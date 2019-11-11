Trump’s Former Science Advisor Will Happer Featured in Climate Forum at COP25 in Madrid

President Donald Trump’s former top science advisor Dr. Will Happer will headline a lineup of climate experts speaking at The Heartland Institute’s climate realism forum December 3 in Spain. The forum, which will be livestreamed around the world, will take place at the beginning of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP25) climate conference in Madrid, where the COP was moved after unrest in Chile caused by rising fuel costs forced the venue to be moved from Santiago.
WHAT: Forum rebutting the United Nations’ climate agenda.
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 | 13:00 – 18:00 CET (7 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET)
WHERE: Madrid, Spain and livestreamed on YouTube.
MORE INFO: ClimateRealityForum.com
“The Heartland Institute is honored to present Dr. Happer at our prebuttal of the December 2-13 UN conference,” said James Taylor, director of Heartland’s Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy. “Dr. Happer will provide valuable insight into the powerful scientific evidence that shapes President’s Trump climate realism. Dr. Happer’s impressive scientific credentials and accomplishments are unsurpassed. The world needs to hear Dr. Happer present the scientific case against a speculative and highly dubious climate crisis.”
Other confirmed speakers include National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) climate scientist Stanley Goldenberg, meteorologist Anthony Watts, Chilean scientist Douglas Pollock, European Institute for Climate and Energy general secretary Wolfgang Müller, advisor to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Lord Christopher Monckton, and Heartland’s James Taylor. More speakers may be added as the date gets closer.
The forum will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time (13:00 to 18:00 CET; GMT +1), 7:00 a.m. to noon Eastern Time.
The Heartland Institute is a 35-year-old national nonprofit organization headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems.
14 thoughts on “Trump’s Former Science Advisor Will Happer Featured in Climate Forum at COP25 in Madrid”
Your taxpayer dollars at work: Spending big bucks on a globalist conference where the attendees pretend that politicians can command the weather—and all we Normals have to do is give up more of our money and liberty.
????? COP25 is the waste, not he Heartland Conference with Will Happer giving the keynote talk.
The HeartLand’a Prebuttal conference to the UN COP25 is not supported with tax dollars.
The political situation in Spain isn’t exactly settled either, nor Bolivia,
Mexico, . . .; keep several options open.
Seriously, I’d go if I were in Spain or even close.
Interesting speakers. Well done Heartland and other sponsors.
We had elections yesterday here in Spain. I was hoping for a change of president and a chance that COP25 would get cancelled once more. Sadly, the current president Sanchez is again the only candidate who can form a coalition and govern. Or he can keep paralyzing Spanish politics and the next elections will happen in March. Anyway, COP25 will probably take place in Madrid in December.
At least Greta knows where she has to go.
But how will she get there?
“how will she get there?” Hot air balloon.
Maybe should rent a bicycle and pedal from California to New York along I-80, then sail her yacht from New York to the coast of Spain, when she’ll have the prevailing westerlies behind her. During the bike ride she’ll see lots of cars and trucks whizzing past at 4 or 5 times her own speed, and maybe find out that fossil fuels can be useful sometimes.
Has Dr. Happer reviewed the Connolly’s recent work and will he include his analysis of it in this presentation?
Pollock is an engineer, not a scientist.
Unrest in Chile is consequence of inequality, companies and government abuses, low pensions, low wages…
I missed that Dr. Happer had become POTUS former science advisor. When did that occur.
IIRC September 13, 2019 (at the completion of his one-year term as director of emerging technologies for the National Security Council) was when he became “the former” advisor.
1. The sun shines
2. The grass grows
3. The buffalo fart
or
A. SUV’s are going to destroy the entire biosphere and we re doomed in 10, 12, 20, whatever, years.
Let’s see which route he follows.
The current science advisor has started a listening tour.
That all isn’t the big problem. The big problem is the replication crisis. Right now, science is a festering pit of BS. link If Droegemeier is missing that, he’s just not paying attention.
It is unfortunate that Dr. Will Happer is the former science adviser to President Trump. DJT should have begged Dr. Happer to stay on, and begin a very important public education service to inform people that the science is extremely weak and unfounded that CO2 is a major driver of climate. When Dr. Happer was slandered with being a denier because he spoke truth to science, that should have been a wake up call to those in power to ensure a balanced view of climate science was given, and in particular the science of CO2 which Dr. Happer is the worlds leading expert on. Having the ear of the President and a powerful position within the White House was a significant loss and setback of platform in offering credible scientific discourse to the world. I am glad to hear the good professor is still participating with the Heartland Institute.