A plea from a Washington State Reader

Washington State voters have, over the course of the last few years defeated multiple, repeated attempts to have Carbon Trading Schemes enacted and enforced in that once-great State. Our Illustrious (and Former Democratic Presidential Candidate) Mr. Jay Inslee was seen and heard all over the airwaves during those times, endorsing the supposed benefits of Carbon Trading – required by the overwhelming ‘Existential Threat ™’ of ‘Glow-bull Warming’.

Washington Sate voters summarily voted down these repeated attempts to ram carbon taxes down our ‘fossil fuel’ guzzling throats.

Not able to persuade the electorate to willingly have their gasoline, natural gas, diesel, and other fuels artificially cost-inflated by taxing Carbon Dioxide, the Warmists in Washington State were left with few remaining methods to impose artificial Carbon Taxation and Carbon Trading schemes through elections. As a method of last resort, they merely looked to the Left Coast South, and the shining examples of California and Oregon and their highly unsuccessful Clean Fuel Standards. Seeing the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) had already imposed Carbon (Dioxide) Taxation disguised as a Clean Fuels Standard in those States, Washington’s Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA) was able to plagiarize those trumped-up Carbon Trading Schemes (disguised as a Clean Fuels Standard), recode them as their own, and they now are on the verge of imposing these Standards in the Puget Sound Regional counties of Kitsap, Pierce, King, and Snohomish – home the major population centers of Tacoma, Seattle, and Everett. Not surprisingly, these impending regulations have not been communicated to the populace through the local media, except for a few local right-leaning AM radio talk shows. The following links detail these impending rules:

https://washingtonstatewire.com/puget-sound-clean-air-agency-releases-draft-of-clean-fuel-standard/

https://pscleanair.gov/528/Clean-Fuel-Standard

The public have time to weigh in on these rules, as follows:

Public Comment

The public has 90 days to provide comment and feedback on the draft rule. Comments can be provided in the following ways:

Email: CleanFuels@pscleanair.gov

Mail: Send to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, 1904 Third Avenue, Suite 105, Seattle, WA 98101

In-person: Public hearing on December 19, 2019, at the Washington State Convention Center (more details below)

All comments are due by January 6, 2020.

Following the public comment period, the Agency will consider and summarize all comments received and respond to comments by category. The Agency will then make the comment and response summary available on this webpage or to individuals upon request.

