Thunberg breaks from panel question to read data on climate change: "I know you don't want to talk about this. But I assure you, I will continue to repeat these numbers until you do." #Davos2020 pic.twitter.com/nYkvop50sc — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2020

The annual gathering kicked off Tuesday at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, the highest town in Europe.

“Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour. And we are telling you to act as if you loved your children above all else.”

Here is my full speech at the World Economic Forum in #Davos in print. https://t.co/CjQiKnAFYT — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 21, 2020

“One year ago I came to Davos and told you that our house is on fire,” Thunberg said.

“Our house is still on fire,” the Swedish climate activist added. “Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour.”

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

