James Cameron: People need to “Wake the F*ck Up” About Buying my Climate Friendly Products

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; James Cameron, the film director who brought us Avatar and Titanic, is furious people have not “woken up” about climate change.

James Cameron on the Climate Crisis: ‘People Need to Wake the F–k Up’ By MATT DONNELLY

SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 6:00AM PT This power couple has been championing environmentalist causes for decades. Suzy Amis Cameron has led a charge toward plant-based eating in efforts to reduce the dramatic carbon footprint that meat protein creates. James Cameron, the filmmaker behind classics such as “Titanic,” has woven climate-conscious themes into franchises like “Avatar.” He tells Variety the forthcoming three sequels will do the same. The two are investors in the plant-based company Verdient Foods and contribute to numerous eco-causes, including Global Green and Oceana. Cameron does not mince words in sharing his thoughts on apathy about the climate crisis. “People need to wake the f–k up,” the Oscar winner says. “We’re going the wrong direction as fast as possible. I like to say that we’re like Thelma and Louise. We’re driving straight toward the canyon at 90 miles per hour with the radio cranked up and the top down.” … Read more: https://variety.com/2019/film/news/james-cameron-avatar-suzy-cameron-climate-change-crisis-1203329360/

The rest of the article is kind of a plug for James and his wife Suzy’s plant based food products.

Obviously I don’t agree with James Cameron’s dire climate pessimism, but as a fellow businessman I understand how frustrating it can be when people don’t rush to embrace your new product.

So here’s a thought Cameron; if you send me a sample of your Verdient Foods plant based food products, I’ll write a review for WUWT, and help you reach an audience beyond the vegan liberal climate worriers you currently appear to target.

