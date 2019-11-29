Alarmists Propose Rebranding ‘Climate Change’ for Greater Shock Value

Climate Change, Climate Weirding, Climate Destruction, CLIMATE EMERGENCY!
And now, our new and improved….
Climate change alarmists are pushing for a change in vocabulary to scare people into taking global warming more seriously, starting with terms like “global meltdown” and “climate collapse.”
Writing for AdAge this week, Aaron Hall argues that in order to get people to “take action” against climate change, “rebranding” is crucial, since people have gotten too used to the idea that climate is changing and need to be shocked into the notion that the world as we know it is ending.
Aaron steps up the rhetoric, up to eleven!
What he and his marketing team came up with was a series of much more frightening labels to stick on climate change in the hope of jolting people into meaningful engagement.
The terms “Global Meltdown” or “Global Melting,” for instance, deliver a more negative image than mere “Global Warming,” he contends. “The names signal that ice caps are melting, but also create a more visceral image in the mind — that real feeling of ‘melting’ when it’s too hot outside. A meltdown is a disastrous event that draws from the ultimate terror of a nuclear meltdown, an apt metaphor for global destruction.”
“Climate Collapse” and “Climate Chaos,” on the other hand, “instill a clear message or even a direct call to action,” Hall notes, adding that “there’s nothing neutral about collapse or chaos.”
To up the rhetoric even more, Hall proposes the weaponized term “Scorched Earth.”
Of course Mr Hall feels no shame.
Mr. Hall’s contention that it does not matter if what is said is true as long as it elicits the necessary response is reminiscent of similar assertions by leaders of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) movement.
Thomas Williams of Breitbart warns of the the opposite occurring.
While it is clearly true that “alarmist language works” in some cases, it is also true that people tend to resent being lied to and manipulated.
Like Aesop’s fable of the Boy Who Cried Wolf, climate alarmists may wake up one fine day to find that nobody believes them anymore.
The alarmist have gone beyond absurd.
What a concept! Madison Avenue is in charge emission reductions science and its messaging.
The Global environmental NGOs must be so proud.
Climageddon sounds even more troubling. I suspect not enough people would pronounce it the right way though.
How about ‘Climate aaaaarrrgghhh. Aaaahh noooooo. We’re all gonna die aaarrrrrrgghhh’. That should do it
“Like Aesop’s fable of the Boy Who Cried Wolf, climate alarmists may wake up one fine day to find that nobody believes them anymore.”
Too late.
They’re getting more desperate to ram through their UN communist global government, and carbon taxes.
Geez! “he and his marketing team” really should get real, you know productive, jobs. These fanatics just won’t quit. On a different, but related subject, can anyone point me to where I can get max/min historic temperature data for San Jose, CA? I’m trying to prove that while average temps may have been rising a bit, the max temps have barely increased, if at all. My premise is that most of any average increase is due to increased lows due to human activity/presence (urban heat island, e.g.)
I am voting for Climate Catastrophe ! as the next hyperventilating chapter of the climate fraud.
It is so blatant that the whole thing is a load of bovine excrement. To even think that human CO2 is what drives global temperatures and climate when it is well known that human CO2 is only 3-50% of the CO2 increase is insane. To believe it is going to make the world end in 11 years, 1 month and a few hours is even more absurd. To call for a state of “climate emergency” which is essentially marshal law justified by these shrill claims is even more beyond insane. To justify such a ceding of power without any sort of evidence tendered defies even total insanity. That half of our so-called leaders want this is even beyond this.
That this lunacy is being taught to children as fact goes to the realms of propaganda. It is at this current total absurd lunacy stage where they should be most vulnerable.
Climate caterwauling would fit the bill.
Have they tried “Give us your money or we’ll shoot this puppy”? I think it’s already too late – the mush-for-brains will always believe whatever they’re told, but anyone with critical thinking skills already knows it’s just a scam, just like “doctors” on TV in white lab coats and stethoscope hawking the latest versions of snake oil…
Climate change alarmism is really all about climate justice and the creation of a huge carbon tax on fossil fuels (especially those from fracking) to make wind, solar, storage competitive. My vote is for a new banner: Stop fascist fractured fossil fuel fatalities, evolving into an abbreviated, Stop the 5F’s.
How about: WORLD TO END THIS EVENING AT 5:15 pm DUE TO CLIMATE! details at 11.
So, they need yet another new label to slap on the same old load of …
You’d think that by now they’d realize the label isn’t why people aren’t buying it.
The problem is what they’re selling.
Climate Catastrophe ought to do it. I was frightened just typing it.
If CAGW were believed by these lobbyists the would move inland and north. Rather, they spend their time and money frightening others. Why?
Maybe we should help them out?
“The Unprecedented Past is Repeating Itself”?
(Hmmm …. probably to long. Maybe OK for a headline though.)
Naw. Need to keep it short, simple, and absolute.
Climate Death.
If we trademark it now, we could make a fortune.
They’ve been doing this since they started, what’s the difference?
The image is everything. 😛