NZ Academic: “Climate … denial involves glimpsing the horrible reality”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to New Zealand Academic David Hall, climate deniers actually accept the climate crisis on some level, but can’t face reality.
Climate explained: why some people still think climate change isn’t real
David HallSenior Researcher in Politics, Auckland University of Technology
October 9, 2019 5.56am AEDT
Why do people still think climate change isn’t real?
At its heart, climate change denial is a conflict between facts and values. People deny the climate crisis because, to them, it just feels wrong.
…
Negating reality
Sigmund Freud and his daughter Anna were the great chroniclers of denial. Sigmund described this negation of reality as an active mental process, as “a way of taking cognisance of what is repressed”. This fleeting comprehension is what distinguishes denial from ignorance, misunderstanding or sheer disbelief. Climate change denial involves glimpsing the horrible reality, but defending oneself against it.
Contemporary social psychologists tend to talk about this in terms of “motivated reasoning”. Because the facts of climate science are in conflict with people’s existing beliefs and values, they reason around the facts.
When this happens – as social psychologist Jonathan Haidt memorably put it – they aren’t reasoning in the careful manner of a judge who impartially weighs up all the evidence. Instead, they’re reasoning in the manner of a defence lawyer who clutches for post hoc rationalisations to defend an initial gut instinct. This is why brow-beating deniers with further climate science is unlikely to succeed: their faculty of reason is motivated to defend itself from revising its beliefs.
…
Undoing denial
In sum, denial is repressed knowledge. For climate change, this repression occurs at both the psychological level and social level, with the latter providing fodder for the former. This is a dismal scenario, but it shines some light on the way forward.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-explained-why-some-people-still-think-climate-change-isnt-real-124763
What is this awful reality we are supposed to be trying to escape?
If CO2 was a genuine issue, all we would need to do to dramatically cut CO2 emissions is copy the 1970s French nuclear programme. France generates over 70% of their electricity from nuclear. Sweden generates 35-40%. Sweden and France are living proof that going nuclear is affordable, safe and effective; the rest of the world could easily do the same.
Why is the prospect of going nuclear supposed to be so traumatic? I’m a fan of nuclear power. If I thought there was the slightest chance CO2 was a problem, I would be campaigning hard for more nuclear power.
Suggestions that climate skeptics can’t cope with the societal adjustments which would be required to substantially reduce CO2 emissions are lazy intellectual absurdities.
28 thoughts on “NZ Academic: “Climate … denial involves glimpsing the horrible reality””
New Zealand academic, David Hall – who hides there because he can’t face reality – tries to force reality through the prism of predetermined progressive talking points.
‘Senior researcher in politics’. Nuff said.
A “senior researcher in politics” knows best as always. What exactly he knows best remains a mystery.
Nick, Simon, Griff, Steven…do you think you bear any responsibility for this dilusion?
“igmund Freud and his daughter Anna were the great chroniclers of denial. Sigmund described this negation of reality as an active mental process, as “a way of taking cognisance of what is repressed”. This fleeting comprehension is what distinguishes denial from ignorance”
Yet there is a third possibility… the initial theory was wrong from the start. Maybe the warmists are in that denial.
Maybe there is a cross section of warmists and deniers that recognize what this scare campaign is all about – destruction of capitalism and wealth redistribution.
Maybe they are in denial and using projection as a coping mechanism. Deep down, they realise that they are wrong, but can’t let go of their belief in CAGW. To cope with this, they project their insecurities onto those who hold an opposing view on the matter.
Couldn’t agree more with your comments. If the existence of mankind depended on reducing CO2 the only real solution is to go 100 % nuclear. The risk of deaths from nuclear is minuscule compared to the end of human existence. This failure to embrace nuclear is the absolute proof that the warmist agenda is not about reducing CO2 but about transfer of power and wealth under the guise of a climate emergency.
Seems to me that New Zealand Academic David Hall has it just “bass ackwards”
But the distal alimentary meatus is *supposed* to emerge dorsally. That’s just anatomical best practice. Perhaps you meant this ducking funce’s farse faced orwards.
CAGW climate change should be categorized as a mental disorder. It has certainly manifested itself that way with many of the protesters these days, although that can easily be summed up by the fact that they are using climate fear as an advocate to promote hard core socialism and wealth distribution schemes across the planet. Of course some people and even countries are going to believe in all this clap trap, if they are in on getting a lot of free money and/or power and sticking it to the rich colonizing powers. Follow the money and power traps, and it is easy to see that this is all a ruse to bring down the have nations, who also happen to be mostly Caucasian. This is payback for the last 200 years and sadly, a lot of our own useful and useless idiots have fallen for the trap.
How very pro-choice. No, another projection from the twilight fringe.
Yet another clear case of psychological projection from an alarmist. It’s clearly the alarmists who can’t accept the scientific reality that the ‘warming’ from CO2 is far less than claimed and in fact, so small as to be unimportant. The reason they have trouble accepting the scientific truth is that it’s in conflict with their political identity which requires them to accept the global warming meme without questioning it. This is faith based pseudo-science not unlike the pseudo science used to try and claim that the Universe is only a few thousand years old in order to be consistent with the Bible.
When will the denier attribute be applied to those who are actually denying something? In order to accept the claims of the IPCC, you must implicitly deny the data, the SB Law, Conservation of Energy and the obvious linearity between forcing and emissions, as both expressed in the same units of W/m^2 and no Joule is any different than any other when it comes to the work of warming the surface.
Funny. That means that initially I accepted reality when I was functional and normal (because I used to believe in impending climate catastrophe) but then I discovered the truth and my brain must have shrunk and withdrawn under the sheets into a state of terror.
Climate Change Deniers are the equivalent of “Doubting Thomas” – we will believe it when we see it.
(Actual nobody denies that climate changes – it always has. What we deny is that climate change would stop at
an ideal point if we stopped emitting CO2. In fact Climate Alarmists are the actual Climate Change Deniers).
This is exactly the political abuse of psychiatry that happened in the Soviet Union. link Anybody who does that kind of thing should have their license yanked … if they have one.
The fact that he is a senior researcher in politics tells me everything I need to know about his grasp of the issue on a scientific level.
The only light shining for this guy is from one ear through to the other.
Poor sod. I genuinely feel sorry for him.
An interesting but light-weight essay from one of our lighter weight educational institutions.
“If CO2 was a genuine issue, all we would need to do to dramatically cut CO2 emissions is copy the 1970s French nuclear programme.”
Given NZ power production in round figures is more than 80% hydro and geothermal and when the Aluminium smelter at Bluff which uses the production of the Deep Cove Hydropower station is decommissioned in the medium term NZ will have a 15% surplus of renewable hydropower. Why would we need nuclear? According to Roger Pielke the world needs to open a nuclear plant every day until 2050, fat chance of even one opening in NZ we are proudly, but mistakenly, nuclear-free, with a scientifically and financially illiterate Leftist Green Government.
I’ve seen the geothermal plant at Lake Taupo. Ruined a beautiful geyser, sucked the heat out of it for the sake of a little green virtue signaling.
Like wrecking Yellowstone park for the sake of a few megawatts of “clean” energy.
Why are global warmers so obsessed with those who disagree? We aren’t trying to force anyone to do anything or believe anything; we simply object to their efforts of forcing change on us. They want to reduce the use of fossil fuels? They are more than welcome to stop using them. If enough people believe as they do and followed their lead, power plants will cut back, less petrol will be sold, less jet fuel used, etc., and the issue is moot.
If they are correct in their analysis, the proper course of action is to present the evidence and convince a majority on the need for action. Insulting and threatening those who disagree only suggests they have neither sufficient evidence nor support.
Do they not see that going down this road – with disruptive protests, promoting temper-tantrum children with mental impairments, threatening ‘non-believers – result in LESS public support? If they don’t understand that, it’s hard to imagine they would understand the complexities of climate.
I imagine there are a lot more people today than yesterday who would rather burn on Earth than to give these whiney, self-absorbed egoists control of anything.
Serially-absurd Sou tried this explanation on a few years ago, heroically venturing far above her pay-grade into the world of barstool neuropsychology, where she came to the Nobel-worthy-if-true conclusion that we skeptics were *more* afraid of climate change than alarmists—hence both sides’ behaving, speaking and lobbying as if the exact opposite were true. That’s the day I became (apparently the first commenter to be) exiled from the paradise that is Sou’s blog, just after proving her wrong about everything. (Of course, correlation is not causation and I’m sure she had some other, non-cowardly reason.)
https://blog.hotwhopper.com/2013/02/downside-of-conservative-brain.html?showComment=1361079538537#c541374164549021902
Completely off topic, but this is just so unbelievable.
Farmer is feeding charcoal to his cattle to reduce emissions.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lincolnshire-49970863
. . . . and just how is charcoal made?
It is not that we don’t think it is real. It is that it is not anywhere as extreme as they claim and, more importantly, man’s contribution is non-measurable.
This yet again is showing how worried the establishment are,there simply not getting the surport they think they should get, saying there is no climate crisis does not mean I dont acknowledge a climate nor that it changes,I disagree the climate is in crisis ,perhaps this professor can demonstrate a climate crisis, perhaps he could come on here and debate with one of the knowledgeable ones on here. What does the professor could explain why there is no debate in any public forum (ie climate scientists on both sides of the debate with a mediator) what is the professors view on a complete blanking by the MSM on a opposing view,would he think that’s a form of denial by the media in both senses of the word.time the professor confessed that hes talking nonsense, he and his paymasters are the ones in denial.
We accept the reality of being surrounded by zombified intolerant climate extremists because we are polite and for the moment favor intelligent approaches to their rude invasive behavior.
The question is for how long ? Anyone with a serviceable common sens feels the pressure rising.
When they can’t win on the science they call on the pop psychologists!
this is the evil of unbridled stalinism, it will be much worse when implemented on a global scale, this is why they are so desperate to bring down President Trump and the USA
OT, but The Andrew Neil show on BBC tonight (Wednesday) featured an interview with an XR rep.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m00095pr/the-andrew-neil-show-series-1-09102019
The interview starts at 20mins 30sec in and is the first one I’ve seen where the interviewer did more than pay fawning lip service to XR. How refreshing. I was almost embarrassed for the interviewee. I hope a well-followed Youtuber will pick this up and give it the circulation it deserves.