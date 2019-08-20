Invasion of the lifestyle snatchers

Lately, some op-eds have been questioning whether Greta Thunberg is simply a mindless puppet.

” WITH cold, hard eyes, Greta Thunberg jabs a finger forward – like Lord Kitchener in the famous “Your country needs you” wartime posters. “

The Sun featured this GQ cover, and the parallel to the famous end scene of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” immediately jumped out at me.

In the Sun article they say:

And Greta began to pressure her family to change their lifestyles. Svante, 50, and Malena turned vegan and bought an electric car, and in 2016 Greta convinced her mother to stop flying, which impacted her singing career. Malena went on to back the “flight-shaming” movement that started in Sweden a year later.

Even some normally over the top climate scientists are starting to doubt her.



