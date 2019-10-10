BBC Andrew Neil Shreds Extinction Rebellion’s Climate Claims

Extinction Rebellion’s Zion Lights, caught out by challenging questions from the BBC

Hilarious video of Extinction Rebellion’s Zion Lights struggling to answer basic questions about the science behind ER’s claims.

Andrew Neil rips apart Extinction Rebellion claim that ‘billions of children will die’

ANDREW NEIL dismantled the argument made by an Extinction Rebellion member that “billions of children will die in the next 10 to 20 years” because of climate change.

By NAOMI ADEDOKUN

PUBLISHED: 22:29, Wed, Oct 9, 2019 | UPDATED: 22:34, Wed, Oct 9, 2019 Zion Lights, a spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion, appeared on Andrew Neil’s BBC show to defend her organisation’s actions. The climate action group have shut down parts of central London as part of a planned two-week protest. Many have criticised the demonstrations for their disruption and “alarmist language”. … Read more: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1188717/extinction-rebellion-andrew-neil-climate-change-protest-london-emergency-bbc

Facebook video of the exchange (click the link above to see the video, if you can’t see the Facebook video);

It’s refreshing to see a BBC presenter challenging climate claims, because it doesn’t happen very often these days. But Extinction Rebellion’s outrageous claim that a few feet of sea level rise will lead to billions of deaths deserves ridicule, even from people who think climate change is a problem.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

