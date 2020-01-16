Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The virulent climate rhetoric in Australia just stepped up a notch, with senior opposition MP Tony Burke comparing “climate deniers” to people who dispute the value of medical vaccines.
Climate deniers like anti-vaxxers: Labor
Opposition environment spokesman Tony Burke has likened climate change deniers to anti-vaxxers.
Arguing against the science of climate change is similar to not accepting the merit of vaccinations, a senior federal Labor MP says.
Tony Burke, a former sustainability and environment minister, says the Morrison government’s climate policies continue to be watered down by a handful of MPs who don’t believe in climate change.
“Their arguments are not that different to the anti-vaxxers, in terms of saying: ‘I don’t care what the science says, I have this particular view and I’m just going to say we shouldn’t adopt a policy’,” Mr Burke told Sky News on Thursday.
Mr Burke says he recited some of the warnings to parliament in 2008, but it was labelled as a scare campaign.
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who was rolled from the top job due to internal disputes in the coalition party room over climate change, has again entered the debate and stirred the pot.
Writing for US publication Time Magazine, Mr Turnbull says the “wicked self-destructive idiocy of climate denialism must stop”.
…Read more: https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/6583870/climate-deniers-like-anti-vaxxers-labor/
For all his vicious rhetoric, Tony Burke seems more interested in scoring points than actually reducing CO2 emissions. Burke led Labor’s knee-jerk rejection of affordable zero carbon nuclear power when it was briefly tabled as a possibility by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Australia has around 23% of the world’s known Uranium reserves.
12 thoughts on “Senior Aussie Politician: “Climate deniers are like anti-vaxxers””
Burke is just projecting his utter ignorance … just like Naomi Oreskes. She an anti-GMO, and anti-vaxxers. That goes along with the belief in the fake science of climate change alarmism.
Readers may have already deduced that senior opposition MP Tony Burke is yet another of the scientifically uniformed members of the Labour Party who goes head-to-head with the Liberal Party in the contest for premier sheltered workshop for ignoramuses.
Nothing like insulting a lot of his own voters and next he will expect them to vote for Labor 🙂
There appears to be no practical understanding of real science in the academically bereft Labor Party, long may they stay in miserable opposition – blind fools all of them
Thanks for getting the name correct. It’s LABOR people. Not ‘Labour’. And I couldn’t agree more. The whole lot of them are ex union thugs and/or lawyers. It’s no wonder they depend on preferences from the greens. They haven’t won an election in their own right or on their own merits in the last 50 years. Every time they have got in to power it’s because of the greens preferences and some other left leaning minorities. When you take your scientific advice from the greens you be assured it will be total nonsense for the most part.
Why must anybody believe these lies? The u.n has been lying since at least 1966, not one of their predictions has come true, The ice hasn’t melted, polar bears are healthy and their number are growing, florida isn’t under water…
I feel as though the greens are the new communists or new nazi party, either follow the leader or labeled a fool
‘uniformed members’ should be ‘uninformed members’
In light of Sunny’s comment above, “I feel as though the greens are the new communists or new nazi party, either follow the leader or labeled a fool”, uniformed members seems fairly appropriate! I wonder, when the Greens finally come for the likes of me, to silence me permanently, de ja vu, will they go for fracked natural gas to do so, or good old Xylon-B, mind you natural gas would probably be cheaper re Carbon Emission!!!!! 😉
Tony Burke, like Malcolm Turnbull, exemplifies the aphorism
“Politicians are like diapers, they need to be changed often, and for the same reasons.”
Time for another ‘change’, Australia….
We the voters just love to vote for imbeciles and morons.
To quote Billy Hughes, Australian PM a century ago, and one time leader of Tony Burke’s Labor Party,
“If he paved the road from Brisbane to Birdsville with Bibles and swore an oath on each one of them, I wouldn’t believe a bloody word he said”.
(Probably apocryphal but on the money).
Burke is an opposition MP and Turnbull is no longer in Govn’t. Their opinions don’t matter.