Australia Fires … And Misfires

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
I kept hearing so much about the Australian bushfires being the result of “climate change” or “global warming” that I thought I’d take a look at just what’s happened to the rainfall there. Here are a hundred and nineteen years of Australian rainfall.
Here’s the curious part. The earth has been undergoing a mild warming pretty steadily since 1970, about the last half-century.
But although the last couple years have been dry, the last half-century in Australia has been wetter than the previous half-century. Not dryer. Wetter. And a lot wetter.
In fact, anyone under about sixty years old has never experienced dry Australia.
Now, I mentioned this and showed this graph on Twitter, where I post as @weschenbach, and someone said something like “Well, Australia’s a big area to average. Maybe it’s wetter in the middle and less so on the coast.”
That seemed unlikely. I mean the moisture is coming in from the ocean and so the coasts are generally wetter than the outback … plus with overall more rain, the middle would have to be pretty wet.
But I’m a man for data over theory, so I went back to the same source listed above, and I got the rainfall records for New South Wales where the fires are. Here are those results.
And once again, yes, the last few years have surely been dry in NSW … but again, that’s weather. And once again, the recent half-century has been much wetter than the first half of the 20th century. Not dryer. Wetter.
Finally, forest management experts have been warning the Australian government over and over again for years that neglecting forest management and giving up on fire hazard reduction burns was piling up fuel in the bush, and that it was only a matter of time and a dry year before catastrophe struck … here’s a particularly strong warning from 2015, and it is far from the only one.
But nooo … the Green party wouldn’t hear of that. They protested the fire hazard reduction burns.
Hilariously, the Australian Broadcasting Commission has deleted their article on the Greens protest because it doesn’t fit the “CLIMATE EMERGENCY!” narrative … bunch’a deceptive left-wing idiots who don’t know that the intarwebs never forget.
And when you add the incredibly high fuel load in the oily flammable eucalyptus forest to the fact that more than a dozen arsonists have been arrested for starting many of the fires, it should come as no surprise to anyone that these fires have been devastating, destructive, fatal, and horrible …
It should come as no surprise because they were warned. Clearly. Repeatedly.
Now, I live in the fire zone in California, and so I have great sympathy and compassion for those who are in the path of the fires in Australia. And our fire problem here is inter alia for the same reason—abysmal forest management practices driven by Green activists with hearts of gold and brains of oatmeal.
But those blaming it on climate change? Look, if the CO2 emissions in Australia went to zero, it might make the earth cooler by about 0.05°C by the year 2050 … call me crazy, but I don’t see Australians giving up on air travel as being a very effective fire-fighting strategy.
My best regards to everyone on a lovely clear night,
w.
Addendum: As is my custom, I politely ask that when you comment, you quote what it is you are discussing, so we can all know who and what your subject might be.
14 thoughts on “Australia Fires … And Misfires”
I agree, 100%. And yet, it’s impossible to get these greentards to understand, even the most basic principles of bushfire management. It may be possible to get the councils to understand something if the fireys were to stop trying to fight fires wherever there had been no hazard reduction measures, but I doubt it. More likely they’ll just blame the fireys for not protecting them from the consequences of their own actions.
well, duh if you only look at ONE variable in a effect that has many contributing factors, then you will always find a way to confirm your prior beliefs.
on the other hand. A good scientist
‘Though many factors contribute to wildfires, the reason the Australian wildfires are so much worse this year than other recent years is the combination of record drought and record heat.”
Key words: MANY factors CONTRIBUTE ( no single cause)
Key words: Much worse ( no claims about unprecedented)
https://twitter.com/RARohde/status/1213359340008157184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1213359340008157184&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonpost.com%2Fweather%2F2020%2F01%2F04%2Frecord-shattering-heat-strong-winds-cause-australias-bush-fire-crisis-escalate%2F
Side note. See the IOD.
Steve, could you possibly miss the point more? Let me go over it slowly:
IF the wildfires were due to “global warming”, since as you point out drought is a major factor in these fires, then we’d expect the number and intensity of droughts to have increased.
But they haven’t. In fact, the opposite has happened—rainfall has increased. And that clearly means that what we’re seeing is WEATHER. After a period where Australia had years of rain, they’ve had a couple of years that were hot and dry.
A couple years is not climate change. It is WEATHER.
And even Rohde knows that. He says it is “worse this year than other recent years” … WEATHER!!!
If that still mystifies you, just ask. I can repeat it more slowly.
Your insane desire to find something wrong in what I write, no matter how small, is destroying your reputation. That’s a shame because you’re a very smart guy when you’re not lost in your obsession about vainly trying to take me down.
Best regards,
w.
Anyone looking at the Southern Hemisphere Stratwarm (solar min) causing the current favorable fire weather in Oz?
That sums it up pretty well Willis. Unfortunately it is going to fall on deaf ears. The hearts of gold won’t have it, like you say brains of oatmeal.
“But nooo … the Green party wouldn’t hear of that. They protested the fire hazard reduction burns.”
That is not the Green party protesting. The Green party in Australia supports fuel reduction burns. That is a picture of a few residents in Nowa Nowa (I count about ten) protesting about a burn in their local area, for a variety of reasons as shown on the signs, but seems to be mostly about harm to animals.
“giving up on fire hazard reduction burns”
The link you cite doesn’t say that anyone has given up on hazard reduction burns, and they haven’t. It’s an opinion of someone that the existing target of 5% (specified by the Royal Commissioner) is inadequate. Well, you can always ask for more. But hazard reduction burning is not cost-free. The folks whose houses were burnt are unconvinced by the merits of the project, and not because they are raging greens.
“more than a dozen arsonists have been arrested for starting many of the fires,”
Police close in on suspected fire arsonists
18/12/2019|1min
NSW Police could soon charge more than a dozen suspected arsonists allegedly responsible for deliberately lighting bushfires across the state.
At least 56 people have already been charged or cautioned with 71 bushfire-related offences since August.
There are 16 investigations underway into suspicious fires, amid one of the state’s worst bushfire crises.
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6116577785001
Thanks for posting those rainfall figures. I think your comment upon Australia being so much drier 50 years ago is very poignant as the generation who grew up from that time, clearly made dam building a massive priority and just go to it. We coasted along all during the 80’s and 90’s doing bugger all in terms of securing water supply, allowing the population of all the major cities to explode without additional capacity and SUDDENLY we have a water supply crisis! MUST be climate change! Then a bunch of state governments panicked (hmmm) and quickly installed a heap of high cost (no doubt low quality) desalination plants in the noughties and here we are. The Snowy Mountain Hydro scheme was a massive infrastructure project that continues to give value and in the last 20 years our biggest comparable infrastructure scheme? National Broadband… at 30 billion and no doubt climbing. We deserve what we get if you ask me.
“more than a dozen arsonists have been arrested for starting many of the fires”
Three teenage girls have been arrested for arson over 13 grassfires police allege were deliberately lit on the New South Wales mid-north coast.
http://thedailychrenk.com/2020/01/03/australias-arson-crisis/
Willis,
Australians are starting to understand your observations, quite suddenly after Christmas 2019.
Personally, I think many people were upset by attacks on the Office of Prime Minister and a little lesser so on the person, Scott Morrison.
In times of national distress, Aussies (like many in the US) have tended to downplay politics and work together to front the problem with practical cooperation.
The leftist cry about fires being unprecedented, catastrophic and caused by climate change was out of whack with the Aussie fairness sentiment, so many people quitely decided that accumulated forest fuel was a bigger factor that was not overtly political.
Myself, I think the PM has shown competence, decision making and compassion beyond what people expected.
Willis writes
That pretty much aligns with the fact that Australia has greened significantly over the last 40 years
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth
And that…explains more extreme fires. More fuel = bigger fires.
But who would prefer an earth that wasn’t greening?
“At least 200 fires were burning in Australia as of Friday.”
https://time.com/5758186/australia-bushfire-size/
====
Arson, mischief and recklessness: 87 per cent of fires are man-made
https://www.smh.com.au/national/arson-mischief-and-recklessness-87-per-cent-of-fires-are-man-made-20191117-p53bcl.html
“There are, on average, 62,000 fires in Australia every year. Only a very small number strike far from populated areas and satellite studies tell us that lightning is responsible for only 13 per cent. Not so the current fires threatening to engulf Queensland and NSW. There were no lightning strikes on most of the days when the fires first started in September. Although there have been since, these fires – joining up to create a new form of mega-fire – are almost all man-made.”
….are almost all man-made…
Dry years happen. They happened when CO2 was 288 ppm and they also happen when CO2 is over 400 ppm, but maybe not quite as often. It makes zero sense to assert that lower CO2 levels will reduce dry weather. ZERO!
Fires are all about forest management.
Correlation between negligent forest [mis]management and severity of Australia’s bushfires has been known for decades.
To be fair it pre-dates green lunacy. Governments just don’t like spending money on benefits that are invisible to voters when they can squander it instead on high profile ribbon cutting/photo op feelgood vanity projects.
So forestry neglect has a long history, as do consequently disastrous fires (sometimes worse than the current ones).
In fact my great uncle explicitly blamed the forestry neglect for the severe late 1970’s bushfires in Victoria, in his report as Royal Commissioner.
His report soon got ignored, the same as previous and subsequent ones all saying the same thing.