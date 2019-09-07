CNN’s Climate Crisis Town Hall was a Disaster

By now I’m sure you’ve heard about CNN’s 7 hour marathon town hall on “climate change”. I just couldn’t bring myself to tune in, but some others did and here are some highlights and lowlights.

Heartland’s Donald Kendal and Justin Haskins are joined by Jim Lakely in episode #207 of the In The Tank Podcast.

This weekly podcast features (as always) interviews, debates, and roundtable discussions that explore the work of think tanks across the country. This episode features work from The Heartland Institute, the Reason Foundation, and the Foundation for Economic Education.

CNN CLIMATE CRISIS TOWN HALL

