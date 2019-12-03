Early snow cover record set for USA – a foot of snow in 25 states!

Snow cover over Lower 48 most extensive on record for early December (going back to 2003). At least a foot of snow has fallen in 25 different states over last few days. And snow has fallen as far south as Southern California, Tennessee, and Northern Georgia.

Snow covered the ground on nearly half of the real estate in the Lower 48 — 46.2 percent of land area — on Monday morning, the largest area on Dec. 2 since snow cover records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began in 2003. Normally, a little more than a quarter of the nation has snow on the ground at this time of year.

– Source: Jason Samenow, Capital Weather Gang

This graphic from NOAA

I personally saw the snow in southern California the day after Thanksgiving. This view below is from Interstate 5 crossing “The Grapevine” north of Los Angeles:

Photo by William Watts

From the NWS:

Here's a look at total snowfall accumulation across the Lower 48 States since last Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. At least 19 states had at least an isolated location with at least a foot of snow over the past 6 days! pic.twitter.com/JqqhpBxWiI — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) December 2, 2019

