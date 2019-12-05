Mason scientist develops game to arm users against climate change ‘fake news’

From cartoonist to that’s Dr. Cartoonist to you!~cr
News Release 3-Dec-2019
New game builds resilience against misinformation; ‘inoculates’ users against fake news on climate change; gamifies critical thinking
George Mason University
A George Mason University scientist is developing a mobile game that will teach users to defend themselves from ‘fake news’ on climate change.
ProfessorJohn Cook, an expert on misinformation with Mason’s Center for Climate Change Communication, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to enable development of the game, “Cranky Uncle,” for iPhone and Android phones.
Cook has spent over a decade studying different ways to counter misinformation. He is now combining his research into inoculation, critical thinking, cartoon humor, and gamification, into a mobile game.
“Misinformation does great damage to society,” said Professor Cook, a member of Mason’s Institute for a Sustainable Earth. “An essential solution is making the public more resilient against fake news. But how? Gamification is a powerful approach that can potentially reach many millions of people.”
In the game, players are mentored by a cartoon Cranky Uncle who is dismissive of climate science. As they learn to recognize the flaws in Cranky Uncle’s arguments, they gain points. This is based on a behavioral technique called active inoculation.
“Before becoming a scientist, I drew cartoons for a living, “said Cook. “So, imagine my delighted surprise when after a decade of research, I discovered that cartoons were a powerful tool in countering misinformation.”
Cook has tested a prototype of the game in various college classes. “My students appreciated the combination of humor and real-world examples, while I appreciated how engaged they were in learning how to critically think,” said Professor Melanie Trecek-King at Massasoit Community College, Massachusetts. “Learning how not to be fooled is empowering.”
The crowdfunding page is at https://advancement.gmu.edu/crowdfunding-crankyuncle and more information is available at http://crankyuncle.com.
Websites: http://crankyuncle.com http://skepticalscience.com
Biography
Dr. John Cook is a research assistant professor at George Mason University, founder of the Skeptical Science website, and lead author of a crowd-funded study finding 97% scientific consensus on climate change. He has spent the last decade researching how to counter climate science denial. His PhD into cognitive science found that inoculation, for explaining the techniques of denial, is the key to making the public resilient against misinformation. His research has explored critical thinking and cartoon debunkings (dusting off his skills as a former cartoonist). He is now testing how mobile games can increase critical thinking in classrooms.
About George Mason University:
George Mason University is Virginia’s largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls 38,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the last half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity and commitment to accessibility. Learn more at http://www.gmu.edu.
About the Center for Climate Change Communication
The Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University develops and applies social science insights to help society make informed decisions that will stabilize the earth’s life-sustaining climate, and prevent further harm from climate change. Learn more about our research and expertise at https://www.climatechangecommunication.org/
About the Institute for a Sustainable Earth
The Institute for a Sustainable Earth at George Mason University connects members of the Mason community with others across the Mason community-and with other communities, policy-makers, businesses and organizations-so that, together, we can more effectively address the world’s pressing sustainability and resilience challenges. Learn more at http://www.ise.gmu.edu
36 thoughts on “Mason scientist develops game to arm users against climate change ‘fake news’”
“Misinformation”?
He’s not teaching people to resist “misinformation”, he’s indoctrinating people with the warmist agenda. If he was truly concerned about combating misinformation, he’d be a climate skeptic.
This is why they dumb then down in the public schools so they can play games on their smart phone in College and pretend they are finally getting an education.
4 years, a smart(?)phone, and a cracker jack box diploma is all it takes to get a college degree. Sadly 60% of those graduates can’t find Mexico on a map but they are absolutely certain the reason it is hot there is because of climate change and John Cooks Angry Uncle App.
Yes, memorizing rationalization and talking points, by rote, without actually bothering to think about them – he’s training a new batch of Ocasio-cortez clones.
They have a big concern to fear skeptical thoughts, even developing games, not beliebeble.
😀
Scientific arguments, that doesn’t exist so far, wouldt be better 😀
And it only cost the U.S. taxpayers X millions of dollars.
If his game actually does teach critical thinking skills, the unentended consiquince of that could be more skeptics. I don’t think that’s what he intends.
This is exactly why I have a blog “Watching those who Watch the Deniers”.
Dr. John Crook ?
if he was honest the lady in the window would say “you’ll hit the ground in 3 to 250 seconds but we have no idea why you are falling” …
About SKEPTICAL SCIENCE.COM
“The abuse and censorship does not pertain to simply any dissenting commentator there but to highly credentialed and respected climate scientists as well; Dr. Pielke Sr. has unsuccessfully attempted to engage in discussions there only to be childishly taunted and censored, while Dr. Michaels has been dishonestly quoted and smeared. The irony of the site’s oxymoronic name “Skeptical Science” is that the site is not skeptical of even the most extreme alarmist positions.
John Cook is now desperately trying to cover up his background that he was employed as a cartoonist for over a decade with no prior employment history in academia or climate science.
Thanks to the Wayback Machine we can reveal what his website originally said,
“I’m not a climatologist or a scientist but a self employed cartoonist” – John Cook, Skeptical Science”
It looks like he’s embracing his ignorance in science to attempt to make his cartoonist, not scientific, “credentials” sound good.
Self employed is what my brother tells everyone when he is unemployed.
Misinformation? The dear Dr doesn’t have a clue.
Before I became a scientist …
It took me a lifetime to be a scientist. And now I’m retired I sometimes wonder whether J really am. And mr Cook made the quantum leap in a few month? Really? Methinks he is deluding himself.
He must be from the Dr. Goebbels school of thought. His main schtick appears to be the use of straw man “logic”.
I didn’t even know what a signtist was, now I are one….
Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
WUWT, Id est qui!
‘Practise what you preach’ is another relevant adage.
Yeah…
“an expert on misinformation”
Kinda like how a drunk is an expert on how to get drunk?
Think I’ll still take the word of a weatherman and a “retired mining engineer”, among others with real science backgrounds, over a bad cartoonist with a media degree.
OK, I must admit I’m a little shocked. I have found myself in agreement with John Cook, not just once, not twice, but THREE TIMES!
1. “Misinformation does great damage to society,” said Professor Cook, a member of Mason’s Institute for a Sustainable Earth. “An essential solution is making the public more resilient against fake news.”
AGREED! It is essential that we make the public more resilient against the fake news of the non-existent “climate emergency.”
2. “So, imagine my delighted surprise when after a decade of research, I discovered that cartoons were a powerful tool in countering misinformation.”
AGREED! Just check out JOSH’s cartoons – excellent at lampooning the ridiculous “climate crisis” bullshit!
“Learning how not to be fooled is empowering.”
HOW TRUE! Learning not to be suckered into voting oneself into poverty to pursue a non-solution to a non-problem is indeed empowering!
Using an example of a falling object where known physical principles covering force of gravity, wind resistance, velocity and distance have trivial uncertainty as an analogy for climate change/global warming where major fundamental processes and and physical forces are not even remotely understood just shows how desperate they are to avoid talking about the real science. They try to divert people’s attention from vast uncertainty to something that most people would understand as fairly certain. If they really believed climate change/global warming was settled they might try to argue based on the objective data that settled it, but then they would find they have essentially empty pockets. This is science corruption, this is organized lies, this is nothing but propaganda.
Andy Pattullo – Excellent!
“Using an example of a falling object where known physical principles covering force of gravity … as an analogy for climate change/global warming …” –> excellent formulation of the fallacy.
This is why I harp on the fact that we are not actually measuring the ‘greenhouse gas’ property of CO2.
With the Theory of Gravity, we didn’t define how it works, but we measured how it behaves with such precision that we were able to derive a set of Laws that allowed us to determine the planet Neptune exists before it was ever seen.
With the CAGW Theory, we’re told exactly how it theoretically works, but we’ve been unable to measure its behavior in any meaningful way. This leaves us with no ability to derive any tools of reason (Laws, Axioms, Postulates, formulae, etc). CAGW is an unreasonable theory.
How does it handle that hot spot in the atmosphere that was the main con played on youth in schools? And how does it handle global warming causes cold from the John Holdren case files? And how does it handle long run natural cycles like the AMO or multi-cycle sun output changes? Or more fundamentally does it only use straight lines and hockey stick upturns in place of polynomials?
Does he have a cartoon illustrating the fallacy of Straw Man arguments?
We all know and regret that a lot of people say stupid things they think challenge the man-made climate change hypothesis. Their foolish comments don’t diminish the valid challenges.
Basically this is the tokamak of climate science and that’s as far as they get with cartoon science.
What a waste of time creating and promoting anti science babble.
Everybody who watches or listens to the BBC need to defend themselves from ‘fake news’ on climate change.
John Cook has a BSc in physics from The University of Queensland. He became known through his very dodgy research into scientists and their attachment to climate alarmism, coming up with the wholly discredited 97% which is the go-to defense of the climate alarmist who has lost all the other arguments to us realists. I have not been able to find that he has a PhD. I don’t think he does but he is a scientific bottom-feeder who has managed to find a job with a regular income. He started the Skeptical Science website which is hopeless. This is his latest venture as cartoons are clearly easier than ‘real’ physics.
“..A George Mason University scientist is developing a mobile game that will teach users to defend themselves from ‘fake news’ on climate change….”.
This guy is making a very ignorant and faulty assumption here that the climate science at issue here (or at least the “science” that he believes) is infallible and unquestionable. That isn’t so much science as it is a political or religious doctrine as far as I am concerned. The believers in such doctrines treat them as though they are infallible. But they never are, and that is why I have a personal philosophy of questioning someone whenever he or she is trying to sell me a doctrine. It is why I am politically independent.
Creating a cellphone video game to further indoctrinate the true believers only adds to the idea that the climate alarmist narrative is largely a cult. The cult certainly doesn’t want to lose any members if it can avoid it.
Some people in this world (academia) deserve to be in the unemployment lines more than anywhere else.
I had such high hopes when I read the headline, but those hopes were dashed to smithereens when I read the name John Cook, the John Cook associated with that propaganda site.
Regards,
Bob
So when he photo shopped himself,in uniform,what kind of “misinformation” was he sending?
Cooky Boy should hold up a mirror.
For he is the “misinformation” of which he speaks.
Does he believe his own BS?If so Cook is more evidence of the Cult of Calamitous Climate.
Of course scamming gullible people about the weather is as old as spoken language.
Heap big storm,Gods angry at you.
Reward me and I will deflect Gods Wrath.
And thus was born State Religion.
Sad, George Mason has sunk this low to call a cartoonist a scientist. This is what counts for climate science along with Greta, Bill Nye and Al Gore.
I have never met anyone who rejects climate science because the so called “scientists” aren’t being precise enough.
John Cook…
The abominable John Cook?
The John Cook who dresses up in his pictures with nazi uniforms?
The John Cook who collaborated with Lewandowski to falsify an alleged 97% consensus by cherry picked chicanery?
The source of massive amounts of misinformation regarding all parts of science?
It’s time to end all Federal financial awards, grants, guarantees to James Mason University and to prosecute their malicious climate fraudsters.
It wasn’t until the last part of the article that I realized the game was alarmist. Statements like “game that will teach users to defend themselves from ‘fake news’ on climate change” are clearly in the skeptic camp.
I think a good game for smart phones would start with the following premise: Earth’s climate has been going along doing its thing, which is changing, then comes the industrial age of mankind, and suddenly some people believe that mankind is changing the climate. It’s a hypothesis, which requires that the burden of proof falls on those making the hypothesis, which is you the player. You have all the time you need; no ad hominem attacks, no bleeding heart stories, just facts please; for every climate scientists that refutes a potential finding, the game starts over from the beginning. Ready, set, go!
Do they have a picture of a man looking at a alcohol thermometer and declaring that the temperature is 75.2481 degrees Fahrenheit?
John Cook, one small part of a global propaganda effort. Insidious. Disgusting.
It appears that George Mason hasn’t bothered to settle on an agreed-to definition of what science is. Failing that, just as is the case with gender self-assignment these days, anyone can declare himself (herself, it the same) to be a scientist. George Mason is to blame here for not knowing the difference!