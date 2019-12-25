Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
I keep reading all kinds of claims that the slight warming we’ve been experiencing over the last century has already led to an increase in droughts. A few years ago there were a couple of very dry years here in California, and the alarmists were claiming that “global warming” had put us into “permanent drought”.
Of course, the rains returned. This season we’re at about 120% of normal … it’s called “weather”.
In any case, I thought I’d take a look at the severity of droughts in the US over the last century. I always like to take a look at the longest dataset I can find. In this case, I got the data from NOAA’s CLIMDIV dataset. Figure 1 shows the monthly variations from 1895 to the present. Note that I’ve inverted the Y-axis on the graph, so higher on the graph is dryer, and down near the bottom is wetter.
We can see a few interesting things in this graph. As you might expect, the worst droughts were in the 1930s, the time of the “Dust Bowl”. There were also droughts in the 1950s, although somewhat smaller and shorter.
Then for about thirty years, from 1970 to 2000, times were generally wetter … followed by drier times up to 2010, and wetter times since then.
Next, overall there is a very slight and not statistically significant linear trend toward a bit more wetness.
Finally, it’s worth noting that if our data had started in say 1930, it would have a statistically significant trend toward wetter times … which shows that even 80 years of data may give a very different answer than we get from the 125 years of data shown above. This is why I use the longest dataset available.
In any case, according to NOAA, there’s been no increase in either droughts or wet periods in the US since 1895 …
And meanwhile, here on the northern California coast, it’s Christmas Eve, and a gentle rain has just begun falling … best of the season to everyone.
w.
8 thoughts on “Wet Years, Dry Years”
Nice job Willis. I found exactly the same PDSI data already made up into an image which I used here along with detrended US precipitation data to tell the same story: https://i.postimg.cc/pdv0sPjs/US-Wet-Dry-Extremes.jpg
I show how the changing extremes resulted from long-duration solar extremes.
I did a post on just this for an Oz web site last week.
In my district in South East Queensland our records started in1887.
The driest year ever was 1994, a close second was 1902, third driest looks like being this year, & 1915 comes in 4Th. All the above at a little below half what has proved to be our long term average.
So in order of dry, 1994,1902, 2019 & 1915. it will take a twisted brain to fins a trend in that lot.
On the other hand our wettest year by more than 15 inches was 1893, then came 1947, 1989 & 1921. Again only a crazed warmist could find a trend in that.
Interesting to see the same result half a world away.
Thanks, Hasbeen. You have a link to your post?
w.
One can also corroborate such droughts index data against Sierra Nevada and Rocky Mountain snowpack data.
Another notable from the graph is just how spikey the original yearly extremes are, so often only lasting a year or two and then plunging in the opposite direction and registering at the other extreme. There is no persistence upon which to base a pronouncement of ‘permanent’ anything, except an impressive short-term variability of precipitation (that is, weather).
Brilliant!
As always.
Thank you
At what point can we call Hansen’s man-made CO2 global warming/global drought conjecture from the 1980’s disproven?
I would imagine that you can’t. It’s being stored and will be worse than expected when it happens.