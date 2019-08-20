NASA and SpaceX: Dragon Crew Extraction Rehearsal

From NASA

[Lots of us have our issues with Musk, but %#%&&, look what he’s done for spacesuit style.~ctm]

Aug. 15, 2019

On August 13, 2019, NASA at the Trident Basin in Cape Canaveral, Florida, astronauts Doug Hurley, left, and Bob Behnken work with teams from NASA and SpaceX to rehearse crew extraction from SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which will be used to carry humans to the International Space Station. Using the ship Go Searcher to recover their spacecraft after splashdown and a mock-up of the Crew Dragon, the teams worked through the steps necessary to get Hurley and Behnken safely out of the Dragon. The pair will fly to the space station aboard the Crew Dragon for the SpaceX Demo-2 mission.

Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Last Updated: Aug. 15, 2019

Editor: Yvette Smith

###

Here’s more than you ever wanted to know about the relation of Sci Fi to space suit design.

Here’s a link to more images

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

