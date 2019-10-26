Very Serious Wind Situation in Northern California This Weekend

From The Cliff Mass Weather Blog
Friday, October 25, 2019
Looking at the latest forecast model output reveals a scary situation developing over northern California for late Saturday and Sunday, where strong, dry offshore winds will provide a major wildfire hazard.
PG&E will have little choice but to de-energize a large portion of its system, blacking out hundred of thousands of customers.
The set up is classic, and the first sign of the event is passing through Washington State at this very moment. An upper level trough is moving southward overhead, with cold air and higher pressure sweeping into Washington State. By tomorrow morning (see below) the cold air and high pressure will be at the Oregon/California border (green, while and blue colors are colder temperatures). Note the large change of pressure at the leading edge of the cold air, such a large change in pressure means strong winds.
The situation Sunday morning (see below) is extremely concerning. The cold air has strengthened and moved east and south, creating very large pressure gradients, and thus strong winds, over the Sierra Nevada and northern California. The perfect set up for strong easterly/northeasterly dry winds over the region…known as Diablo Winds. I have an NSF grant to study these winds and have written a few papers on the subject…so this is of great interest to me.
Let’s look at the latest high-resolution WRF model forecasts over northern CA made by the Desert Research Institute CANSAC group. This figures will show sustained winds–gusts are 30-50% larger.
The event begins around 11 PM Saturday, as strong northerly winds push southward into the Central Valley and easterly winds begin to rev up on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada.
Six hours later, all hell is breaking loose. Sustained winds of 50 mph or more are found on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada and on/downstream of some of the higher crests of the terrain north and east of San Francisco (such inthe Sonoma County area in which the Kincade fire is burning). The strong winds are found in regions of acceleration associated with mountain waves.
The serious situation continues at 11 AM Sunday, perhaps even stronger.
During the subsequent hours, the strong winds begin to decline, but will be strong enough to maintain fires that have already started. During this event, gusts will certainly reach 70-80 mph in favored regions. Humidities will be very low.
PG&E will have little recourse but to de-power a large region and that must include the high-voltage, high tension towers. A failing tower caused the Camp Fire last year and appears to have initiated the Kincade wildfire this week.
One good thing is that PG&E has added hundreds of surface observation sites that provide an extraordinary view of the winds in the region. To illustrate, here is the maximum gust map for Thursday, north of San Francisco. Lots of observations–and you can see the strong winds (75 and 80 mph) associated with the Kincade fire. Not how winds change very rapidly in short distances. Very valuable.
8 thoughts on “Very Serious Wind Situation in Northern California This Weekend”
Why do people live there:(
I love living among trees. On the other hand, there is about zero chance of a forest fire where I live. We don’t get earthquakes. We don’t get hurricanes. Tornadoes seem to stay miles away from my house. There is about zero chance of a flood.
I wouldn’t live in a forest fire area unless I could build a suitable house and sufficiently landscape the surrounding territory.
Wait a minute, I thought this was all due to co2? (Sarc) Over here in england drains on the aides of roads are not cleaned and the block the flow of rain water, then when it rains and a road fills with water, the greens shout “climate change” 😐
My point is its 2019, we are all over this planet, maybe we should learn how to live here properly, and build the proprer infrastructure that we need…
I had been considering moving back to the US from California but had been waiting at least until the US cuts off the foreign aid. I might move sooner.
My mother told me that my grandfather, who died in 1938, made three predictions when she was young. He correctly predicted that an economic depression would engulf the country. He nailed it. His second prediction was that another world war would come about. He didn’t live to see it but he nailed it. His third prediction was that California would fall off into the ocean. I wonder if he meant literally or figuratively?
These winds are not without precedent and are seasonally predictable. The loads on high tension towers should have been unaccounted for and should not be unexpected. These things are listed in “Environmental Loads Reports”.
It does seem though that tower inspection has been overlooked.
I surely hope that these tower failures are not the actions of some “Monkey Wrench Gang”, but my rational anchoring bends more this direction:
“Never attribute to malice that which can be easily explained by incompetence.” – N. Bonaparte
Some have been tying this to climate change-this is cold pattern, Not to dismiss the severity.
But right now I’m on the cold side of this pattern in NE Oregon .it is 39f at 2700ft. Spent time -in October -as an Aerial Firefighter-this is nothing new. but the deterioration of forest conditions, and PG&E malfeasance(and the state) is.
Well there you go. No surprise there, Batman.