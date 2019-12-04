As many of you know I was part of a live stream put on by The Heartland Institute two days ago from Madrid.
The segment that contained my portion of the overall presentation has now been posted on YouTube. I present it below without comment.
One thought on “My #COP25 video presentation”
There is also an interesting interview with Will Happer about his time as adviser to Trump in The White House.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3W8EVEEKQ8&feature=youtu.be&t=17990
It’s disappointing to see that even there, the global warming narrative has a strong, yet unmerited, grip on people’s minds such that they are afraid to publicly challenge it. I also got a sense that they have approached the matter as if they expect the opposition to fight fairly and play by Queensbury Rules when in reality they really did need to have a plan to fight dirty from day one. If he does get re-elected he’s going to need to take a more robust approach.