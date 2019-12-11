Promoters of Climate Anxiety

From The Cliff Mass Weather and Climate Blog
There is a special place in the underworld for those who promote anxiety, desperation, and terror in the most vulnerable. A place where the infernal warmth is particularly torrid.
And one does not have to spend much time looking for candidates for this netherworld–the front page of the Seattle Times will do fine.
On Sunday, our local tabloid featured a story about fearful/desperate folks dealing with their apocalyptic fears about climate change.
A forest burning behind them. And if that didn’t get the message across, a burning world/head within the article made it clear.
Among certain vulnerable people in our region, talk of eco-grief and anxiety has become signs of psychological crises. The UW Bothell has entire class given over to eco-grief, and non-profits like Climate Action Families have sessions for folks that are paralyzed with fear and grief over climate change. Some local Seattle therapists are specializing in climate grief therapy, and even the UW has sessions for students:
Unbelievably, even the Pacific Science Center is doing a session on dealing with eco-anxiety (see below).
But why stop at the borders of Seattle? Major media from the Guardian to the NY Times are covering climate anxiety, with anxiety-racked climate stars like Greta Thunberg are tearfully describing how their dreams and their childhood have been stolen by climate change.
I have gotten so many calls and emails from desperate folks I can’t list them here. One woman tearfully told me her mother was desperately ill in California, but she couldn’t move to be with her because she was afraid of the effects of climate change in that state. Another woman called, terribly worried about fires in western Washington from global warming. A few others asked about where they should move to escape our local apocalyptical conditions.
Global warming is a very serious issue, but most of the impacts are in the future. There is much we can do to address global warming, both in terms of adaptation and mitigation. There is, in fact, much reason for optimism.
So why are all these people so anxiety-ridden and desperate? I believe it is the unconscionable exaggeration, hype, and fear-mongering of our media, special interest groups, some activist scientists, and a number of politicians. And it is unethical, ungrounded in science, and hurting the most vulnerable among us.
The Seattle Times is one of the worst offenders. I can provide a few dozen example of fear-mongering headlines, completely adrift from the truth. Like the June story claiming heat waves will claim hundreds of lives (actually 725) for each heat wave later in century (see below). It was complete nonsense, with extreme assumptions about warming rates and assuming no one would buy an air conditioner.
By the way, the stories in the Seattle Times are so confused, they can’t event get the key facts right, with one claiming carbon monoxide, not carbon dioxide is the problem (I kid you not, proof below).
So the Seattle Times is both producing exaggerated, fear-inducing stories and covering the psychological damage those stories are creating. Is there something wrong here?
Stories in a number of media outlets, amplified by special interest groups, talk about “tipping points”, and that it will be too late in 1, 10 or 12 years. No hope after that. Unfounded in the science. And enough to push some emotionally sensitive people over the edge.
Here in the Washington State there are claims that recent fires are the result of climate change, and that it is about to get even worse. The truth is very different– there used to be MANY more wildfires in our region and the relationship of our fires with climate variations is very weak. But that hasn’t stopped irresponsible politicians from claiming just the opposite.
And, of course, there is all this talk about existential threats (yes, the means threats to your EXISTENCE), which have no support in the reports of the international scientific community (the IPCC) or the U.S. Climate Assessment. They predict a minor reduction in the future GDP, no more.
I could do ten blogs on this topic, but I won’t. The truth is that some very irresponsible folks are hyping and exaggerating the impacts of the minor global warming we have had so far, sending vulnerable folks into a panic. And these irresponsible folks and individuals are painting an apocalyptic view of the future that is completely at odds with the best science. Some do it for more money (advertising clicks), some do it for political reasons, and others like the attention.
But it is just wrong, and the harm they are doing to members of our community is substantial and unconscionable.
I wonder what the therapist tells the patient? Are they fully qualified in weather sciences? Or the sun/solar rays, solar cycles? Are they educated on past weather systems?
Some local Seattle therapists are specializing in climate grief therapy, and even the UW has sessions for students 😐
The thames is high today, which is normal and almost a day thing, yet a neighbour was walking her dog by the river, and when she saw me she said ” the thames has never been this high, they haven’t even issued a flood warning” 😐 then she finished with “its global warming” 😐
“Never appeal to a man’s conscience. He might not have one.”
-Robert A. Heinlein
The Notebooks of Lazarus Long
Time Enough For Love
Well lets see, if you were in Sydney right now you’d be worried about the effects of climate change, because the air outside would likely be hazardous to breathe, due to 89 fires raging through your state…
and you’d know the nation was again suffering drought, there was no rain in sight and a heatwave was coming (and all this just at the start of summer).
and you’d be pretty clear this wasn’t a normal event and that climate change was the driving factor. Because when rainforest is burning in Queensland, it isn’t normal.
So – perhaps someone would like to address some real climate concerns on this website?
Cliff is a treasure in the PNW. His forecasts are informative and pretty accurate. And he’s not part of the talking head, regurgitating media cabal. He’s really kicking the Progressive Climate Hysteria machine in the teeth with this post. Go Cliff!
He’s like Roger Pielke, Jr. though. Cliff’s a True Believer in the climate pseudoscience of climate model projections, just not the 10-years-to-doom alarmist crap. He can’t let go of his bought-in position that climate change is serious and something we need destroy civilization over, a position that is as utterly wrong as is the doomster “we’re gonna die” stuff.
Maybe when half of humanity is starving and at war with each other over the removal of fossil fuel provided foods and energy will he see what was in-front of his eyes all along. That is the real danger of calamity in 10-12 years, a self-inflicting from climate change policy, not climate change itself.
The climate change alarmist narrative is nothing more than a Malthusian trap set by the Globalists to bring about the very thing the say they are trying to avoid. Never trust what they say, look at their actions. The Left’s outcomes and actions informs the objective, rational person what is really happening… that Road to Hell thing of climate virtue. It’s pure Mr Hyde evil from the Left.
Just point out to these pathetic bedwetters that there was a Global Cooling scare in the 1970’s. Without exception, ALL the environmental panics have been disproven (DDT, pollution, ozone hole, overpopulation etc etc). CAGW is next in line.
Help, there are more and more paranoids and they are after me!
Well, Greta is Person of the Year now, so I want you to panic. Your house is on fire. How dare you question the orthodoxymoron.
One thing that is clear about human neuro-psych/brain organization is there tends to be two types of normal “sane” people. One type are Emotional-empaths that feel their own and others’ emotions around them. Then there are more reasonable, logic based, less prone to emotional controls. Often these are tied to female vs male grouping stereotypes, but that stereotype frequently fails at the individual level.
StarTrek’s Gene Roddenberry captured this dichotomy with his Mr Spock and Dr McCoy characters always at Capt Kirk’s side, trying to use both to help him navigate some impossible alien trap.
Even before that, the 19th century novella Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Lewis Stevenson captures this dichotomy of schizophrenia in one insane murderous evil person, Mr Hyde, who had periods of sanity as Dr Jekyll.
That the media plies on the fears and emotions of the emotional half of humanity is nothing new. They need to sell newspapers in a rapidly dying business model.
Where the saner half of humanity needs to push back is calling out this junk climate science and the alarmist crap, which many do here everyday at WUWT. But the scientists who sit on the sidelines and say nothing are now as much to blame as those carnival barkers pushing doomsterism. In this regard, Cliff has come to his senses about why there is this doomster narrative. The Leftist idiot-manipulators in his University department are ostracizing him for it.
Of course we find one political party here in the US that has latched onto this doomsterism as a path to more power. The use of emotions in emotion-prone people is their pathway to ever greater political power. And whatever lies they need to tell now, the media is letting them do it, because many there have succumbed as well to the mental disorder of doomsterism.
On a similar topic note: I see that Time has named Greta Thunberg their 2019 Person of the Year. No Shock. Mentally-deficient and manipulated Greta is just more Green doomsterism cloaked around socialist authoritarianism. The perfect watermelon.
I have the same anxiety about this movement that I had growing up. It’s these massive numbers of people who BELIEVE, absent of any evidence. Back in the day, it was the church. Fortunately, they were barred from setting up shop in classrooms and somehow, we learned about radical ideas like the scientific method.
What’s especially worrisome about the climate movement is that its leaders learned from the church’s failures. The battles were won on school boards and in college teacher education. Kids today don’t learn science anymore, they get year after year of climate propaganda. They have been thoroughly indoctrinated into the faith.
Sadly, there’s nothing we can do about it. Just a matter of time before blogs like this are banned from the internet as heresy. We are entering a new theocracy. And, like the dark ages centuries ago, it’s being led by the young. Greta should be the object of near-constant satire and ridicule. I’m afraid she will soon be sec-gen of the UN, controlled masterfully by her puppeteers.
Highlights one more special interest group that profits from the Climate Scare – counsellors and psychologists specializing in climate grief therapy.
Something I’ve recently noticed is that Climate Doomers are starting to freely admit that they are mentally ill, to some degree or another (I’m serious; I’m reading an article right now to that effect – https://believermag.com/under-the-weather/).
What surprised me (and doesn’t surprise me because I’ve studied this sh!t for ages) is that they externalize their mental illness. In other words, they justify their mental illness on the grounds that climate change caused it; rather than embracing the more realistic conclusion that their mental illness found full expression in climate change mythology. Again, in other words, mental illness is a rational response to climate change, in their minds. And again, in other words, they blame their mental illness on something external to themselves, rather than taking full responsibility for it themselves, which is the only way to escape mental illness.
This is all by design. Scared people are easier to manipulate.