Trump’s Former Science Advisor Will Happer Featured in Climate Forum at COP25 in Madrid

President Donald Trump’s former top science advisor Dr. Will Happer will headline a lineup of climate experts speaking at The Heartland Institute’s climate realism forum December 3 in Spain. The forum, which will be livestreamed around the world, will take place at the beginning of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP25) climate conference in Madrid, where the COP was moved after unrest in Chile caused by rising fuel costs forced the venue to be moved from Santiago.

WHAT: Forum rebutting the United Nations’ climate agenda.

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 | 13:00 – 18:00 CET (7 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET)

WHERE: Madrid, Spain and livestreamed on YouTube.

MORE INFO: ClimateRealityForum.com

“The Heartland Institute is honored to present Dr. Happer at our prebuttal of the December 2-13 UN conference,” said James Taylor, director of Heartland’s Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy. “Dr. Happer will provide valuable insight into the powerful scientific evidence that shapes President’s Trump climate realism. Dr. Happer’s impressive scientific credentials and accomplishments are unsurpassed. The world needs to hear Dr. Happer present the scientific case against a speculative and highly dubious climate crisis.”

Other confirmed speakers include National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) climate scientist Stanley Goldenberg, meteorologist Anthony Watts, Chilean scientist Douglas Pollock, European Institute for Climate and Energy general secretary Wolfgang Müller, advisor to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Lord Christopher Monckton, and Heartland’s James Taylor. More speakers may be added as the date gets closer.

The forum will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time (13:00 to 18:00 CET; GMT +1), 7:00 a.m. to noon Eastern Time.

The Heartland Institute is a 35-year-old national nonprofit organization headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

