From the DailyWire:
Giant, Climate-Killing Mural Of Greta Thunberg Now Graces Downtown San Francisco
A massive mural of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is going up on a building in downtown San Francisco in an effort to force citizens of the Bay Area to think critically about their contribution to global climate change.
…
“I think It’s a very important mission to try to awake some citizens that they are wasting a lot of energy and resources for no reason, and I think it’s very important to try to help in a way,” he told TIME magazine. “People need to know about these things.”
“I usually don’t paint political stuff, because it kind of gives you people who will love it and people who will hate it,” Cobre added. “But this one I think was really important.”
If Cobre truly intended to “help” the cause of battling climate change, though, he might have jettisoned his preferred medium, aerosol spray paint. The 60-by-30 mural is expected to require hundreds of the climate-killing color to complete.
OneAtmopshere.org is supplying the paint, and would only admit to the artist using around 133 cans, which they say Cobre plans to repurpose into a sculpture to prevent the highly toxic items from ending up in a landfill. But The Blaze reports that a similar, smaller mural by the same artist took more than 500 cans to complete. The Thunberg mural will likely take closer to 700 cans to finish.
Just think of all the propellant CFC’s released, which we are told have tremendous GHG potentials as much as 7000 times that of CO2 and contributes to Ozone layer loss. Oh, the ironing!
Meanwhile, parodies of the mural are emerging.
https://babylonbee.com/news/greta-thunberg-mural-equipped-with-laser-eyes-that-shoot-at-suvs
32 thoughts on “Monday Mirthiness – the Greta mural in SFO causes “climate change””
The real “deniers”: That this is anything other than a cult.
Very fitting choice of mural to watch over the drug-addled homeless pooping. Bottoms up.
When will the UN offer Grrrrreta a job as ambassador?…………. after all she knows everything.
Big Sister is watching you.
The promotion of St. Greta continues without shame. The poor kid now probably thinks she is a global player in the climate wars. I even have a few friends and acquaintances sending me quotes of her sayings. I am not sure if they are being coy and facetious with me, or whether they actually believe it. She is being made into a folk hero, without having actually done much about anything except rallying the kids to skip school every Friday. I would have agreed with that policy too when I was a kid.
I feel a bit sorry for her as she doesn’t have the full understanding of science to actually make an informed decision about the complexity of AGW or even just plain old climate variation. I can only hope she actually takes up climate science as her calling in life and discovers that the path she was taken on by her handlers and parents was a political one and not a scientific one. If she really wishes us to listen to the science, then I suggest that she also listen to the science and explain why there are thousands of scientists including a lot of climate scientists that say the science is being misrepresented by a handful of high profile scientists and political spin masters like Al Gore or Micheal Mann. So far, there is little evidence in the weather or the 30 year climate trend that humans are causing much climate disruption, as compared to natural climate variation.
AN OPEN LETTER TO GRETA THUNBERG
You are not a moral leader. But I will tell you what you are. Prof Jason D Hill
https://cms.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2019/11/open-letter-greta-thunberg-jason-d-hill
Coram Deo
Jason D hill wrote a very detailed letter, and I agree with all if it..
Thanks for the link.
Coram,
Thank you. That letter is excellent!
Little Sister is watching.
How was that paint made and how much energy did it take?
What petroleum products are in it plus the solvents to clean the rollers/brushes?
How much fuel did it take to transport it from the factory to the vendor and then to the site?
Did the artist eat cheeseburgers and fries?
Will San Gran ban heavy equipment when the next quake hits?
Give me some Benjamin Moore (I’ll provide the climbing gear) and touch it up!
AGW has turned into a Doomsday Cult. They are eagerly waiting for the return of Comet Hale-Bopp.
That would scare the hair off a cat.
BIG SISTER IS WATCHING YOU.
😐 This has to be the stupidest thing I’ve seen this week.. Think of the hard working citizens who have to see her vile face everyday 😢
Ive been saying it a lot and will continue to say that, we need factual speaking scientists to break in to the main news media stage, if vile greta and Mr broccoli can get such publicity then we can as well.. Why can’t we protest or ask to be on television? Ask, ask and keep on asking until we are heard…
The scientists have been cowed into silence on their campuses by the PC Gestapo. Only few, like Cliff Mass with tenure and grants, even dare to oppose the climate alarmist rhetoric. When they do they get reprisals from their department chairs and Deans worried about funding and attacks from the Lunatic Left enforcers. Who wants their offices stormed by those nuts? Padlocking themselves to your office furniture in sit-ins. Disrupting your classes with protests? Instead of standing-up to the bullies, the Left-leaning professors cowered and caved-in.
And it is not just climate related. Dr Jordan Peterson at University of Ottawa became a focal point of the Left’s ire when he refused to bow down before Trudeau’s LGBTQ speech police. That has only backfired on them by raising public awareness of the suppression of free speech movement that is on-going across all of North American campuses.
Joel O’bryan
That’s what shocks me, that universities, colleges even schools are falling for the climate scam, even though it threatens to destroy their own nations economies and way of life…
Did Theta Grunberg approve this?
Her folks probably arranged it. She’s not really catching fire here in the States.
Last Friday, Greta held one of her Friday student strikes in Charlotte NC and only drew 1,200, and that number might be an exaggeration in the reporting by the Charlotte Observer.
Nothing like paying for a little “grass roots’ tribute to yourself to raise your profile.
I wouldn’t think anyone in San Francisco would ever look up to see the mural what with their being too preoccupied with looking down to make sure they don’t step in poo or homeless people sleeping it off.
Apparently true these days in that city.
When someone suggested to show that Greta had the moral high ground this artist obviously misread this as the mural high ground. Why else would anyone would think such a foreboding painting is appropriate.
The purpose of good art is not to entertain, but to encourage deeper analysis of physical reality. This is simply an Impressionism artistic style.
Impressionism: a style or movement in painting originating in France in the 1860s, characterized by a concern with depicting the visual impression of the moment, especially in terms of the shifting effect of light and color. Thus a literary or artistic style that seeks to capture a feeling or experience rather than to achieve accurate depiction.
Hopefully it’ll stay there for decades and date as well as bell bottom slacks. It’ll be a monument to the age of stupid.
Remember the Daleks in Dr Who who rattled around saying “exterminate! Exterminate!”?
how did so many people…get so sick
Hilarious to see all the weird twists and turns the believers take to get the word out. BTW I just cleared 6 inches of global warming off my driveway here in Rochester Michigan, way too early for snow now, Greta just won’t know what snow is.
Mods, help my comment-#2844285 got sent to the bit bucket.
Scary how much she looks like Putin in this mural
Somebody put a MAGA hat on that mural of Greta and tweeted it out!
A vast improvement over the original, especially since it had a HUGE impact on the climate by “melting” so many “snowfkakes”!!
They were livid!
It will be a standing challenge to vandals.
Her expression is almost chillingly evil.