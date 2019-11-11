Monday Mirthiness – the Greta mural in SFO causes “climate change”

From the DailyWire:

Giant, Climate-Killing Mural Of Greta Thunberg Now Graces Downtown San Francisco

A massive mural of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is going up on a building in downtown San Francisco in an effort to force citizens of the Bay Area to think critically about their contribution to global climate change.

…

“I think It’s a very important mission to try to awake some citizens that they are wasting a lot of energy and resources for no reason, and I think it’s very important to try to help in a way,” he told TIME magazine. “People need to know about these things.”

“I usually don’t paint political stuff, because it kind of gives you people who will love it and people who will hate it,” Cobre added. “But this one I think was really important.”

If Cobre truly intended to “help” the cause of battling climate change, though, he might have jettisoned his preferred medium, aerosol spray paint. The 60-by-30 mural is expected to require hundreds of the climate-killing color to complete.

OneAtmopshere.org is supplying the paint, and would only admit to the artist using around 133 cans, which they say Cobre plans to repurpose into a sculpture to prevent the highly toxic items from ending up in a landfill. But The Blaze reports that a similar, smaller mural by the same artist took more than 500 cans to complete. The Thunberg mural will likely take closer to 700 cans to finish.

Just think of all the propellant CFC’s released, which we are told have tremendous GHG potentials as much as 7000 times that of CO2 and contributes to Ozone layer loss. Oh, the ironing!

Meanwhile, parodies of the mural are emerging.

https://babylonbee.com/news/greta-thunberg-mural-equipped-with-laser-eyes-that-shoot-at-suvs

