Study: Agricultural Irrigation Helps Shield the Tropics from Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to a Swiss study, the Tropics are not warming as rapidly as expected because of large scale agricultural irrigation.
Irrigation helps beat the heat of global warming
17 JANUARY 2020
Large-scale irrigation can help alleviate and even reverse hot extremes driven by human activity and other drivers of global warming, a new international study has found.
The research, led by ETH Zurich in Switzerland, showed that irrigation dampens and in some cases offsets the combined effects of global warming on hot days.
The researchers compared the climate effects of irrigation with other natural and human drivers, including greenhouse gas emissions, across intensely irrigated areas in Southern Europe, North Africa, South Asia, and the United States.
Dr Annette Hirsch, from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences, was part of the research team.
She said while not a “watershed”, the study showed that irrigation offered some hope when it came to dealing with more frequent and intense hot extremes caused by global warming.
“There’s no doubt that as the planet warms, we will face even hotter extremes more frequently,” Dr Hirsch said. “Many studies show that under global warming, the chances of hot extremes across the planet are increasing.
“But what we found was that while global warming has increased the chances of hot extremes across the planet, in some regions expanding irrigation reduces that effect or can even reverse it.
“Our results show heat extremes are partly or completely offset by the cooling effects of irrigation.
“In this case, irrigation has the same effect for a hotter planet as pumping up the evaporative cooler in your house.”
https://www.anu.edu.au/news/all-news/irrigation-helps-beat-the-heat-of-global-warming
The abstract of the study;
Warming of hot extremes alleviated by expanding irrigation
Wim Thiery, Auke J. Visser, Erich M. Fischer, Mathias Hauser, Annette L. Hirsch, David M. Lawrence, Quentin Lejeune, Edouard L. Davin & Sonia I. Seneviratne 1269 Accesses93 AltmetricMetrics details
Abstract
Abstract

Irrigation affects climate conditions – and especially hot extremes – in various regions across the globe. Yet how these climatic effects compare to other anthropogenic forcings is largely unknown. Here we provide observational and model evidence that expanding irrigation has dampened historical anthropogenic warming during hot days, with particularly strong effects over South Asia. We show that irrigation expansion can explain the negative correlation between global observed changes in daytime summer temperatures and present-day irrigation extent. While global warming increases the likelihood of hot extremes almost globally, irrigation can regionally cancel or even reverse the effects of all other forcings combined. Around one billion people (0.79–1.29) currently benefit from this dampened increase in hot extremes because irrigation massively expanded throughout the 20𝑡ℎthcentury. Our results therefore highlight that irrigation substantially reduced human exposure to warming of hot extremes but question whether this benefit will continue towards the future. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-14075-4
If man made irrigation can have such a dampening impact on regional temperature, makes you wonder whether there might be an emergent form of natural irrigation which helps keep the tropics from overheating, by performing a similar temperature moderation role to agricultural irrigation.
9 thoughts on “Study: Agricultural Irrigation Helps Shield the Tropics from Global Warming”
As Joe Bastardi says: “When you’re dry, you fry”.
All this person who wrote this “paper” had to do was interview any one of a thousand meteorologists to figure out when the ground is wet, it takes longer to heat up than when it is dry. Something about evaporating water.
For a tropical dampening effect, ask Willis.
..and in other news….global warming causes drought and water shortage
film a 11
Wait, we can cool the earth simply by spreading some water out on it?
If we stored water, and then spread it on farms, and golf courses, and even lawns,
we’d be cooling the planet?
Get outta here. That means that all a place like California would have to do is catch
some of the snow melt in the spring…….
You folks must be the embodiment of evil to suggest such a thing.
You think that’s why the continental USA ain’t warming? Who’d a thunk it?
What expectation is there that there will be more papers published explaining why warming is less than predicted around the world?
As the earth warms or cools, equatorial locations remain at 23C throughout the millennia, while the gradient decreases in a warmer world. We need to give the government even more money to warm the Earth. The warmer the ice caps get, the better.
Ha. A bloke called Bradfield came up with similar idea for Australia years ago. Divert the eastern coastal rivers inland, irrigate vast areas of desert and modify the climate. Of course his plan was dismissed then. Every so often someone brings it up again and it dismissed by experts again. Now we have some scientific backing for his ideas
The cooling of the planet will be attributed to the success of the ‘Paris Agreement’. Then we can all relax.