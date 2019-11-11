Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #385

The Week That Was: 2019-11-09 (November 9, 2019)

Quote of the Week: “It’s a kind of scientific integrity, principle of scientific thought that corresponds to a kind of utter honesty–a kind of leaning over backwards.”

“You must do the best you can–if you know anything at all wrong, or possibly wrong–to explain it. If you make a theory, for example, and advertise it, or put it out, then you must also put down all the facts that disagree with it, as well as those that agree with it. There is also a more subtle problem. When you have put a lot of ideas together to make an elaborate theory, you want to make sure, when explaining what it fits, that those things it fits are not just the things that gave you the idea for the theory; but that the finished theory makes something else come out right, in addition.”

“In summary, the idea is to try to give all of the information to help others to judge the value of your contribution; not just the information that leads to judgment in one particular direction or another.” – Richard Feynman, Cargo Cult Science

Number of the Week: Down 66%. From 1.9 billion to 650 million.

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

The Buck Stops Here: President Harry Truman (1945 to 1953) was not well liked by the eastern political establishment, either Republican or Democrat. He was considered ill-educated, crude, and ill-suited for the job. Yet he was well read in history. He was ill-prepared for assuming office on April 12, 1945 because President Roosevelt hid his illness and did not include Truman in important discussions.

Truman was president during a turbulent time and made difficult decisions. For years, historians have criticized Truman for authorizing the dropping the uranium bomb on Hiroshima and the plutonium bomb on Nagasaki. Immediately after Nagasaki, Japan surrendered, ending World War II, formally on August 14, 1945. The US had no more atomic bombs. Much of the criticism of Truman for authorizing the bombing was based on early releases that the US was reading secret diplomatic messages urging surrender. It was not until much later that the US released files showing that it was also reading secret military messages, in a different code, urging continuing the war.

During Truman’s administration the UN was formed (charter signed on October 24, 1945); the US instituted the Marshall Plan, departing greatly from the usual practice of the victors economically punishing the losers of a war; the armed forces were integrated; NATO and other structures for facing the threat of the Soviet Union were formed; and the US entered the war in Korea.

Truman was fond of playing poker and telling stories with his friends. In the early 20th century a term in poker became to a US slang for blaming others for one’s failures – “passing the buck – possibly referring to the buck knife. Truman had a sign on his desk stating where he thought responsibility and accountability should lie – “the buck stops here.” In his farewell address Truman asserted: “The President–whoever he is–has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.” See https://www.trumanlibrary.gov/education/trivia/buck-stops-here-sign

***************

California Control: There has been a great deal of “passing the buck” regarding responsibility for the electrical black-outs and the fires started by public utility lines in California. Yet, the Constitution of the State of California clearly assigns accountability and responsibility to the state government, namely the State Legislature. Section 3 of Article 12, the Public Utilities Section of the Constitution reads:

SEC. 3. Private corporations and persons that own, operate, control, or manage a line, plant, or system for the transportation of people or property, the transmission of telephone and telegraph messages, or the production, generation, transmission, or furnishing of heat, light, water, power, storage, or wharfage directly or indirectly to or for the public, and common carriers, are public utilities subject to control by the Legislature. The Legislature may prescribe that additional classes of private corporations or other persons are public utilities.

(Sec. 3 added Nov. 5, 1974, by Prop. 12. Res.Ch. 88, 1974.) [Boldface added]

Yet, no leader in the legislature, or the executive office has stood up and said: “The Buck Stops Here.” See links under Energy Issues – US and California Dreaming;

***************

Nature v. Models – The Greenhouse Effect: The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has avoided rigorously establishing a clear relationship between temperatures and greenhouse gases. Further, the IPCC attributes most change in temperatures to carbon dioxide, ignoring the major greenhouse gas water vapor, until the end, where it is tacked on. To disguise its lack of knowledge of the relationship between carbon dioxide and temperatures the IPCC relies on hypothetical Relative Concentration Pathways (RPC). These supposedly relate to the Earth’s energy imbalance, in watts per square meter, from increasing greenhouse gases. The IPCC’s 5th Assessment Report (AR5, 2013) defines these, in increasing order of energy imbalance, as RCP W/m2; 4.5 W/m2; 6.0 W/m2; and 8.5 W/m2. Most Global Climate Models are created to follow these pathways.

It is easy to demonstrate that the extreme RPC 8.5 yields absurd results, though many climate scientists and politicians consider the results feasible. What is far more meaningful is to see how US climate models using the modest RCP 4.5 compare with what is actually occurring in the atmosphere. John Christy of the Earth System Science Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville kindly provided TWTW with results of US model runs using the KMNI Climate Explorer, from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), the Dutch national weather service.

The model runs include 10 runs using two NCAR / UCAR models funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF); 3 runs using the three Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL) models, 1 run each funded by NOAA; and 34 runs using the two Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) models funded by NASA. The observations are the Tropical Mid-Tropospheric Temperatures from 1979 to 2018 (40 years) taken from 4 different balloon datasets; the average of 3 different satellite datasets; and the world-wide reanalysis datasets used daily for calibrating weather models. In the graph blow, the NCAR / UCAR models are identified as CCSM4 and CCSM1.

Starting about 1995, the models began to greatly overestimate the warming of the tropical mid-troposphere. Today, the overestimate of temperature trends for the RCP 4.5 scenario of low emissions is about twice that of what is occurring.

From balloon and satellite data, the average trend in increasing atmospheric temperatures is 0.12 ºC per decade. The average for the two GISS models is 0.25 and 0.26 ºC per decade; the GFDL model trends are 0.40; 0.32, and 0.33 ºC per decade; and the NCAR / UCAR models are 0.26 and 0.24 ºC per decade. Even under this low emissions scenario, none of the models come close to what is occurring in the atmosphere. Sadly, US funding entities consider this sloppy thinking “science.”

For description of KNMI see: https://www.knmi.nl/over-het-knmi/about

***************

IPCC AR6 – More Cult Science: Writing in his blog, No Tricks Zone, Pierre Gosselin translated a post from the website Die kalte Sonne. It covers the preparation of the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report including how carefully lead authors are selected so that there is no breaking away from the IPCC cult.

Further, recent studies indicate that the previous claim that a doubling of CO2 (or greenhouse gas equivalents) of 3ºC plus or minus 1.5ºC is far too high. The IPCC will address that by raising the numbers. How to do that. Create a new hockey-stick. This one based on a 2000-year reconstruction of temperatures known as PAGES 2K.

Steve McIntyre of Climate Audit, one of the statisticians who demolished the previous hockey-stick, has looked at previous versions of PAGES 2K. By region, he found errors in Antarctic Proxies, among them: excluding appropriate data while including questionable borehole inversions; continued use of questionable tree ring proxies in North America; exclusion of relevant data in South America estimates.

If current temperatures do not show sufficient warming, reconstruct the past. It looks like a new round of smoke and mirrors used as physical evidence. See links under Questioning the Orthodoxy

***************

Maybe Bye Paris: The Trump Administration did what many consider unforgivable. It did as promised and submitted the formal withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The Obama Administration’s handling of the agreement was foggy. It was initially written as a treaty and signed by most countries. Then the Obama Administration objected, apparently because it was too obvious it was a treaty, and it was redrafted and signed again. Depending on the audience, it was treated as a treaty, which requires approval of two-thirds of the Senate or an executive agreement, which does not. The former has the force of law and requires Senate action for revision. An executive agreement does not require Senate approval, but usually administrations have sought to bring in key member of the opposite party in the legislature for consent. The Obama administration did not.

Some Trump advisors would have preferred to see the president submit the Agreement to the Senate with a clear timeframe to be approved or rejected as a treaty. Writing for the Competitive Enterprise Institute web site, Myron Ebell explains what he considers are the disadvantages of the approach being used by the Trump administration. See links under Change in US Administrations.

***************

Did State Break the Law? Under the Freedom of Information Act a group called the Energy Policy Advocates is seeking a “Memorandum of Law” by the US State Department giving State Department officials authority to sign and accept the Paris Agreement. It may become interesting. See links under Litigation Issues.

***************

Number of the Week: Down 66%. From 1.9 billion to 650 million. Based on World Bank estimates a group called Our World in Data estimates that the number of people living in extreme poverty is down 66% in the past 28 years. In 1990, the number of people in extreme poverty was 1.9 billion, about 36% of the world’s population. In 2018, the number of people in extreme poverty was 650 million people, about 9% of the world’s population of 7.5 billion.

Extreme poverty is defined as:

“…a person is considered to be in extreme poverty if they live on less than 1.90 international dollars (int.-$) per day. This poverty measurement is based on the monetary value of a person’s consumption. Income measures, on the other hand, are only used for countries in which reliable consumption measures are not available.”

International dollars are based on “Purchasing Power Parity” (PPP), a World Bank estimate for the ability of a person to obtain items locally.

The bulk of this remarkable decline in extreme poverty has occurred in South Asia, East Asia and Pacific. The extreme poverty population in Sub-Saharan Africa has increased. Much of the reduction of extreme poverty can be attributed to opening of the economies to market competition (especially China and India) and use of energy, particularly fossil fuels.

According to CO2 data compiled at the observatory at Mauna Loa Observatory, the CO2 increase was 16%; mean estimate of 354 in 1990 and mean estimate of 409 in 2018. As stated above, the Earth Science Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville estimates that the rise in mid-tropospheric temperatures, where greenhouse gases should be causing dangerous warming has been 0.12 ºC per decade or 0.01 ºC per year.

UN continues to use the cult science of the IPCC, and its followers, claiming dangerous carbon dioxide-caused global warming based on climate models that fail basic testing. It is the UN and its cult followers who are becoming inhumane, not those who ignore them. See links under Social Benefits of Carbon Dioxide.

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

Solar Cycle 25 is Slowly Coming to Life

By Tony Phillips, Space Weather, Nov 2, 2019 [H/t GWPF]

https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2019/11/02/solar-cycle-25-is-slowly-coming-to-life/

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2013

https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-II/CCR-II-Full.pdf

Summary: http://www.nipccreport.org/reports/ccr2a/pdf/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2014

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/climate-change-reconsidered-ii-biological-impacts/

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, April 2019

http://store.heartland.org/shop/ccr-ii-fossil-fuels/

Download with no charge:

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Climate-Change-Reconsidered-II-Fossil-Fuels-FULL-Volume-with-covers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Nov 23, 2015

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

Download with no charge:

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

Global Sea-Level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data

By Craig D. Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, Heartland Policy Brief, May 20, 2019

https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/publications/SeaLevelRiseCCRII.pdf

Challenging the Orthodoxy

Ancient air challenges prominent explanation for a shift in glacial cycles

An analysis of air up to 2 million years old, trapped in Antarctic ice, shows that a major shift in the periodicity of glacial cycles was probably not caused by a long-term decline in atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide.

By Eric Wolff, Nature, Oct 30, 2019 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-03199-8

[SEPP Comment: Challenging the view that CO2 dominates climate change.]

Climate alarmists use junk science to promote their agenda

By Ed Berry, His Blog, Nov 8, 2019 [H/t ICECAP]

https://edberry.com/blog/climate-physics/agw-hypothesis/climate-alarmists-use-junk-science-to-promote-their-agenda/

Defending the Orthodoxy

Scientists Around the World Declare ‘Climate Emergency’

More than 11,000 signatories to a new research paper argue that we need new ways to measure the impacts of a changing climate on human society

By Avery Thompson, Smithsonian.com, Nov 5, 2019

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/scientists-around-world-declare-climate-emergency-180973462/

“The world’s scientists are increasingly worried about our civilization’s reluctance to tackle climate change, so in a paper released today, thousands of them are raising the alarm.”

[SEPP Comment: They claim that in order to save the world we must destroy modern civilization?]

World scientists declare climate emergency

More than 11,000 scientists endorse six steps to address climate emergency

By Staff, Press Release, University of Sydney, EurakAlert, Nov 5, 2019

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-11/uos-wsd103119.php

Critics blast a proposal to curb climate change by halting population growth

More than 11,000 scientists signed a paper arguing the world needs to stabilize or gradually reduce the global population.

By James Temple, MIT Technology Review, Nov 5, 2019

https://www.technologyreview.com/s/614682/critics-blast-a-proposal-to-curb-climate-change-by-halting-population-growth/

Who are these ‘11,000 Concerned Scientists’?

By Casey Plunkett, American Thinker, Nov 8, 2019 [H/t ICECAP]

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/11/who_are_these_11000_concerned_scientists.html

Questioning the Orthodoxy

German Scientists: IPCC Climate Models “Out Of Control”…”Exclusion Of Critics A Historic Mistake”

New IPCC report under doubt: models out-of-control and a new hockey stick

By Die kalte Sonne [German text translated/edited by P Gosselin], No Tricks Zone, Nov 6, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/11/06/german-scientists-ipcc-climate-models-out-of-control-exclusion-of-critics-a-historic-mistake/

Four New Papers, One Alarm-Dispelling Conclusion: Future Sea Level Rise May NOT Threaten Islands After All

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Nov 4, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/11/04/4-new-papers-one-alarm-dispelling-conclusion-future-sea-level-rise-may-not-threaten-islands-reefs-after-all/

[SEPP Comment: If the Maldives are not paid off by the UN, where will it get the money for expensive new airports and resort facilities for tourists?]

Canadian Inuit file court documents stating polar bears are thriving

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Nov 6 (revised), 2019

https://polarbearscience.com/2019/11/05/canadian-inuit-file-court-documents-stating-polar-bears-are-thriving/

Lost trees hugely overrated as environmental threat, study finds

Carbon emissions from deforestation much smaller than previously thought, economists say

Press Release, Ohio State News, Nov 4, 2019

https://news.osu.edu/lost-trees-hugely-overrated-as-environmental-threat-study-finds/

After Paris!

On the U.S. Withdrawal from the Paris Agreement

By Michael Pompeo, Secretary of State, Nov 4, 2019

https://www.state.gov/on-the-u-s-withdrawal-from-the-paris-agreement/

Finally a country that keeps its word on Paris

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 6, 2019

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2019/11/06/finally-a-country-that-keeps-its-word-on-paris/

Just like that: US serves notice to quit Paris Agreement

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 5, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/11/just-like-that-us-serves-notice-to-quit-paris-agreement/

Defying Trump, Governors Pledge Paris Climate Deal

By Shane Croucher, Newsweek, Nov 5, 2019

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-paris-climate-change-agreement-governors-republican-democrat-1469769?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=NewsweekTwitter&utm_medium=Social

How Climate Alarmists Killed Their Own UN Conference in Chile

By James Taylor, The Epoch Times, Nov 5, 2019

https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-climate-alarmists-killed-their-own-u-n-conference-in-chile_3135751.html

L A Times propaganda conceals colossal global failure of the Paris Agreement

By Larry Hamlin, WUWT, Nov 6, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/06/l-a-times-propaganda-conceals-colossal-global-failure-of-the-paris-agreement/

Paris Agreement At Risk As CO2 Emissions Rise & Political Unrest Spirals

By Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times, Via GWPF, Nov 6, 2019

https://www.thegwpf.com/paris-agreement-at-risk-as-co2-emissions-rise-political-unrest-spirals/

Change in US Administrations

Trump Administration Begins Withdrawal from Paris Climate Treaty

By Myron Ebell, CEI, Nov 8, 2019

https://cei.org/blog/trump-administration-begins-withdrawal-paris-climate-treaty

Former Trump official says climate change is ‘imaginary threat’ invented by ‘insular and paranoid’ scientists

By Josh Siegel, Climate Change Dispatch, Nov 5, 2019

https://climatechangedispatch.com/nsc-happer-climate-change-imaginary-threat/

“Defenders of the National Climate Assessment [NCA] note it considered a range of scenarios, including a low-emission possibility, and was reviewed by the National Academy of Sciences. They also say it’s logical to apply that science to national security decisions.” [Boldface Added]

[SEPP Comment: Yet, the NCA presented no physical evidence supporting the models used and its wild claims about agriculture. See the above text for how erroneous the low-emission models are.]

Social Benefits of Carbon Dioxide

The Greening of Planet Earth–Confirmed! Video Series

CO2-induced Plant Productivity and Yield Increases Transcript

By Staff, Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change, Nov 6, 2019

Transcript: http://www.co2science.org/video/confirmed/productivity.pdf

Video: http://www.co2science.org/video/confirmed/productivity.php

Global Extreme Poverty

By Max Roser and Esteban Ortiz-Ospina, Our World in Data, Revised 2019

https://ourworldindata.org/extreme-poverty#adjusting-for-different-price-levels-in-different-countries

Problems in the Orthodoxy

Red China: Climate Change Leader (/SARC)

By David Middleton, WUWT, Nov 6, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/06/red-china-climate-change-leader-sarc/

Falling Walruses: Attenborough Tacitly Admits Netflix Deception

Press Release by Staff, GWPF, Nov 4. 2019

https://www.thegwpf.com/falling-walruses-attenborough-tacitly-admits-netflix-deception/

Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

Improved Potato Plant Growth and Yield Under Elevated CO2

Ahmadi Lahijani, M.J., Kafi, M., Nezami, A., Nabati, J. and Erwin, J.E. 2019. Effect of CO2 enrichment on gas exchanges, biochemical traits, and minituber yield in potato (Solanum tuberosum L.) cultivars. Journal of Agricultural Science and Technology 21: 883-894. Nov 8, 2018

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V22/nov/a4.php

[SEPP Comment: International statistics show potato is the fourth most important crop for humans.]

The Response of Faba Bean to Elevated CO2 and Soil Water Content

Parvin, S., Uddin, S., Tausz-Posch, S., Fitzgerald, G., Armstrong, R. and Tausz, M. 2019. Elevated CO2 improves yield and N2 fixation but not grain N concentration of faba bean (Vicia faba L.) subjected to terminal drought. Environmental and Experimental Botany 165: 161-173. Nov 7, 2019

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V22/nov/a3.php

The Combined Impact of Elevated CO2 and Cold Temperature Stress on Spring Wheat

Zhu, X., Liu, S., Sun, L., Song, F., Liu, F. and Li, X. 2018. Cold tolerance of photosynthetic electron transport system is enhanced in wheat plants grown under elevated CO2. Frontiers in Plant Science 9: 933, doi: 10.3389/fpls.2018.00933. Nov 4, 2019

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V22/nov/a2.php

“Taken together, the above findings demonstrate that rising CO2 levels will help reduce the negative impacts of cold temperature stress on winter or spring wheat. And those benefits will translate to greater growth and yields.”

Models v. Observations

Long range climate model folly

By Jo Bastardi, CFACT, Nov 3, 2019

https://www.cfact.org/2019/11/03/long-range-climate-model-folly/

Model Issues

The dream dies hard

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 6, 2019

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2019/11/06/the-dream-dies-hard/

Measurement Issues — Surface

Climate Emergency Tour: Markham Edition

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 6, 2019

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2019/11/06/climate-emergency-tour-markham-edition/

October 2019 Climate Crisis Update

By Jaime Jessop, Climate Scepticism, Nov 1, 2019

https://cliscep.com/2019/11/01/october-2019-climate-crisis-update/

“Nothing about the British weather this year lends credibility to the Met Office’s and other’s insistence that we should be alarmed by our changing climate. Even the mean annual temperature for 2019 looks like it will not be anywhere near a record warm year, casting doubt upon the Met office’s past and present (UKCP18) predictions of rapid warming.”

Measurement Issues — Atmosphere

On the 1998 Apparent Step-Up in UAH Land-minus-Ocean Lower Tropospheric Temperatures

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, Nov 7, 2019

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2019/11/on-the-1998-apparent-step-up-in-uah-land-minus-ocean-lower-tropospheric-temperatures/

October 2019 Maps and Graphs

Global Temperature Report, By Staff, Earth System Science Center, UAH, Accessed Nov 7, 2019

Map: https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2019/october2019/201910_map.png

Graph: https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2019/october2019/tlt_201910_bar.png

New Generation Weather Satellite Provides a Clear View of Nighttime Fog

By Cliff Mass, Weather and Climate Blog, Nov 4, 2019

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2019/11/new-generation-weather-satellite.html

Changing Weather

Intensified global monsoon extreme rainfall signals global warming

By Staff Writers, Beijing, China (SPX), Nov 03, 2019

http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Intensified_global_monsoon_extreme_rainfall_signals_global_warming_999.html

Link to paper: Significant increases in extreme precipitation and the associations with global warming over the global land monsoon regions

By Wenxia Zhang and Tianjun Zhou, Journal of Climate, Sep 11, 2019

https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/10.1175/JCLI-D-18-0662.1

[SEPP Comment: Monsoons have changed for centuries, but CO2 is not the established cause.]

Cold pattern continues for much of the US with the next impressive Arctic blast arriving late in the week in the Mid-Atlantic/NE US and another one early next week

By Paul Dorian, WUWT, Nov 5, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/05/cold-pattern-continues-for-much-of-the-us-with-the-next-impressive-arctic-blast-arriving-late-in-the-week-in-the-mid-atlantic-ne-us-and-another-one-early-next-week/

Guest post: Will plants help make the planet wetter or drier in a changing climate?

By Multiple Authors, Carbon Brief, Nov 11, 2019

https://www.carbonbrief.org/guest-post-will-plants-help-make-the-planet-wetter-or-drier-in-a-changing-climate?utm_campaign=RevueCBWeeklyBriefing&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Revue%20newsletter

Link to paper: Mid-latitude freshwater availability reduced by projected vegetation responses to climate change

By Mankin, Seager, Smerdon, Cook & Williams, Nature Geoscience, Nov 4, 2019

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-019-0480-x

[SEPP Comment: Great propaganda photos of Lake Oroville, CA, before drought, during drought. After drought is omitted. One photo was taken in 2011, the second photo 3 years later. The IPCC considers 30 years is needed to establish climate change. Carbon Brief requires only 3 years. In 2018 the lake was overflowing, so in 7 years the lake area went from wet to dry to wet. Can we predict where it will be 3 years from now, much less 30 years from now?]

Changing Climate

Be Grateful for Global Warming, Our Ancestors Were

By Larry Bell, Newsmax, Nov 4, 2019

https://www.newsmax.com/larrybell/warm-period-little-ice-age-interglacial/2019/11/04/id/940041/

Changing Climate – Cultures & Civilizations

DRY TIMES Lost empire that ruled Mesopotamia for 200 years ‘wiped out by apocalyptic dust storm’, experts claim

By Harry Pettit, The Sun, UK, Oct 28, 2019

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/10229948/akkadian-empire-mesopotamia-dust-storm/

Changing Seas

The Region From 50-70°S Has Cooled Since The 1980s As North Atlantic SSTs Have Cooled 1°C Since 2004

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Nov 7, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/11/07/the-region-from-50-70s-has-cooled-since-the-1980s-as-north-atlantic-ssts-have-cooled-1c-since-2004/

Link to paper: Centennial‐Scale SE Pacific Sea Surface Temperature Variability Over the Past 2,300 Years

By James Collins, et al., Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology, Feb 16, 2019

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2018PA003465

Ocean warming and cooling and warming

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 6, 2019

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2019/11/06/ocean-warming-and-cooling-and-warming/

Senate Inquiry into Water Quality at the Great Barrier Reef: My Submission

By Jennifer Marohasy, Her Blog, Nov 8, 2019

https://jennifermarohasy.com/2019/11/senate-inquiry-into-water-quality-at-the-great-barrier-reef-my-submission/

“Given that the Great Barrier Reef, as one ecosystem, comprises nearly 3000 individual reefs stretching for 2000 kilometres, damaged areas can always be found somewhere. And a coral reef that is mature and spectacular today, may be smashed by a cyclone tomorrow — though neither the intensity nor frequency of cyclones is increasing at the Great Barrier Reef despite climate change.”

Another climate alarmist sea level rise attack claim on a California coastal city

By Larry Hamlin, WUWT, Nov 8, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/08/another-climate-alarmist-sea-level-rise-attack-claim-on-a-california-coastal-city/

First pictures and video of the largest methane fountain so far discovered in the Arctic Ocean

By Staff, The Siberian Times, Oct 28, 2019

https://siberiantimes.com/other/others/news/first-pictures-and-video-of-the-largest-methane-fountain-so-far-discovered-in-the-arctic-ocean/

“What they actually established: Speed of vertical degradation of subsea permafrost has doubled compared to previous centuries and turned out to be higher than earlier estimates.”

[SEPP Comment: How was the speed of vertical degradation of subsea permafrost in previous centuries established?]

Existing Paris climate pledges commit sea level rise to ‘one metre by 2300’

By Robert McSweeney, Carbon Brief, Nov 4, 2019

https://www.carbonbrief.org/existing-paris-climate-pledges-commit-sea-level-rise-to-one-metre-by-2300?utm_campaign=RevueCBWeeklyBriefing&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Revue%20newsletter

Link to paper: Attributing long-term sea-level rise to Paris Agreement emission pledges

By Alexander Nauels, et al., PNAS, Nov 4, 2019

https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2019/10/31/1907461116

[SEPP Comment: Assuming models that cannot describe what is happening today can make correct predictions 200 years from now! Assumes sea levels did not rise in the past!]

Maldives To Open Five New Underwater Airports This Year

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 7, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/11/07/maldives-to-open-five-new-underwater-airports-this-year/

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Revealing interior temperature of Antarctic ice sheet

By Staff Writers, Paris (ESA) Nov 05, 2019

http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Revealing_interior_temperature_of_Antarctic_ice_sheet_999.html

Link to paper: On the retrieval of internal temperature of Antarctica Ice Sheet by using SMOS observations

By Giovanni Macelloni, et al. Remote Sensing Environment, Nov 2019

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0034425719304249?via%3Dihub

Reframing the dangers Antarctica’s meltwater ponds pose to ice shelves and sea level

There’s a speed limit on the damage surface ponds can do to ice shelves

By Staff, NSF, Nov 5, 2019

https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_summ.jsp?cntn_id=299499&WT.mc_id=USNSF_1

The Greenland Ice Sheet–The Facts v The Myths

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 6, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/11/06/the-greenland-ice-sheet-the-facts-v-the-myths/#more-42025

Un-Science or Non-Science?

Antarctic sea ice is key to triggering ice ages, study finds

U Chicago scientists model how cooling atmosphere can tip climate into glacial periods

By Louise Lerner, U Chicago Press Release, Oct 28, 2019

https://news.uchicago.edu/story/antarctic-sea-ice-key-triggering-ice-ages-study-finds

Link to paper: Global cooling linked to increased glacial carbon storage via changes in Antarctic sea ice

By Alice Marzocchi and Malte Jansen, Nature Geoscience, Oct 14, 2019

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-019-0466-8

[SEPP Comment: What causes the cooling atmosphere? Are Antarctic sea ice changes causing Milankovitch cycles?]

Climate Study: CO2 Fertilized Plant Growth will Deplete Global Water Supplies

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 5, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/05/climate-study-co2-fertilized-plant-growth-will-deplete-global-water-supplies/

Link to paper: Mid-latitude freshwater availability reduced by projected vegetation responses to climate change

Justin S. Mankin, Richard Seager, Jason E. Smerdon, Benjamin I. Cook & A. Park Williams, Nature Geoscience, Nov 4, 2019

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-019-0480-x

From abstract: “We show that projected plant responses directly reduce future runoff across vast swaths of North America, Europe and Asia because bulk canopy water demands increase with additional vegetation growth and longer and warmer growing seasons.”

[SEPP Comment: Ignores the fact that CO2 increases cause increases in water use efficiency, and assumes a CO2-caused warming yet to be supported by physical evidence.]

Lowering Standards

Because what universities need is more activists

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 6, 2019

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2019/11/06/because-what-universities-need-is-more-activists/

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

Meet the Doomers: Climate Worriers so Extreme Other Radicals Avoid Them

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 8, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/08/meet-the-doomers-climate-worriers-so-extreme-other-radicals-avoid-them/

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Protecting Society From ‘Science’

Scientific research, published in influential places, can change the world. For ill as well as for good.

By Donna Laframboise, Big Picture News, Nov 4, 2019

https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2019/11/04/protecting-society-from-science/

Link to article: Stanford professor who changed America with just one study was also a liar

By Susannah Cahalan, New York Post, Nov 2, 2019

https://nypost.com/2019/11/02/stanford-professor-who-changed-america-with-just-one-study-was-also-a-liar/

CLUELESS! NY Gov. Cuomo Says There Were No Hurricanes Before Global Warming

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 5, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/11/05/clueless-ny-gov-cuomo-says-there-were-no-hurricanes-before-global-warming/

Chilling ‘Doomsday map’ shows how UK will be left underwater in 80 years’ time

By Neil Murphy, Mirror, UK, Nov 4, 2019 [H/t Dennis Ambler]

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/empowering-the-planet/chilling-doomsday-map-shows-how-uk-will-be-left-underwater-in-80-years-time/ar-AAJMosJ?ocid=spartandhp

“MSN UK is committed to Empowering the Planet and taking urgent action to protect our environment. We’re supporting Friends of the Earth to help solve the climate crisis, please give generously here or find out more about our campaign here. “

Fake Polar Bear Shortage, Fake Indigenous Solidarity

Are activists and academics so committed to a non-existent polar bear shortage they’re willing to sacrifice Inuit lives?

By Donna Laframboise, Big Picture News, Nov 6, 2019

https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2019/11/06/fake-polar-bear-shortage-fake-indigenous-solidarity/

Time: China is Bankrolling Renewable Projects Around the World because they are Climate Leaders

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 4, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/04/time-china-bankrolling-renewable-projects-around-the-world/

Communicating Better to the Public – Go Personal.

African oil and gas booms and first world rich XR calls Africans “climate criminals”

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 9, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/11/african-oil-and-gas-boom-and-first-world-rich-xr-calls-africans-climate-criminals/

Africa may finally outlaw, go after the neck of climate fearmongers

By Lubos Motl, The Reference Frame, Nov 8, 2019

https://motls.blogspot.com/2019/11/africa-may-finally-outlaw-go-after-neck.html#more

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda

Why we love scary news stories, just as children like candy

By Larry Kummer, via Charles the moderator, WUWT, Nov 7, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/07/why-we-love-scary-news-stories-just-as-children-like-candy/

[SEPP Comment: Fear sells!]

U Of Reading’s Stripe Chart Is Propaganda … But 2000-Year Chart Make Today’s Warming Look Tame

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 2, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/11/02/u-of-readings-stripe-chart-is-propaganda-but-2000-year-chart-make-todays-warming-look-tame/

Climate’ activists seek to ditch polar bear pics as growing populations defy ’emergency’ narrative

By Victor Skinner, The American Mirror, Oct 30, 2019

http://www.theamericanmirror.com/climate-activists-seek-to-ditch-polar-bear-pics-as-growing-populations-defy-emergency-narrative/

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda on Children

@AlGore to launch climate brainwashing campaign for students worldwide Nov 20-21

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 7, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/07/algore-to-launch-climate-brainwashing-campaign-for-students-worldwide-nov-20-21/

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Children for Propaganda

Expert Psychiatrist: Greta Being “Misused For Interests” …Parents’ Promotion Of Troubled Child “Ethically Problematic”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 8, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/11/08/expert-psychiatrist-greta-being-misused-by-interests-parents-promotion-of-troubled-child-ethically-problematic/

Greta asks you to find a carbon-neutral transport to Madrid

By Lubos Motl, The Reference Frame, Nov 3, 2019

https://motls.blogspot.com/2019/11/greta-asks-you-to-find-carbon-neutral.html

Communicating Better to the Public – Protest

Doomsday poll shrinks 25%: Now just 11,000 MeToo scientists say “panic now”

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 6, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/11/doomsday-poll-shrinks-now-just-11000-metoo-scientists-say-panic-now/

Questioning European Green

Germany Faces Popular Revolt Over Hated Windmills

By Staff Bloomberg, Via GWPF, Nov 2, 2019

https://www.thegwpf.com/germany-faces-popular-revolt-over-hated-windmills/

The UK Shale Gas Fracking ‘Ban’: Who Wins, Who Loses?

By John Constable, GWPF Energy Editor, Nov 3, 2019

https://www.thegwpf.com/the-uk-shale-gas-fracking-ban-who-wins-who-loses/

Questioning Green Elsewhere

Green New Deal Dems Toss Their Support Behind Report Pushing To Fast-Track Population Control

By Chris White, Nov 6, 2019 [H/t WUWT]

https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/06/green-new-deal-aoc-report-markey/

Green deals could cost families $10,000/year more for energy and lost jobs

By Joseph D’Aleo, CCM, ICECAP, Nov 9, 2019

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/joes-blog/green_deals_could_cost_families_10000_year_more_for_energy_and_lost_jobs/

Trick or heat

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 6, 2019

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2019/11/06/trick-or-heat/

[SEPP Comment: Living with polar bears can be a real concern.]

Funding Issues

Running Out Of Other People’s Money, New York And Federal Versions

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Nov 5, 2019

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2019-11-5-running-out-of-other-peoples-money-new-york-and-federal-versions

Litigation Issues

NY AG’s Expert Witnesses Employ Flawed Methodology

By Spencer Walrath, Energy in Depth, Nov 4, 2019

https://eidclimate.org/ny-ags-expert-witnesses-employ-flawed-methodology-and-are-scientifically-unreliable/

ExxonMobil & Chevron Eviscerate Democrat Frac’ing Ban Fantasies

By David Middleton, WUWT, Nov 7, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/07/exxonmobil-chevron-eviscerate-democrat-fracing-ban-fantasies/

Lawsuit Says Obama Entered Paris Climate Agreement Illegally, Cites Mysterious Legal Memo

By Chris White, Daily Caller, Nov 4, 2019 [H/t WUWT]

https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/04/trump-paris-climate-obama/

Link to lawsuit: Energy Policy Advocates v. US Department of State

US District Court for the District of Columbia, Case 1:19cv-03307, Nov 3, 2019

https://cdn01.dailycaller.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/1.pdf

Press Release by Government Accountability & Oversight, [Not the U.S. Government Accountability Office (U.S. GAO)], Nov 4, 2019

https://cdn01.dailycaller.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/GAO-State-Paris-FOIA-suit-release.pdf

Link to “Memorandum of Law”

Circular 175: Request for authority to sign and accept the Paris Agreement

https://climatelitigationwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Cir-175-memo.pdf

EPA and other Regulators on the March

Coal Ash (Coal Combustion Residuals, or CCR)

Announcement, EPA,

https://www.epa.gov/coalash

Steam Electric Power Generating Effluent Guidelines – 2019 Proposed Revisions

Request for public comment, EPA, Accessed Nov 4, 2019

https://www.epa.gov/eg/steam-electric-power-generating-effluent-guidelines-2019-proposed-revisions

EPA Proposes Revisions to Two Obama-Era Rules: Effluent Limitations Guidelines and Coal Ash

By Sonal Patel, Power, Nov 4, 2019

https://www.powermag.com/epa-proposes-revisions-to-two-obama-era-rules-effluent-limitations-guidelines-and-coal-ash/

Environmental Protection Agency Proposes Appeals Board Reform

By Ben Lieberman, CEI, Nov 7, 2019

https://cei.org/blog/environmental-protection-agency-proposes-appeals-board-reform

Energy Issues – Non-US

41 Inconvenient Truths on the “New Energy Economy”

Bill Gates has said that when it comes to understanding energy realities “we need to bring math to the problem.” He’s right.

By Mark Mills, Foundation for Economic Education, July 7, 2019

https://fee.org/articles/41-inconvenient-truths-on-the-new-energy-economy/

“The small two-percentage-point decline in the hydrocarbon share of world energy use entailed over $2 trillion in cumulative global spending on alternatives over that period; solar and wind today supply less than two percent of the global energy.”

[SEPP Comment: If Mills is correct, the math indicates a complete shift would cost $100 trillion, assuming the storage problem is solved. The CIA World Factbook estimated that the Gross World Product was $80 trillion in 2017. What’s a few dollars more? [Estimates using purchase power parity were higher.]

Who are these ‘11,000 Concerned Scientists’?

By Casey Plunkett, American Thinker, Nov 8, 2019 [H/t ICECAP]

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/11/who_are_these_11000_concerned_scientists.html

Asians Better Hope It’s A Trump Win In 2020

By Tilak Doshi, Forbes, Nov 1, 2019

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tilakdoshi/2019/11/01/asians-better-hope-its-a-trump-win-in-2020/#7389f7a32109

“Yet, given Asia’s voracious appetite for imported oil and gas, its leaders know full well that it is President Trump alone that stands for a world of energy abundance.”

New Zealand passes bill to be carbon neutral by 2050

By Marty Johnson, The Hill, Nov 7, 2019

https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/469514-new-zealand-passes-bill-to-be-carbon-neutral-by-2050

“New Zealand’s 2050 goal is ambitious. By 2050, the country has to have reduced all greenhouse gases — except biogenic methane, emitted by plant and animal sources — to net zero.

“By 2050, New Zealand only hopes to cut its biogenic methane emissions by 24 percent to 47 percent.

“Not surprisingly, agriculture, where biogenic methane comes from, accounted for 48 percent on the country’s greenhouse emissions in 2017.”

Energy Issues – Australia

But weren’t solar panels supposed to stop bushfires?

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 10, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/11/but-werent-solar-panels-supposed-to-stop-bushfires/

[SEPP Comment: Australia has the California Control problem as well.]

Energy Issues — US

‘Affordable and Reliable’ Energy Makes Life Possible

By Derrick Hollie, Real Clear Energy, Nov 7, 2019

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2019/11/07/affordable_and_reliable_energy_makes_life_possible_110488.html

Taking on Grid Modernization’s Toughest Challenges

DCAT, as it’s known informally, simulates and analyzes cascading grid event sequences in high-resolution detail

By Carl Imhoff, T & D World, Oct 29, 2019

https://www.tdworld.com/outage-management/taking-grid-modernization-s-toughest-challenges

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative – Successful Model?

By Roger Caiazza, WUWT, Nov 5, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/05/regional-greenhouse-gas-initiative-successful-model/

Is PG&E The Scape Goat? Part 1

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Nov 5, 2019

https://ddears.com/2019/11/05/is-pge-the-scape-goat-part-1/

Is PG&E The Scape Goat? Part 2.

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Nov 8, 2019

https://ddears.com/2019/11/08/is-pge-the-scape-goat-part-2/

Memorandum to ban natural gas in dwelling units

By San Jose Mayor and some council members, Sep 13, 2019 [H/t Bud Bromley]

https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6421746/Memorandum-From-Mayor-Peralez-Diep-Carrasco.pdf

Coal plant on tribal land to close after powering US West

By Felicia Fonsca, AP, Nov 3, 2019

https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/long-running-coal-plant-navajo-reservation-nears-end-66710445

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

Tories perform U-turn and halt fracking after earthquakes

By Jane Wharton, Metro, UK, Nov 2, 2019 [H/t GWPF]

https://metro.co.uk/2019/11/02/tories-perform-u-turn-halt-fracking-earthquakes-11029420/

Return of King Coal?

Woodhouse Colliery: First UK deep coal mine in decades to go ahead

By Staff, BBC, Nov 2, 2019

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-cumbria-50274212

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

Mojave Desert solar plant kills 6,000 birds a year

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 5, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/11/05/mojave-desert-solar-plant-kills-6000-birds-a-year/

‘Sensing but not Hearing’: Latest from Steven Cooper on Wind Turbine Nuisance (Part 2)

By Sherri Lange, Master Resource, Nov 6, 2019

https://www.masterresource.org/wind-turbine-noise-issues/sensing-not-hearing-cooper-qa-2/

The first part can be found at:

https://www.masterresource.org/wind-turbine-noise-issues/sensing-not-hearing-cooper-qa-1/]

The Giga And Terra Scam Of Offshore Wind Energy

By Paul Driessen, WUWT, Nov 4, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/04/the-giga-and-terra-scam-of-offshore-wind-energy/

A town in Texas went “100% renewables” and prices jumped 20%

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Nov 6, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/11/a-town-in-texas-went-100-renewables-and-prices-jumped-20/

[SEPP Comment: Identifying which power source energized which electrons can be tough..]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

Global Sales Of Electric Cars “Collapsed” Says New Report By PricewaterhouseCoopers… -15.7% In China

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 3, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/11/03/global-sales-of-electric-cars-collapsed-says-new-report-by-pricewaterhousecoopers-15-7-in-china/

Why Chuck Schumer is completely wrong about electric cars

By Mark Mills New York Post, Nov 4, 2019

https://nypost.com/2019/11/04/why-chuck-schumer-is-completely-wrong-about-electric-cars/

California Dreaming

California Constitution

California Legislative information, Accessed Nov 8, 2019

ARTICLE XII PUBLIC UTILITIES [SECTION 1 – SEC. 9] ( Article 12 added Nov. 5, 1974, by Prop. 12. Res.Ch. 88, 1974. )

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displayText.xhtml?lawCode=CONS&division=&title=&part=&chapter=&article=XII

Pathway 2045—Edison’s Roadmap to Energy Hell (1)

Guest post by Rud Istvan, WUWT, Nov 8, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/11/08/pathway-2045-edisons-roadmap-to-energy-hell-1/

Link to Plan: Going Neutral, Pathway 2045

Carbon Neutrality by 2045

By Staff, Edison International, November 2019

https://www.edison.com/home/our-perspective/pathway-2045.html

Link to White Paper: Pathway 2045: Update to the Clean Power and Electrification Pathway

https://newsroom.edison.com/internal_redirect/cms.ipressroom.com.s3.amazonaws.com/166/files/201910/201911-pathway-to-2045-white-paper.pdf

[SEPP Comment: The plan assumes continued economic growth in California. Why not assume economic disintegration with ever higher energy costs and unreliable electricity with prolonged blackouts?]

California wildfires: Climate change driving ‘horror and the terror’ of devastating blazes, say scientists

Fires are not new, but their severity is

By Andrew Buncombe, Independent, Nov 3, 2019

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/california-wildfire-climate-change-evacuation-santa-ana-winds-devil-diablo-a9181886.html

“California has long been aware of the impact of powerful hot and dry breezes known as the Santa Ana, or Diablo, winds. Scientists say these winds may also be shifting their pattern.”

[SEPP Comment: Cold air from Canada in the Great Basin pushed warm air over the Sierra Mountains leading to strong Santa Ana and Diablo winds. That cold air was caused by carbon dioxide- caused warming?]

Gov Gavin Newsom Struggles To Stay In Control As California Goes Dark, Wildfires Spread, And Gas Prices Spike

By Chris White, Oct 26, 2019

https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/26/california-blackouts-wildfires/

How Big-Government Regulation Contributed to California’s Wildfires

By William Sullivan, American Thinker, Nov 4, 2019 [H/t John Dunn]

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/11/how_biggovernment_regulation_contributed_to_californias_wildfires.html

Health, Energy, and Climate

Debunkers Debunked: Who Fact-Checks The Fact-Checkers?

By Alex Berezow, ACSH, Nov 4, 2019

https://www.acsh.org/news/2019/11/04/debunkers-debunked-who-fact-checks-fact-checkers-14378

What Will Happen To The Billions Obtained From Opioid Drug Lawsuits?

By Wolfgang Vogel, ACSH, Oct 30, 2019

https://www.acsh.org/news/2019/10/30/what-will-happen-billions-obtained-opioid-drug-lawsuits-14369

Universal Health Care Makes Politics Sick

Why would a president or prime minister want to be responsible for every single patient in the country?

By Joseph C. Sternberg, Nov. 7, 2019 5:57 pm ET

https://www.wsj.com/articles/universal-health-care-makes-politics-sick-11573167478?mod=hp_opin_pos_3

Other Scientific News

Detector for hunting dark matter installed a mile underground

By Staff Writers, London UK (SPX), Oct 30, 2019

http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Detector_for_hunting_dark_matter_installed_a_mile_underground_999.html

Study uncovers magnetic memory of European glass eels

Researchers find first evidence of fish with magnetic memory of water currents

Press Release, NSF, Nov 1, 2019

https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_summ.jsp?cntn_id=299488&WT.mc_id=USNSF_1

This Week in NASA History: First Launch of Saturn V – Nov. 9, 1967

By Lee Mohon, NASA History, Nov 7, 2019 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.nasa.gov/centers/marshall/history/this-week-in-nasa-history-first-launch-of-saturn-v-nov-9-1967.html

Other News that May Be of Interest

Annals Of Presidential Elections, Latin American Edition

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Nov 2, 2019

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2019-11-2-annals-of-presidential-elections-latin-american-edition

Simulated sunlight reveals how 98% of plastics at sea go missing each year

Study explores removal mechanisms, microbial impacts and lifetimes of select microplastics on the ocean surface

Press Release, Florida Atlantic University, Nov 7, 2019 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-11/fau-ssr110619.php

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE:

Scientists Say

By Tony Heller, Real Climate Science, Nov 8, 2019

https://realclimatescience.com/2019/11/scientists-say-7/

[SEPP Comment: Nature objects to IPCC and its followers claiming that snow will disappear.]

The Great Lakes Climate Crisis

By Paul Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Oct 30, 2019

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/videos/the-great-lakes-climate-crisis/

Video

Maldives Climate Terror

By Tony Heller, Real Climate Science, Nov 8, 2019

https://realclimatescience.com/2019/11/maldives-climate-terror/

“It has been over a year since experts drowned the Maldives, and more than 25 years since they officially ran out of water.”

ARTICLES

Follow Michael Crichton’s Rule

The late writer warned about bending to social pressure instead of heeding evidence.

By Andy Kessler, WSJ, Nov 3, 2019

https://www.wsj.com/articles/follow-michael-crichtons-rule-11572814056?mod=hp_opin_pos_3

TWTW Summary: Kessler writes:

“‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Westworld,’ from the brilliant mind of Michael Crichton, aren’t real. But neither are a lot of things that pass for arguments these days. Crichton, who died in 2008, gave a lecture at Caltech in 2003 titled ‘Aliens Cause Global Warming.’ In his words, it was about the ‘uneasy relationship between hard science and public policy’ but I took away a lot more. Relax, this column isn’t about climate change.

“His first example was nuclear winter. In 1975 the National Academy of Sciences stated that even with multiple nuclear detonations, the effect from dust would be minor. In 1979 Congress’s Office of Technology Assessment said the science was poorly understood and it wasn’t possible to estimate damage. Yet by 1982 the Swedish Academy of Sciences speculated that smoke would cover the Northern Hemisphere, blocking the sun and disabling photosynthesis—nuclear winter.

“Within five years, famed astronomer Carl ‘Billions and Billions’ Sagan figured a 5,000-megaton nuclear exchange would cause temperatures to drop below freezing for three months. Of course, there was no empirical study to back any of this. But what amazed me was the observation that no one could take the other side of the argument. Physicist Freeman Dyson said, ‘It’s an absolutely atrocious piece of science, but who wants to be accused of being in favor of nuclear war?’ Argument over.

“Same for secondhand smoke. In 1994 the Environmental Protection Agency found that 11 studies of the link between smoke in restaurants or offices and cancer were not conclusive, but nonetheless labeled secondhand smoke a Group A carcinogen. The World Health Organization also began to warn against secondhand smoke despite inconclusive studies of its own. Since then, study after study has found no statistically significant relationship between cancer and being near indoor smoking. Yet no one takes the other side of the argument. Except for smokers, no one likes the smell of tar and nicotine while they’re eating or working. Yuck. No one, including me, is actually for secondhand smoke.

“Crichton observed: ‘Once you abandon strict adherence to what science tells us, once you start arranging the truth in a press conference, then anything is possible.’ That includes children at the United Nations yelling, ‘How dare you.’ It’s knee-jerk analysis. I call it the Crichton Conundrum: ‘I’m against it, so these theories must be right—even though the science is most likely bunk.’ Shallow, but sadly a reality.

“The conundrum is everywhere. Take the $15 minimum wage, a so-called living wage—who could be against that? The problem is that the alternative isn’t necessarily $8 or $10 an hour; often it’s no job and $0 an hour. Lo and behold, restaurants are closing in San Francisco.

Or take net neutrality. No one wants an un-neutral internet, even though that enables innovative pricing to help fund fiber-optic and wireless buildouts. Similarly, we all feel good about ‘natural’ forest management and now California burns.

“These arguments are often vague, even Orwellian—the expressions ‘net neutrality’ and ‘climate change’ conceal their shallow concepts. But they’re also Crichtonesque in the way they foreclose any argument from the other side. If you’re against food stamps or children’s health spending, you’re heartless, even though they are inefficient, ineffective and rife with fraud. And friendly sounding No Child Left Behind and Common Core? Sorry, math scores went down.

“Free college, day care and medical care? Didn’t Cuba try that? Free or price-controlled goods always end up like subsidized bread in the Soviet Union. You get less of it and empty shelves. The same is true of rent control, as California will soon learn.

“Nobel Prize-winning economist (who could be against that?) Joseph Stiglitz last year suggested relief of Puerto Rico’s burdensome debt. Ah, relief—except then Puerto Rico would probably not be able to borrow again for a long time (which applies to student loans as well). And then there’s social justice. No one is for injustice, but now campus mobs are threatening free speech.

“Many counterarguments are hard to frame. You can’t just argue the opposite. Crichton reminds us to question the science, the data and the studies, and to argue outside the box you’re put in. Often the answer to most policy questions is ‘Who pays?’ Of course, it’s ‘greedy corporations’ or the 1% fat cats, except that jobs are created by corporations, or funded out of the investment savings of the wealthy, creating new companies and progress. Are you against that?

“Why doesn’t anyone make the case for free markets? Because it doesn’t lend itself to easy sound bites: ‘What do you mean millions of people make billions of price decisions every day that efficiently allocates capital?’”

The author concludes with examples of questionable government regulations.

