AGU19 becomes “political science” – invites candidate Bloomberg to speak

From the “green just isn’t the color of money department”. You can watch this live for free.

From AGU:

Mike Bloomberg and Jerry Brown will participate in an on-stage conversation about America’s Pledge, which brings together private and public sector leaders to ensure the United States remains a global leader in reducing emissions and delivers the country’s ambitious climate goals of the Paris Agreement. Bloomberg and Brown launched America’s Pledge together in 2017.

AGU Executive Director and CEO Chris McEntee will join Bloomberg and Brown after their conversation in a fireside chat.

Livestream is available via AGU Go (registration required): agu.org/go or YouTube Live: www.youtube.com/user/AGUvideos.

