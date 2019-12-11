From the “green just isn’t the color of money department”. You can watch this live for free.
From AGU:
Mike Bloomberg and Jerry Brown will participate in an on-stage conversation about America’s Pledge, which brings together private and public sector leaders to ensure the United States remains a global leader in reducing emissions and delivers the country’s ambitious climate goals of the Paris Agreement. Bloomberg and Brown launched America’s Pledge together in 2017.
AGU Executive Director and CEO Chris McEntee will join Bloomberg and Brown after their conversation in a fireside chat.
Livestream is available via AGU Go (registration required): agu.org/go or YouTube Live: www.youtube.com/user/AGUvideos.
23 thoughts on “#AGU19 becomes “political science” – invites candidate Bloomberg to speak”
Not your Daddy’s AGU…
As a former AGU member (note the former moniker) and geologist, I find allowing a non-scientist as-yet non-elected US Presidential candidate to address the AGU Annual Meeting just another example of virtue seeking pandering that is all too common in scientific circles. The taint of leftist leaning thought (and yes Bloomberg is a leftest) has infiltrated AGU and now colors so much of what was, at one time in the not too distant past, a reputable scientific society. Science should be non-partisan.
Yes, I can remember when the AGU was about science.
Many, many better ways to waste my time.
No science or sense there.
Political science is an oxymoron, or is it that politicians are morons?
One more and they’d have a gospel quartet… singing the gospel of CAGW… i.e. “Right or wrong we’re hear to save ya.”
What the frack does Bloomberg or Brown have to do w/anything geophysical? Yeah, I know, rhetorical.
They have as much to do with anything geophysical as CAGW has anything to do with science. I short nothing.
Control-freaks gone wild.
wow! As I said before the AGU was once an honorable institution, now they are a bunch of Tarot Card Readers, at best. What a shame.
Any institution is only as honorable as its members.
Please remember that not all money is as $20 notes. Other notes are different colours.
That’s as may be in New Zealand, Richard, but the phrase is an American one and in the US of A all the denominations of US paper currency is traditionally/predominately green (though other colors are also incorporated to better distinguish different denominations). US paper money is also sometimes given the nickname “greenbacks” due to it’s green coloration (even though that nickname originally applied specifically to certain civil war era currency created by the Lincoln administration). Hence why here in the US green is referred to as “the color of money”
No real surprise. CAGW has been more politics than science since long before Hansen and friends turned off the AC and opened the windows the night before his big show in the Capital. So of course any organization that goes “all in” on CAGW is going to be long on politics and short on science.
I definitely will not bother thanks.
It’s all about feelings these days. Actual experience not required or desired. Especially not desired.
Try to find a real Geology graduate program anywhere.
Most have been incorporated into “multidisciplinary” Earth and Environmental Science departments.
Might as well have rolled them into the Political Science dept.
Idiocracy at it’s normalcy.
This is turning The Fail Meeting of The AGU.
The conman convention has convened.
“America’s Pledge”:
That’s all very well and good, but how much of the UN’s expected $200 Billion/year are these pledgers actually going to, umm, pledge? More to the point, how much are they going to deliver?
If you took all the net worth of Bloomberg, Tom Steyer and Bill Gates together it might be enough to satisfy the UN for the first year. Add in all the other billionaires pledging to fight climate change and you might get through year 2. But I don’t think that’s what these “pledgers” have in mind.