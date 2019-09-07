By now I’m sure you’ve heard about CNN’s 7 hour marathon town hall on “climate change”. I just couldn’t bring myself to tune in, but some others did and here are some highlights and lowlights.
Heartland’s Donald Kendal and Justin Haskins are joined by Jim Lakely in episode #207 of the In The Tank Podcast.
This weekly podcast features (as always) interviews, debates, and roundtable discussions that explore the work of think tanks across the country. This episode features work from The Heartland Institute, the Reason Foundation, and the Foundation for Economic Education.
CNN CLIMATE CRISIS TOWN HALL
Advertisements
One thought on “CNN’s Climate Crisis Town Hall was a Disaster”
Do these candidates really believe this folderol or are they just acting in hopes of gaining votes? Don’t eat meat? Stop using fossil fuels? Stop procreating? Open borders? Give me your guns? If they expect the masses to swallow their message and like it they are seriously deluded.