Lately, some op-eds have been questioning whether Greta Thunberg is simply a mindless puppet.
” WITH cold, hard eyes, Greta Thunberg jabs a finger forward – like Lord Kitchener in the famous “Your country needs you” wartime posters. “
The Sun featured this GQ cover, and the parallel to the famous end scene of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” immediately jumped out at me.
In the Sun article they say:
And Greta began to pressure her family to change their lifestyles.
Svante, 50, and Malena turned vegan and bought an electric car, and in 2016 Greta convinced her mother to stop flying, which impacted her singing career.
Malena went on to back the “flight-shaming” movement that started in Sweden a year later.
Even some normally over the top climate scientists are starting to doubt her.
13 thoughts on “Invasion of the lifestyle snatchers”
I see CO2!! Just change the word…
Wait a minute! Climate crusaders NEED to use fossil fuels every day…to get the good word out to us little folks, so that we guilty little people stop using fossil fuels, for the good of the planet. Greta is still a HYPOCRITE, but it is very fashionable to preach it and another to do it, abstinence from fossil fuels.
“Svante, 50, and Malena turned vegan and bought an electric car, and in 2016 Greta convinced her mother to stop flying, which impacted her singing career.”
I guess she won’t be appearing in the Eurovision Song Contest then?
Sweden; Zero points!
Definitely NPCs.
Greta has tweeted from north of the Azores:
https://mobile.twitter.com/gretathunberg/status/1163507642100310016
With Malizia II’s skipper and owner, Greta’s dad and cameraman. Don’t ask how they’re all getting themselves and the boat back to Europe.
Why is anyone taking any notice of a mentally ill teenager? #prayforhurricanes.
Doubtlessly, the Swedish hotel and restaurant industry finds it more shameful to fly out of Sweden, than into Sweden.
love it….now they are trying to spin the spin
Greta’s a climate zombie. And all the fawning over her has turned her into a bully, plain and simple. She has no other tools at her disposal.
I am not afraid of climate change, man-made or otherwise. We have been dealing with that for as long as we have been around. Today, we are more equipped than ever to adapt to those slow changes. But Greta on the front GQ magazine makes my skin crawl in terror!
Child warrior.
I thought of the mind-controlling children in “Village of the Damned.”
Got a bit of an Omen vibe to the picture too.