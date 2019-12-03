Oxford Word of the Year: “Climate Emergency”… Seriously?

Guest counting by David Middleton

SOCIETY

Oxford names ‘climate emergency’ its 2019 ‘Word of the Year’ Thursday, November 21, 2019

Amid historic flooding in Venice, Italy, and catastrophic bushfires decimating Australia’s koala population, Oxford has named its 2019 Word of the Year “climate emergency.” […] Oxford said its selected words or phrases “reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year,” and this year, heightened awareness of climate science and its implications have generated tremendous debate. […] Previous Words of the Year include “toxic,” “youthquake,” “post-truth,” and “vape,” and in 2015, “Face with Tears of Joy” emoji. KTRK-TV

“Climate emergency” is two words and a fake phrase… But at least they are two real words… “Youthquake” really? Furthermore, how could an actual climate emergency “reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year”? Existential threats aren’t limited time engagements.

Adapted from The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

