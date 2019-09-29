From the Climate Activisim crosses the religious threshold and YGBFKM department comes this inanity.
Via Bibliatodo Noticias via Google Translate:
Greta Thunberg activist is proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden
Sep 27, 2019
For [her] defense of the environment, the Swedish church has claimed that activist Greta Thunberg is the “successor of Jesus Christ” at this time.
“Ad! Jesus of Nazareth has now named one of his successors, Greta Thunberg, ” wrote the Limhamns Kyrka church on Twitter.
Some people are just nuts. -Anthony
4 thoughts on “Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden”
HAHAHAHAHAHA!
This is a complete example of Gorebull Warming being a RELIGION!
She needs three miracles. Maybe she can do a couple of card tricks.
As a Christian I have no words ~ this proclamation is beyond blasphemous.
As a human with a working brain ~ I am speechless.
God help us all.
Probably the most sacrilegious statement I have ever heard from a church.