Snow cover over Lower 48 most extensive on record for early December (going back to 2003). At least a foot of snow has fallen in 25 different states over last few days. And snow has fallen as far south as Southern California, Tennessee, and Northern Georgia.
Snow covered the ground on nearly half of the real estate in the Lower 48 — 46.2 percent of land area — on Monday morning, the largest area on Dec. 2 since snow cover records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began in 2003. Normally, a little more than a quarter of the nation has snow on the ground at this time of year.
– Source: Jason Samenow, Capital Weather Gang
This graphic from NOAA
I personally saw the snow in southern California the day after Thanksgiving. This view below is from Interstate 5 crossing “The Grapevine” north of Los Angeles:
From the NWS:
5 thoughts on “Early snow cover record set for USA – a foot of snow in 25 states!”
Unprecedented! Since 2003.
Hmmm…. is that extra snow load due to higher humidity rates in the air?
Just asking, because I haven’t had an electric shock from a metal doorknob in very long time. Nor have I had the bad colds I used to get in the winter from people breathing on you on the bus and the drier winter air. Worth exploring further, in my view.
And here’s another question: will that snow load sink into the ground when it melts, or created massive floods and river ice dams that release growlers, come springtime? Just askin’, because Michael Mann says rivers don’t get growlers (chunk ice) because that way he could diss the famous painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River which was full of chunks of ice (growlers).
Nice report, and thanks for the photos!!!
Most snow fall on record since 2003. …not so much of a hurdle.
But, snow certainly isn’t a thing of the past, and surely isn’t indicative of the settled “science” of global warming, which is what they were telling us when the science was settled.
An outcome which could mean anything is certainly not settled.
The only way our grandchildren won’t know what snow is will be if the anarchistic loons manage to keep them from being born.
Lots of snowfall on Greenland too…
http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/polarportal/surface/SMB_combine_SM_day_DK_20191202.png
And the whole nothern hemisphere as a matter of fact:
https://climate.rutgers.edu/snowcover/chart_daily.php?ui_year=2019&ui_day=336&ui_set=2
November 2019 had the fifth highest snow cover in the last 54 years (and so had October):
https://climate.rutgers.edu/snowcover/table_rankings.php?ui_set=1
The dog that didn’t bark! Another average or near average Fall weather pattern.
That’s the point, back in 2005 Al Gore and many others claimed snow would be gone by 2015, that ordinary Americans would clearly see the weather “wasn’t the same” —- had warmed up.
NOT!