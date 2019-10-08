Reposted with permission from The Babylon Bee
U.S.—A series of new bills working their way through state legislatures in New York, California, Oregon, Hawaii, and several other progressive states will require you to listen to a Greta Thunberg lecture before purchasing gasoline.
Motorists will be required to watch a 20-minute lecture by the 16-year-old climate activist before they purchase gallons and gallons of harmful fossil fuels.
“We want to make sure drivers are informed,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom, who says he will sign the bill into law. “So we are having them get lectured by a 16-year-old so they will have all the facts before they do something rash like put gasoline in their cars to go to work.”
Once the driver has listened to Thunberg’s entire lecture, they will be prompted to complete a quick, fifteen-question quiz to show they understand how horrible they are for driving a car. Drivers who get at least 80% will then be allowed to refuel their vehicles. As they refuel, the screen will simply play a clip of Thunberg saying, “How dare you!” over and over again.
The law will not apply to celebrities purchasing jet fuel.
33 thoughts on “New Law Requires You To Listen To Greta Thunberg Lecture Before Purchasing Gasoline”
That may be a good thing. It could get more of these idiots voted out than most of their stupid spending.
Well, in California, they’re talking about turning off northern California’s power for a week – to prevent forest fires.
Think this will turn California into a red state?
Or have residents been sufficiently cowed/indoctrinated to just take it as ‘the new normal’?
My humble opinion, the legislatures of all three coast states need a nice unruly mob wielding pitchforks.
No more ridiculous than some of what goes on.
Fools day special. High probability, though.
“The law will not apply to celebrities purchasing jet fuel.”
– or British royalty shipping a fleet of diesel-guzzling 4x4s all the way from Britain to South Africa (and, presumably, back again) so that they and their many staff can feel a little more at home;
– or European Extinction Rebellion protesters using diesel generators to heat their tents and food etc;
– or…
WUWT readers can fill in the rest.
BUT BUT BUT It Ain’t April Fools Day
Please, dont give them any ideas!
I thought this might be fake news, but I noticed it was only California and New York, so it seems plausible.
Rash of Suicides at Gas Stations Linked to Climate Change
+ some big number
There’s a line from the great Adam Sandler movie, That’s My Boy, that sums this up perfectly…
(Warning: F-Bomb)
“That is just ****ing mental.“
I know that is a parody, but the sad thing is that it doesn’t seem that far fetched. I would not be surprised if they don’t start putting pictures of Greta up at gas stations.
I always look to 16 year olds for expert opinion. Having trouble finding a 16 year old MD to advise me. Why is Greta not being played in eating establishments if I order beef? Or pork? Or bison? (Good thing many of those were killed off before 1880; the methane problem must have been out of hand before that time.)
Heads-up to readers thinking of stocking up on gas before the bill comes into effect, as I’ve just finished doing (doncha love loyalty points?):
This is from Babylon Bee, a site previously stung (HAHAHA) by adverse findings into its, shall we say, tolerance for misinformation.
If you needed to volltank anyway—do you have this verb in England?—then go ahead, but otherwise wait to see if more trusted news agencies collaborate this.
The problem with misinformation these days is that it is more and more plausible. Just because this sounds like the kind of thing that happens every day, doesn’t prove anything in and of itself. The liars-for-hire industry has learned from tobacco-playbook research that people aren’t falling for big lies anymore, so they increasingly put out stories that are 95% or even completely true to bypass your cognitive perimeter alarm.
Oh, no, Brad Keyes! I won’t wait more than a minor split second to spread the Gospel of Greta At the Pump, as it is imperative that all we mere mortals be informed of our fate to come. This is news that should be spread far and wide, to prepare ye the Way of the Word of Greta At the Pump!!!! (sarc off)
Thank you, mods. I will pass this on. I know people who love this kind of stuff!
Not heard of volltank Brad, but it’s not unknown for people to get tanked up, in the pub.
I don’t believe this story.
You got me! I swallowed it hook, line, and sinker.
The problem is that this is not much stupider than reality.
The First Amendment implies a right not to listen. See https://scholarship.law.berkeley.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1420&context=bjell
Freedom Not to Listen:A Constitutional Analysis of Compulsory Indoctrination ThroughWorkplace Captive Audience Meetings by Roger C. Hartley, Professor of Law, The Catholic University of Americ
I think they should have to listen to a lecture by Bruce/Caitlan Jenner before entering a unisex bathroom; animals screaming followed by a PETA lecture before buying a hamburger; etc.
This will be tried way before many of us have stopped laughing.
What a fascinating way to make the time it takes to refuel your ICE vehicle roughly the same as it takes to recharge an EV to, say, 80%.
And companies (political donors) will pay huge sums for virtue signaling ad placements during and after the lecture. The climate media consultants (political advisers) will also want to be in on the design and promotion. And Google and Facebook will shame those who bought fuels thereafter and wherever they go and whoever they meet or apply for jobs with. It’s the Pepsi Generation marketing with enforcement tools.
Do check the surveillance camera placements before using the 20 lb hammer on the screen.
homedepot.com/b/Tools-Hand-Tools-Hammers-Sledgehammers
Boy – they’re pushing their human shields right in our face.
Funny thing, here in Oregon, we’re not allowed to pump our own gas. So I imagine the gas station workers will get pretty tired of the latest example of the new wave of Children of the Corn, Hitler youth.
Support for Greta Thunberg is evidence of “white supremacy”, “white privilege” and “white power”, activists claim.
The 16-year-old environmental campaigner has gained international visibility for her climate activism, including a fiery speech to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly where she accused them of stealing her dreams.
However some are questioning however why Greta, a white child, is gaining so much attention over indigenous activists. They say that Greta is benefiting from a “global system of white supremacy” which has given her “privilege and a platform”.
https://youtu.be/2flZ5UfgzC8
This chilling video taken by the Russian military – no doubt in protective suits – shows graphically the environmental destruction in the Arctic caused by climate. The music grippingly evokes the deadly miazma of ecosystem collapse.
There never was liquid water before in the Arctic Ocean – OMG what have we done? Birds cling to a last holdout on precarious cliffs – never before have they been forced to nest their young precariously on vertical cliffs – each one that falls to their death adds to a mountain of human guilt for such a tragedy. A polar bear lies dying by a poisoned creek – howling mournfully.
Alas the blighted seals have developed grotesquely overgrown front teeth – a quick fact-check from David Attenborough confirms this horrible mutation is quite new and without doubt caused by chemical contamination. Icebergs melt under a relentless sun into hideous shapes before disappearing forever. Another polar bear struggles in vain for life. Pure instinct refuses to surrender to merciless climate.
Adding insult to injury, human vandals damage centuries-old ice with an axe – have you no shame? Mutated seals languish in fetid stagnant pools. International tourists look on from a pleasure-boat. In panic a polar bear flees the stench from the polluted waterline and despairingly climbs a mountain face. Party-goers ignore the devastation caused by their kin and wave banale-ly at a camera. Where is Greta Thunberg when we need her?!
Greta’s handlers haven’t yet worked out that she’s only the opening act for the UN Secretary General, not the main performance.
The “show me the money” finale is the real highlight of the climate follies extravaganza, which Greta doesn’t get to do.
And, like David Suzuki’s kid, when G. has served her usefulness to the U.N., they will dump her for someone more pitiful.
Get ready for floods of tears from faithful supporters.
Or not.
I assume they will have a sign language interpreter for the language of choice in the background for those that are deaf.
They wont need braille for the blind as they shouldn’t be driving anyway although I do wonder at times.
Think of all the l-o-n-g, l-o-n-g lines waiting at the pump, and spewing fumes into the air, while everyone watches little Greta for 20 minutes and then takes a 15-minute test on her words of wisdom. If my brother and his family didn’t live in CA, I’d say go ahead and really make this a dream come true. California would be a better state if all the flakes, fruits, and nuts who live there (“why is California like a breakfast cereal?”) could be polluted out of existence by hundred-miles lines at all the gas pumps!
…and Martians have landed at Horsell Common near Woking.
Since this not April Fool’s Day, it MUST be true – but I suggest that the “How dare you” bit is replaced with the clip of the woman exhorting us to “eat the babies” – and that there is a Kentucky Fried Babies next to the filling station – and (yes, there’s more) if you drive an EV, your baby burger is free.
My comment is in the cryosphere – without naughty words. Why?