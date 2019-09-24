Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg “Stares Down” President Trump

Greta Thunberg “Staring Down” President Trump. Source Australian ABC

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Read the description, then watch the video clip.

Greta Thunberg joins climate change activists filing complaint at UN summit against carbon-polluting countries By Claire Knox, wires Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has captured the world’s attention in a fierce and passionate speech at the United Nations headquarters, accusing world leaders of failing to act on climate change.



The Swedish campaigner’s brief address electrified the start of the Climate Action Summit in New York. … More than 50 global leaders — with the exception of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and US President Donald Trump — were set to take part in the summit by announcing climate finance measures and transitioning from coal power. Mr Trump dropped in briefly and listened to one of the speakers. Ms Thunberg stared down the US President when the two crossed paths. … Read more (includes video): https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-24/greta-thunberg-speech-climate-change-un-summit-how-dare-you/11541300

I’ve got to admit I’m a little disappointed.

I was expecting to see some great staring contest between Greta and the President, tension crackling in the air, one of them finally dropping their gaze, but watching the video I’m not sure President Trump even knew she was there.

I always understood a “stare down” to mean something which involves both parties.

Maybe one of the President’s secret service tipped him off, “don’t look now, it’s that kid…”.

Update (EW): h/t Breitbart President Trump has complimented Greta on her happy face;

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

