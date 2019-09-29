Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden

From the Climate Activisim crosses the religious threshold and YGBFKM department comes this inanity.

Via Bibliatodo Noticias via Google Translate:

Greta Thunberg activist is proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden

Sep 27, 2019

For [her] defense of the environment, the Swedish church has claimed that activist Greta Thunberg is the “successor of Jesus Christ” at this time.

“Ad! Jesus of Nazareth has now named one of his successors, Greta Thunberg, ” wrote the Limhamns Kyrka church on Twitter.

Some people are just nuts. -Anthony

4 thoughts on “Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden

  3. As a Christian I have no words ~ this proclamation is beyond blasphemous.
    As a human with a working brain ~ I am speechless.

    God help us all.

