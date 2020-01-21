Greta Thunberg Takes Her Message To Davos: ‘Our Emissions Have To Stop’

Greta Thunberg Takes Her Message To Davos: ‘Our Emissions Have To Stop’

Leah Jessen Network Editor

January 21, 2020 11:50 AM ET

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg pressed world leaders to cut carbon emissions at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.

Thunberg, Time’s 2019 Person of the Year, spoke during a panel discussion after President Donald Trump gave a 30-minute address at the forum.

“Let’s be clear. We don’t need a ‘low carbon economy.’ We don’t need to ‘lower emissions,’” Thunberg, 17, said, according to The New York Times.

“Our emissions have to stop if we are to have a chance to stay below the 1.5-degree target,” she added. (RELATED: Time Magazine Named Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Its ‘Person Of The Year,’ But What Is The Magazine’s Carbon Footprint?)

The annual gathering kicked off Tuesday at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, the highest town in Europe.

“One year ago I came to Davos and told you that our house is on fire,” Thunberg said.

“Our house is still on fire,” the Swedish climate activist added. “Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour.”

