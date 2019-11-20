Economists Prove Climate Change is Always Worse Somewhere Else

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the EIU, climate change will cause tremendous economic harm, but the USA and Europe will be least affected.
The Asian economy will be 2.6% smaller by 2050 due to lack of climate resilience
Wednesday 20 November 2019
- The Asia-Pacific economy will be 2.6 per cent smaller in 2050 according a new framework developed by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU), with developing countries in the region set to be the most affected.
- The EIU expects economic losses in every year leading up to 2050, with the risk that further losses could be seen if policy effectiveness is not improved.
- According to The EIU’s framework, Africa is the least resilient region to the impact of climate change (4.7 per cent smaller), followed by Latin America (3.8 per cent), the Middle East (3.7 per cent), Eastern Europe (3 per cent) and the Asia-Pacific.
- North America (1.1 per cent smaller) and Western Europe (1.7 per cent) display the most resilience and are likely to see the least impact economically because both regions are richer and more prepared to tackle climate change from an institutional standpoint.
- The EIU’s research shows that being rich is an advantage to tackle climate change, but institutional quality matters, too.
…
The EIU’s research shows that being rich is an advantage, but institutional quality matters, too. Institutional quality is a major determinant of long-run economic growth, but The EIU’s results also point to the importance of institutional quality for minimising the impact of climate change. Poor institutions, therefore, can simultaneously harm economic growth and exacerbate the negative impacts of climate change.
…
Read more: https://www.eco-business.com/press-releases/the-asian-economy-will-be-26-smaller-by-2050-due-to-lack-of-climate-resilience/
The report is available here, if you are prepared to provide some intrusive personal information.
I haven’t read the report (I didn’t want to provide that intrusive personal information), but I guess we now understand why “climate losses” are projected to be so severe in Africa, compared to the USA and Europe; most Africans don’t enjoy the benefits of a wealthy fossil fuel powered economy.
13 thoughts on “Economists Prove Climate Change is Always Worse Somewhere Else”
Isn’t the US economy growing at around 2% per annum? So by 2050 we will have been set back by 6 months in growth? Huh.
So, in thirty years the GDP will be 3% less. That corresponds to an inflation rate of 0.1%. There are so many factors to consider that such precision isn’t possible. The predictions are a joke.
But the Precautionary Principle demands we do something even if doing nothing is the best of the available choices.
Absolutely. The projections represent a non event.
From the article: “The EIU’s results also point to the importance of institutional quality for minimising the impact of climate change. Poor institutions, therefore, can simultaneously harm economic growth and exacerbate the negative impacts of climate change.”
They must be talking about Trump when they say “poor institutions”. A “good institution” would be one that took human-caused climate change seriously, is what I interpret them to be saying.
From the article: “According to the EIU, climate change will cause tremendous economic harm”
In what way? Don’t we have to have evidence that human-caused climate change is real before we start making predictions about what it might cause? These guys are assuming too much.
What will cause tremendous economic harm is if delusional alarmists are ever able to put their crazy windmill/solar nightmare in place in the Western democracies (the rest of the world isn’t stupid enough to do this).
They did a far more impressive but equally rubbish Project Fear for our UK Brexit. There is a class of authoritarians who are just willing to make stuff up and sell it as if it’s real and credible. There are too many levers available to governments and companies that make any such long range predictions farcical.
Was this based on a particular IPCC RCP model?
More specifically: Is it a projection from historical data, or from models?
So both the EU and the USA will be least affected. But as the EU is very Green inclined, and the USA is least Green, how can that be. ?
Anyway its all far too late, as we are told that if we do not stop adding CO2 to the Worlds atmosphere, we are all doomed. But what about India and China, plus all of the other 3 rd World undeveloped countries.
Its too late, so let us enjoy ourselves in our remaining years.
MJE VK5ELL
My first rule in a long successful life is to take a pinch of salt when reading predictions from economists .
If they were really so smart why are they wasting their lives trying to tell people what they think will happen in the future .
The people that I listen to are the ones that have demonstrated how they have built up businesses from very humble beginnings and put their ideas into reality .
This week Rod Oram a business correspondent with the New Zealand Herald (who I had thought was sensible ) wrote a column on our governments new Zero Carbon Bill that has just become law.
He should know that this bill if carried through with will decimate New Zealand .
No other country in the world is going to tax their farmers for their sheep and cattle’s methane emissions.
No other country in the world relies on exporting agricultural produce to generate overseas funds to buy all the products that can be mass produced overseas .
The very worst thing was that he accepted blindly that biogenic methane is a problem .
Just drive out of the city and you might see the sun shining and the grass growing .
What does all living plants absorb from the air? CO2
And then the sheep and cattle eat the grass and crops .
And during the digestion process a small amount of methane is belched back into the air .
Methane rises high into the atmosphere and after a short time it is broken down into CO2 and H2O.
And the cycle continues and not one more atom of carbon is emitted into the atmosphere over any time span.
Zilch Nada NOT ONE ATOM.
And we have economists praising the Zero Carbon Bill.
Graham,
Proud to be a farmer feeding the world.
Trust but verify, especially with climate “agreements” and impact studies.
I guess Australia was in the Asia-Pacific group. Frustrating really, we trade with them but our ideology is totally at odds with theirs. I guess our small population doesn’t rate a mention in it’s own right.
I wanted to make a comment on a renewable energy site last night suggesting that they tell the ‘whole story’. They wanted to know the ins and outs of a cat’s behind so I backed off. It felt like the whole ‘Big Brother’ thing.