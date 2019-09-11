Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; James Cameron, the film director who brought us Avatar and Titanic, is furious people have not “woken up” about climate change.
James Cameron on the Climate Crisis: ‘People Need to Wake the F–k Up’
By MATT DONNELLY
SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 6:00AM PT
This power couple has been championing environmentalist causes for decades. Suzy Amis Cameron has led a charge toward plant-based eating in efforts to reduce the dramatic carbon footprint that meat protein creates. James Cameron, the filmmaker behind classics such as “Titanic,” has woven climate-conscious themes into franchises like “Avatar.” He tells Variety the forthcoming three sequels will do the same.
The two are investors in the plant-based company Verdient Foods and contribute to numerous eco-causes, including Global Green and Oceana. Cameron does not mince words in sharing his thoughts on apathy about the climate crisis.
“People need to wake the f–k up,” the Oscar winner says. “We’re going the wrong direction as fast as possible. I like to say that we’re like Thelma and Louise. We’re driving straight toward the canyon at 90 miles per hour with the radio cranked up and the top down.”
…Read more: https://variety.com/2019/film/news/james-cameron-avatar-suzy-cameron-climate-change-crisis-1203329360/
The rest of the article is kind of a plug for James and his wife Suzy’s plant based food products.
Obviously I don’t agree with James Cameron’s dire climate pessimism, but as a fellow businessman I understand how frustrating it can be when people don’t rush to embrace your new product.
So here’s a thought Cameron; if you send me a sample of your Verdient Foods plant based food products, I’ll write a review for WUWT, and help you reach an audience beyond the vegan liberal climate worriers you currently appear to target.
25 thoughts on “James Cameron: People need to “Wake the F*ck Up” About Buying my Climate Friendly Products”
Get woke, go broke. Sooner the the better, IMHO.
Eric,
Food for thought…
The Camerons could always go with “product placement” in their movies.
The viewers’ suspension of disbelief would work in favor of vegan dialogue.
Never much of a veggie person anyway but these clowns give me good reason to stick with my meat and potatoes diet.
Is there any industry that represents a more profligate emission of carbon than the entertainment industry and those who profit from it? I’d be more impressed if James Cameron was agitating for the shutdown of Hollywood instead of trying to make more money off of the crisis industrial complex.
“Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public.”
H. L. Menken
…but, their fickleness is another issue entirely.
So, he is more pissed that his business isn’t going so well, and that’s why we need to wake the F up? If he was really angry about the environment, he wouldn’t have even mentioned his business. He is worth 800 million https://www.raphaelsaadiq.com/biography-wiki-age-height-net-worth/film-director-producer/james-cameron-2019-2020-2021-2022/ He can easily spend 500 million to regrow new forests, or for clean water projects… 300 million can’t be spent easily when you already have everything you need…
None of the prescriptions offered up by these socialists Alarmists would even BEGIN to bring emissions down to their ‘Zero Carbon” target levels. E.g. Air Travel isn’t
being BANNED. Air Travel would need to cease to reach their goals…or a VERY EXPENSIVE carbon neutral aviation fuel brought online (requiring dozens of GigaWatt nuclear plants to manufacture for the US alone)…and these nut jobs are blocking nuclear power (because they don’t want a technical fix…it has to be a Socialist fix).
Their propaganda doesn’t hold together in a cohesive story AT ALL:
Emissions + Weather Trends + Socialist Plans + Silence on Asian and African emissions + Human Extinction….DOESN’T ADD UP.
…and human activity doesn’t produce enough CO2 to change anything: only 3.4% of all CO2 emitted into the atmosphere. And, as far as the US goes, we only produce ~0.5% of the total CO2.
So, “Zero carbon”? Hogwash!
May I suggest the Cameron burger? It has blue meat and iceberg lettuce.
Funny the lead omits Cameron’s The Terminator and puts up a couple out of extinction Rebellion’s psychedelic founder and promoter Gail Bradbrook’s hallucinations. Mick Jagger got on that bandwagon at the same Venice Film Festival.
And then to write a review for food?
Looks like a promo.
People like Cameron and his Hollywood crowd really stink, don’t they.
Maybe James could offer just one sign of the impending apocalypse? Not just the claptrap you get by osmosis hanging around other Hollywood elitist d*ckwads?
If China were Zero Emissions, CO2 levels would cease to increase and their perceived problem would evaporate.
It’s all China’s fault!!!
Eric, I think if Cameron sends you something to try out you definitely should not eat it.
Humans need clean animal protein for their brain to function. Plant based protein results in dim wits. Their loss of IQ enables this sad outcome. Almost every person who lives beyond 100 years old eat red meat. Unless one has two stomachs, red meat is very important. Fake meat is loaded with toxins. Sold to college educated (mind controlled) Stupid Fools. These vegetable people, for the most part look sick to me. They need everyone to be as dumb as they are so we can live in FAKE harmony. God put animals on earth to be EATTEN. Hi fat diets, no sugar, lead to best quality of life.
Add a continuous and guaranteed source of fluoride salts to their drinking water to go along with their high-fluoride vegan diets and voila – cognitively defunct dimwits.
We have been speeding, er accelerating, towards a proverbial cliff for over 100 years now – don’t hold your breath for the drop.
If only people would read objective history rather than ideological diatribes, they might realize their actual place in the human timeline and learn to appreciate their privilege. They might learn that they simply need to adapt their culture and lifestyle to adjust for their more sedentary and digitally attached lives in order to save themselves from their self-induced despair.
James Cameron can frack off.
I wonder how big the climate footprint is of his movies? He has pobably produced more CO2 than thousands of people do in their lifetime.
Who is james cameron again? And why should I care what he says? Rhetorical questions…. Meh.
Love it when a Hollywood Elite gets their panties in a wad because the rest of the population gives them the middle finger. … Hey James …. we don’t want to buy your 5h1t …. try selling us something we’ll pay for …. like maybe another good movie.
From the article: “This power couple has been championing environmentalist causes for decades. Suzy Amis Cameron has led a charge toward plant-based eating in efforts to reduce the dramatic carbon footprint that meat protein creates.”
Cattle are carbon neutral. Activists should stop bothering the cows.
Is there any occupation with a larger carbon footprint than working in Hollywood? When one considers the energy usage to create a film, then the energy of all the folks driving to the theater, and the theater itself, and all the marketing materials, and all the plastic Chinese toys, etc.
Mr Cameron, stand up for the environment and quit Hollwood. Yeah, I know. Crickets from the lefty polluter.
Why is it that those expressing the most vociferous opinions on climate are the ones absent of any qualifications to do so?? From the Wik article–
“Cameron grew up in Chippawa, Ontario, and attended Stamford Collegiate School in Niagara Falls, Ontario. His family moved to Brea, California in 1971, when Cameron was 17 years old.[22] He dropped out of Sonora High School, then attended Brea Olinda High School to further his secondary education.
Cameron enrolled at Fullerton College, a two-year community college, in 1973 to study physics. He switched to English, then dropped out before the start of the fall 1974 semester.”
So the drop-outs know it all. Seems he thinks that money makes you smart and your opinions worth more, enough to swear at anyone who doesn’t agree with you–even if you vie with that bag-of-hammers for being one of the dumbest creatures on earth. And once again–someone with one of the biggest carbon footprints of all humanity.
“Cameron divides his time between his home in California and his second home in New Zealand, a country he fell in love with when he was filming Avatar.”
I have a simple response to Cameron and his model/actress (5th, just to demonstrate wisdom of choices and dedication to relationships) wife–just STFU until you have some education and experience beyond the production of fantasy and foolish food. Someone who’s air miles alone would pay my entire lifestyle cost has no place swearing at me for not lowering my CO2 production according to their opinions of what I should be allowed.
(Sorry for all that, but this fool just beats even De Caprio for blatant hypocrisy.)
Ah. One more reason, as if I needed another, to not go to the movies.