Claim: Mixing AI with Green Slime will Fix Climate Change

The AI community are having another shot at getting their hands on a share of the climate emergency budget.
Algae might be a secret weapon to combatting climate change
By Ben Lamm October 1, 2019
As fires rage in the Amazon, people have latched onto the phrase that the Amazon is the “lungs of the earth.” President Emmanuel Macron of France warned that “our house is burning.” Celebrities from Leonardo DiCaprio to Vanessa Hudgens raised funds to support the Amazon, and the hashtag #PrayforAmazonia went viral.
Trees alone will therefore not save us from the current crisis. We must look to our oceans for solutions that are more effective and scalable. Say hello to algae sequestration.
Algae as carbon sequestration
Algae, when used in conjunction with AI-powered bioreactors, is up to 400 times more efficient than a tree at removing CO2 from the atmosphere. That means that while we are learning to reduce carbon emissions and augment our consumption patterns, we can start to make big reductions in atmospheric carbon. When wielded correctly, it could make a city carbon negative without changing current production or consumption patterns of the city.
The challenges with algae
Scaling algae for biofuel production is not without its challenges. For one, algae growth is rapid and has been historically hard to manage and optimize. This can be addressed with new technology, like machine learning and AI, that helps to manage the growth process in order to ensure that growth happens through a managed and predictable cadence. Another limiting factor is the cost of implementation and the difficult road to profitability for many of these technologies. It’s been historically hard to convince people to pay more for something they can pay less for, and companies like Exxon and Shell have experienced this head-on with their stunt-filled algae-fuel concepts.
However, the time to be cheap is over. We need to consider alternative options that are planet-effective, not just cost-effective. We need more investible capital in long term solutions that help to solve big problems. The current five-year investment cycle for most VC-backed companies is too short for addressing major moonshot problems like climate change. To make these solutions work, we need investment options that allow for more gradual profit return and longer-term planning, thinking, and execution.
…Read more: https://qz.com/1718988/algae-might-be-a-secret-weapon-to-combatting-climate-change/
The author, Ben Lamm, is co-founder and CEO of Hypergiant, an AI / machine learning company.
This isn’t the first time the AI community have tried to muscle in on the climate game. AI entrepreneurs seem to be promoting the idea that AI is a kind of expensive magic sauce which will transform currently marginal climate ideas into winners.
AI doesn’t really exist yet, at least not to the point that would be required to manage this PI IN THE SKY technology.
AI…Hmmm…can anyone say SKYNET…I knew you could
Any process or policy of any kind aimed at reducing CO2 emissions or atmospheric CO2 is patently wrong and thus a political agenda.
Putting all other aspects aside (junk science is fun because it can be proven junk in many ways), CO2 has only three infrared (IR) absorption bands. They are equivalent to 800, 400, and -80°C of black body radiation. The first two are only possibly energized by incoming solar radiation and thus would serve to divert a bit of insolation, causing a tiny cooling effect. The third band is why CO2 is a coolant. It can only warm something colder that -80°C, which is the entire planet, because nothing on Earth is that cold or colder. This means that this IR radiation sent downward by CO2 is reflected, as these energy levels in the surface are already full.
Bottomline, CO2 cannot warm anything on this planet. The idea it can is junk science/propaganda created to stampede the public into accepting Draconian policies they would ordinarily reject.
Why not apply AI to generating climate models? They won’t be any worse than the models developed by actual insanity. If there was truly objective AI, it could even produce a model that would predict the climate to within 10-20% of what’s actually achieved, rather than predict consequences that could never occur under any circumstances.
What is it about a greener world, with shrinking deserts, which CACA worshipers don’t like?
Such a world is better able to support man.
They want mankind to die off.
Biofuel made from algae won’t release CO2 upon combustion?
It’s better CO2. CO2 that doesn’t come directly from burning fossil fuels must be “better” CO2.
That’s the ticket!
Green CO2 good! Fossil CO2 bad!
I guess they can tell the good CO2 from the bad CO2 in the same way that they can tell the next W/m^2 of forcing from the average W/m^2 of forcing so that on a Joule by Joule basis, the next one can be so much more powerful at warming the surface than the average ones that came before and then came again concurrent with the next one.
It sure does. And it gets better…
bio-diesel is about 86% as energy dense as petroleum diesel (86 % BTU/gal) so you need to burn 1.16 gal of bio-diesel to extract the equivalent energy while also exhausting 1.16 (16% more) as much CO2.
A few years back some green-weenie came around (to a bunch of engineers) and began his lecture on the benefits of bio-diesel. (These fools think engineers don’t do math?) I asked him how he was equating increasing CO2 production by 16% was an improvement in CO2 reduction.
His response was predictable, “But its green CO2!” …as if physics cares the source.
There exists no actual AI
AI is still just a machine executing a bunch code, written or designed by humans.
Pretending that because a computer is used to generate a plot, that it is more true is just a part of the scam. A model is nothing more than a hypothesis (flawed or true) turned into code.
Don’t let Greta hear you say that she will lose what little mind she has left – don’t you know
There exists no actual AI
Not quite true, the most powerful AI can do a reasonable job of replicating insect level intelligence.
But treating current AI technology as a kind of deux ex machina is absurd.
Then you need to ask if insects have intelligence, or are just functioning on a neurological script? If you read Allen Newell’s Harvard Lecture series you might be tempted to say that insects have no intelligence. On the other hand when you see 80 dragonflies cleaning the midges and mosquitoes out of my backyard you might think they are pretty smart
Ants and their relatives are pretty smart. Ants pass the self-recognition test.
Small ants have a brain to body weight ratio of 1:7; small birds 1:12 and humans 1:40 (for a 120# person), same as mice.
Ants can solve problems, in fact an ant colony (lots of autonomous agents working on a problem simultaneously) is a model some AI researchers try to copy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ant_colony_optimization_algorithms
AIs are real and useful, you use an AI every time you put a destination into your vehicle satnav or do a web search. But there’s a lot of empty hype.
And the greens would like us to become ants. Working away while all the environmental elites vacation in warmer places.
“when used in conjunction with AI-powered bioreactors”
If AI can power these bioreactors why don’t we just power our cars directly with AI?
Okay – I misread the headline – I thought it said mixing ‘AL’ with green slime.
I was thinking ‘what’s the difference?’
No difference at all. Neither will work (as claimed).
400 times more efficient than trees? That’s so ridiculous it just made chuckle. Some claims are just too stupid to make me angry.
How could this go wrong? What would you do if the growth of this algae totally got out of control and covered much of the oceans? What excuse could you offer than, especially if it was totally unnecessary? This is a very scary idea.
The green algae from Trump’s butt hole would be good start in cooling down our climate.
If it exists, someone will try to apply AI to it, eventually. Nose and ear hair trimmers come to mind, immediately, as prime uses for AI.
AI paired with green energy schemes just doesn’t seem practical when compared to AI for ear and nose hair trimmers.
The AGW cultists should stick with what works. Bone rattles and zombie dust, for example. Those are staples of witch doctors the world over and far, far less expensive than using unicorn poop for sustainable, green energy.
Credit where credit is due:
Commenter Hubert put out a link to a similar story, with the same cast of characters. It was on the “Nuke a Day” thread.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/02/net-zero-carbon-dioxide-emissions-by-2050-requires-a-new-nuclear-power-plant-every-day/#comment-2811524
Here is what Hubert linked to:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hypergiant-industries-launches-eos-bioreactor-a-prototype-bioreactor-for-commercial-and-personal-carbon-sequestration-300919790.html
I read it and could not decide if it was satire or bad science fiction.
Hilarious, actually.
H/T to Hubert.
Their proposed “bio-reactor” is still just a photosynthetic system limited by (at least) the energy flux of incident sunlight. An algae-infested garden pond with a circulation pump and contaminated with agricultural fertilizer will have about the same utility. No amount of computing power can change that.
They have invented nothing and should be given the bum’s rush.
Green slime has more uses and is better at independent reasoning and problem solving.
Did anybody measure the AI’s IQ?
I am persuaded that mixing Al Gore with Green Slime would be both highly amusing as well as probably offering a start to the final fix for the movement for ‘Climate Change’.
Off topic but I just have to share this timely funny as can be routine:
The last sentence:
“Protesting for more taxes”
How spot on – LOL
With all of the CO2 being sequestered in the oceans making them as acidic as Satan’s nether regions, wouldn’t the algae already be growing, hence not requiring AI at all
No, apparently CO2 hurts algae.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/28/global-warming-study-co2-damages-algae/
MS , October 2 say it all. If we had a shortage of fuel, then using Algae to absorb CO2 from a coal fired power station , to then grow and finally to be harvested makes sense. .
So we process the Algae and get fuel which we burn, thus returning that good gas CO2 back to the atmosphere for it to work its Magic at turning the Earth Green.
But that is not what the Greenies want, they want such removal of CO2 to be permanent . As for the AI firm, they just want some of the taxpayers money, like all of the others in this giant climate scam.
The C02 required to build algae farms is far more than what would be saved by the scheme.
And then what?
When a tree sequesters carbon in its wood and roots, the carbon stays there as long as the tree lives. When it dies, bacteria decompose the organics and release CO2 back into the atmosphere.
Algae don’t live long. What do you do with the dead algae? If you convert them into fuel, the CO2 is released. If you landfill them, they degrade anaerobically and you release methane and CO2. If they degrade aerobically you just release the CO2.
It is smoke and mirrors. The sequestration is temporary. You would do just as well to fertilize the ocean and skip the AI controlled bioreactor. Then at least you would support a fishery.
The best scams spread the loot far and wide. The more people getting a piece of the pie, the more support the program has.
Welfare wasn’t popular back when only poor people were getting payments.
It wouldn’t take long for AI to show that the climate models don’t work.
“Hal, please shut down the bioreactor, there is no CO2 left in the atmosphere for crops!”
“I’m sorry, Dave, I can’t do that.”