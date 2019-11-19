Vice: Despite a Failed Assassination Attempt, These Climate Deniers Continue to Impede Global Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon, Marc Morano; According to Vice, the work of John Christy and eight other industry funded climate denier scientist holdouts is all that stands in the path of global climate action.
You could interpret the Vice article as an unscrupulous attempt to paint a big target on the backs of the named scientists for any murderous green crazies out there, but I’m sure that wasn’t Vice’s intention.
The Last of the Climate Deniers Hold On, Despite Your Protests
Propped by an industry-funded network, demanded by the Trump administration, the last vestiges of climate deniers in academia linger as millennials protest inaction.
By Dan Schwartz Nov 19 2019, 1:15am
Late in the summer of 1989, John Christy discovered the earth wasn’t warming. Satellites spinning through the atmosphere reported no upward trend line, and above the tropics, the University of Alabama atmospheric sciences professor and his research partner, the NASA scientist Roy Spencer, learned that the satellites had actually recorded cooling. The two men were the first to crunch the enormous volume of data captured by the satellites since their launch a decade earlier, the first to build a database that showed the surface readings depicting a warming earth were overblown. They were pioneers. They submitted a paper to Science magazine, and in March the following year, they became celebrities. NPR called. The Los Angeles Times called. Jay Leno made a joke about it on national TV.
Such attention today would not faze Christy. He’s testified numerous times before federal lawmakers. He has done so many interviews with reporters that he’s begun repeating himself. This year he began advising the director of the Environmental Protection Agency. He is now so widely seen as an obstacle to climate action that on Earth Day week in 2017, late at night, seven 5.7 mm rounds snapped through the office window next to his. The FBI told him the shooter had likely mistaken his neighbor’s office for his. But in the spring of 1990, Christy was in his late 30s, without tenure and surprised, suddenly, by the attention. “It was the first time I had gone through something like that,” he said.
…
Global warming threatens every living thing on earth, but cutting the pollution that causes it threatens the profits of enough executives, the climate researcher Richard Heede told the Guardian, to fit on a couple of Greyhound buses. Some of those—though not all of them—decided money was more important, and to protect their money they invested in a network of free-market think tanks and advocacy groups to manufacture celebrities of academia like Christy. These were academics who, crucially, already believed the climate crisis was no crisis at all, academics so ideologically aligned with the free-market values of the polluters that they couldn’t be bothered with the damning data signaling a crisis. These academics were true believers.
…
Though Christy has the credentials to talk the climate talk, he’s backed himself into a corner, shoulder to shoulder with eight other professors who sound a lot like climate deniers. This scrum of academics can be broken into two categories: those who are credentialed to have opinions about the atmosphere, like Christy, and those who aren’t.
…
These think tanks and advocacy groups became brokers for a community of mostly older white male scientists and economists who all doubted the looming climate crisis. As the country considered the binding international treaty to cut carbon emissions in the late 90s and early 2000s, this network blasted the voices of these men into the nation’s dialogue. Without their work, says Jerry Taylor, the president of the Niskanen Center, a libertarian think tank, lawmakers couldn’t support inaction. Taylor is skeptical of the skeptics today, but he once fought with them against action and knows the landscape well. “It’s not all that complicated,” he said. “There is a political demand for climate skepticism out of the academic community,” and by signaling it, lesser-known researchers can gain visibility and get private grants.
…Read more: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/wjwawq/the-last-of-the-climate-deniers-hold-on-despite-your-protests-v26n4
The other academics named in the article are David Legates, David Deming, Tony Lupo, Gerard Caneba, Larry Bell, Steven Hayward, Thomas Rustici and Scott Armstrong.
To reiterate: you could interpret the Vice article as an unscrupulous attempt to paint a big target on the backs of the named scientists for any murderous green crazies out there, but I’m sure that wasn’t Vice’s intention.
This is the insanity we’ve descended into, where growing incidents of political violence. When these idiots make such violence everyday/commonplace, we will collapse completely as a society. I weep for our future….
You are more generous than I. I suspect that was very much a part of Vice’s intention.
Satellites don’t spin through the atmosphere.
Mann and other anti-scientific alarmists get more industry funding than do rigorous atmospheric scientists Spencer and Christy.
This was a very poorly written article, not just from a standpoint of good journalism, but in its lack of research or understanding of the material. When the author starts out with the intent to make certain points and damn the facts, it is an editorial NOT a news article. I am reminded of National Review’s crack about Eleanor Roosevelt’s newspaper columns. “Following Roosevelt’s tortuous logic is like following a lit fuse to a stick of dynamite.”
Exactly who is calling this a failed assassination attempt? Roy Spencer certainly didn’t. The shots were fired over the weekend, which would be really stupid timing if it were an assassination attempt.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/04/26/update-on-possible-ecoterror-attack-at-uah-scientists-christyspencer/
Yes, because academics are famous for the strict regimen of never, ever, working on weekends. Why, the very idea! (/snark, for the sarcasm-challenged).
Maybe “witness tampering” then?
Then it’s terrorism.
From a UK perspective, it is the fact that shots were fired that is notable. Not the working hours.
It says a lot about the USA that bullets aimed at windows are commonplace while working on a Saturday is incredible.
These think tanks and advocacy groups became brokers for a community of mostly older white male…
Get in a discussion (argument) with a left winger, and it is very likely that they will early on play the race card.
Of course they will. Calling your opponent some form of bigot is a great way to shutdown conversations.
“In August 2004, the late Senator John McCain had flown with a clutch of other senators to the Arctic island of Svalbard to observe the changing climate there and be briefed on an upcoming federal report, the first comprehensive peer-reviewed assessment on the impacts of climate change in the Arctic. ”
Svalbard, the Canary in the Coal mine of Climate Calamity!!!!
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/04/svalbard/
Svalbard……. where the hundreds of miles of active, under-water volcanoes dwell, some 60 meters beneath
the ocean’s surface.
I bet it’s gotten warmer there.
The 30 000 graduate scientists including 9000 PhDs who signed the Oregon Petition stand against your position Mr Schwartz. Add to that the literally scores of books produced on climate change exposing the scare as a hoax. However the main stream media can be called on to support the climate hoax. There is not a shred of scientific evidence to support the man made climate change hoax. elements within NOAA and NASA have been exposed busy altering temperature data to suit the global warming scare. I suggest you read ” Man made climate change—-the greatest hoax in history by Professor Timothy Ball retired Professor of Climatology University of Winnipeg (available from Amazon)
“You could interpret the Vice article as an unscrupulous attempt to paint a big target on the backs of the named scientists for any murderous green crazies out there…”
The leftist have been making these kinds of signals for several years. They just haven’t followed through, for the most part.
There isn’t going to be any “global climate action.” It’s all a fantasy driven by a doomsday fad, sort of like the “Ban the Bomb” parades of 60 years ago. The H-bombs are still there, but people don’t worry about them anymore, because there’s not much you can do about it. Very few gizmos have ever been un-invented. Coal, gas, electricity, and the labor-saving devices run by them aren’t going to be un-invented, either, no matter how fiercely climate hypochondriacs hyperventilate about them.
Several factions in the West are so rich, they take their comforts for granted, and assume they can regulate their way into higher prices for food, clothing and shelter indefinitely. Even in the West, the phony climate “accords” are non-binding, even though they’re costly.
The “developing” world, which is around 3/4ths of global population, is exempt from climate-based restrictions. They’re still trying to reach prosperity, and aren’t yet stupid enough, or lulled enough to vote themselves poor. If rich boneheads in the West are dumb enough to vote themselves poor, it only helps the non-dumb catch up, and eventually get ahead.
“If rich boneheads in the West are dumb enough to vote themselves poor, it only helps the non-dumb catch up, and eventually get ahead.”
Which sounds an awful lot like the UN’s actual agenda.
Judging by the comment sections on articles about the climate the general public aren’t buying it either. I think the increase in cold and snow might have something to do with it or maybe it is for all the shouting none of the claimed alarmist events have actually happened.
“Global warming threatens every living thing on earth, but cutting the pollution that causes it threatens the profits…”
C’mon Vice, make up your mind – is global warming the focus of your article, or pollution? But I confess I do like the way you point-out via John Christy’s work, that the globe isn’t actually warming.
It is not a small group of conscientious and courageous scientists, nor a handful of wealthy industrialists who stand in the way of destroying society’s foundations in a vain attempt to control the weather. It is nature and the easy observations of any voter looking out their window that nothing bad has happened after a century and a half of gentle warming that took us out of the mini ice age, and after a very welcome rise in CO2 which is making life more abundant in the biosphere. Everything negative reported to date is either an unvalidated prediction from computer models (all predictions that can be checked to date have failed), or a misinterpretation or even misrepresentation of observations. Polar bears aren’t disappearing, they are thriving. Sea level rise hasn’t accelerated except in rigged reanalysis of satellite altimetry. Coastal regions and South Pacific islands are on average increasing in landmass rather than sinking. Corals are doing what they always do and mostly thriving. More people continue to die from cold rather than heat. Snow is not a thing of the past but a very real present concern on cold winter days. There is no upward trend in tropical cyclones, tornados, severe drought or flooding globally – only the usual variations that weather normally provides. And no, every bad weather event is not caused by consumption of fossil fuels, but the consumption of those fuels has allowed us to avoid more than 95% of the risk to human life and limb those events might otherwise cause, while we have become much better stewards of the natural world.
What is so utterly weird about this is that, if you just look at who is doing the emitting, and who is not only refusing to stop, but actually is increasing, it ain’t us. Its the Chinese and Indians etc.
So logically the argument must be that Christie, Soon, Spencer etc are majorly influential in China and are the main reason why the Far East and developing world are paying no attention to the climate hysteria in the West?
I mean, if all they are influencing is Trump and the US and UK, they will have very little effect on global emissions, because we all are doing such a small proportion of either current or future forecast emissions.
Its the same story over and over again, these guys don’t seem to understand who is doing most of the emitting, and who is refusing to stop.
I doubt the Chinese establishment knows or cares what Soon and Christie think or write. They are just not taking any of this stuff seriously at all, and are getting on with economic growth as fast as they can. Because they know that if they falter, the political consequences will be absolutely dire. They cannot and will not risk it, even were the scientific basis for alarmism a lot more persuasive than it is.
I guess that’s Vice’s way of saying we dodged a bullet from the Clinton Criminal Syndicate.
The US played the Trump card.
Thank goodness for the Secret Service.
MAGA.
Notice the ignorance of the scientific method, of which Vice displays total ignorance of.
Global warming is determined by data which is NOT under the control of global warming skeptics
but of alarmists. Attempting to combat scientific arguments by the skeptics by making(mostly false) claims about something as irrelevant as funding is a complete admission by the alarmists that they cannot win their argument on the basis of scientific measures. Vice has produced perhaps the premier
ad hominem fallacy
What’s a “climate denier”? Does anybody deny there is a cliamte?
Webster, for one. Sorry, couldn’t resist. You left that right over the plate.
What exactly is ‘Vice’? A magazine? Please enlighten your overseas readers!
Who is John Galt?
The article begins, “According to Vice, the work of John Christy and eight other industry funded climate denier scientist holdouts is all that stands in the path of global climate action.”
Wrong. Common sense “is what stands in the path of global climate action.”
Regards,
Bob
Climate REALISTS. The ubiquitous use of the term ‘denier’ is a deplorable Reductio ad Hitlerum logical fallacy. It’s childish.
Weaponized Fake News
Makes me sad.
Perhaps he should identify as a black female, then any future attempt at her assassination would be a hate crime.