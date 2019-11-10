Extinction Rebellion Calls African Oil Leaders “Climate Criminals”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova; Extinction rebellion have staged a protest at an oil conference in South Africa, calling African conference delegates “climate criminals” for discussing how to develop their oil resource windfalls.
Extinction Rebellion calls Africa Oil Week delegates “climate criminals”
Activists are demanding that government declare a “climate and ecological emergency”
Extinction Rebellion protestors surprised conference-goers at Africa Oil Week for a second time this week. At noon on Friday, five protestors began hanging a massive banner at the Cape Town International City Centre (CTICC) with “Africa oil week Climate Criminals Conference” and displaying the Extinction Rebellion logo.
Seven men and women, dubbed the “Red Brigade”, dressed in bright red robes and wearing white face paint, walked silently and took up poses around the CTICC.
According to one anonymous protestor, the red symbolised the common blood of all humans.
“There are climate criminals making deals behind closed doors that put our futures at risk and we feel that is our duty to rebel for all life on Earth,” said another protester, 21-year-old protestor Shannon Goodman.
Delegates were largely unmoved by the Extinction Rebellion protest.
No apologies: Africans say their need for oil cash outweighs climate concerns
Libby George, Shadia Nasralla
CAPE TOWN/LONDON (Reuters) – A handful of protesters on the ground floor of the cavernous Cape Town International Convention Centre spread fake oil on the ground and chanted, demanding an end to fossil fuels.
Two floors above, the hundreds of delegates at Africa Oil Week were largely unaware – and mostly unmoved – by the display.
“Under no circumstances are we going to be apologizing,” said Gabriel Obiang Lima, energy minister of Equatorial Guinea, adding that they need to exploit those resources to create jobs and boost economic development.
“Anybody out of the continent saying we should not develop those fields, that is criminal. It is very unfair.”
The tension keenly felt at oil conferences in Europe was largely absent over the three-day event in Cape Town; there was little focus on climate change, apart from the shadow renewables cast over long-term demand.
My thought; this latest Extinction Rebellion effort recalls the days of the British Empire, a bunch of privileged white people trying to tell poor African nations how to run their countries. The protestors even wore whiteface, to drive home their point.
Performance art. Clap when they perform to make them feel relevant, then ignore them and do the opposite of what they want.
Why encourage them? Why would we want to make the irrelevant, relevant? We need to round them up and fly them to a virgin island so they can set an example for the rest of us on how to live life without fossil fuel. It won’t be as comfy as living in their parent’s basement with mom approved meal preparation but it will yank the angry protest out of them.
Extinction Rebellion are the “climate criminals”. However, I don’t have any sympathy for countries like SA, who happily climbed aboard the Paris Accord choo-choo, thinking they could be given cake, have cake, and eat it too. They are huge hypocrites.
These people are pretty dimwitted. The technology which will drive down the use of oil is obviously the electric vehicle. From their statements, few if any automakers will be producing gas powered vehicles beyond 2024.
Cal them braindead irrelevant. Idf they had any sense they would be demanding more developmental money for generation 4 nuclear.
You reckon the last petrol/diesel car will be produced in 2024? Absurd. I do hope that in 2025 you will have the self-awareness to remember what you wrote and give yourself a cheerful ‘duuuuh’.
I’m impressed!
It takes around 5 years to get a car from idea to production. Has there been a breakthrough in battery technology in the last couple of days, sorting out the range problem and enabling heavy vehicles to go electric?
I am sick and tired of the lack of news media exposure that the truth speakers do not have!! Why do we have to hide on blogs and websites? Even mr broccoli had tv time on a busy morning tv show😐
Also, Why not the usa, Australia, russia, china, the whole of the middle east?? Why is africa bad? Even greta the vile puppet hasn’t mentioned china or russia or that sweden runs on nuclear and fossil fuels and not unicorn tears.
And what’s with the dress up? The uk is using african oil, and the same greens who say we need solar and wind, are using colbart from Congolese mines for their batteries, which according to a 2019 unicef report, has 40+ thousand under age slave children working in the mines 😐
I’m not advocating this or even suggesting it, but I do muse at what would be the outcome if these ‘extinction revolution’ people were publicly stripped of everything on them derived from oil? You know, just to make ‘bare’ the issue.
Extinction Rebellion calls out African oil-producing depots as “Climate Criminals” while ignoring their dismal human rights records. I guess “saving the planet” is more important than saving the people who live on it.
“……the days of the British Empire, a bunch of privileged white people trying to tell poor African nations how to run their countries…….”
Hmm…not exactly fair to the British Empire. At least they were improving the infrastructure of the countries they ruled. Extinction Rebellion are telling them to destroy it….