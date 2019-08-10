Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Wind farm operators are facing a lawsuit over alleged failure to meet performance requirements.
Energy regulator launches legal action against wind farm operators over SA statewide blackout
By Daniel Keane
Updated Wed at 12:29pm
“The AER has brought these proceedings to send a strong signal to all energy businesses about the importance of compliance with performance standards to promote system security and reliability,” AER chair Paula Conboy said in a statement.
“These alleged failures contributed to the black system event, and meant that AEMO [Australian Energy Market Operator] was not fully informed when responding to system-wide failures in South Australia in September 2016.
The blackout occurred on September 28, 2016, when extreme weather — described at the time as “twin tornadoes” — caused major damage to electricity infrastructure, knocking down huge transmission lines.
The AER said a subsequent loss of wind generation then triggered the blackout, which left 850,000 customers without power.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-07/regulator-legal-action-against-energy-companies-over-sa-blackout/11390400
If wind farms cannot be made more resilient against severe weather or instability caused by grid component failures, and if we assume for the sake of argument that future climate change will bring more severe weather and disruption and damage to infrastructure, there probably isn’t a lot of point building wind farms.
24 thoughts on “Australian Government Sues Wind Farm Operators Over the 2016 South Australian Blackout”
“and if we assume for the sake of argument that future climate change will bring more severe weather and disruption”. Nice one Eric – hoist by their own petard or what!
The key problem with grid-connected wind power is intermittency, and the resulting lack of predictable, dispatchable power that is the primary requirement for grid electricity.
I have heard and read many energy neophytes say that grid-scale storage is the solution – and they act like it actually exists. In practical terms, it does not – except for a few rare cases where pumped storage is feasible.
So I would like to announce that I have invented a SOLUTION:
It consists of millions of huge flywheels that are wound up by wind power while the wind blows, and then the power is released back into the grid by tapping power from the rotating flywheels. For longer periods when the wind does not blow, the flywheels are spun by great herds of unicorns, galloping round and round at great speed.
Once we have solved the unicorn-supply challenge we are sure to have a green energy winner! We are applying to the Canadian government in Ottawa for a development grant – PM Justin Trudeau and Climate Barbie have already declared their support.
[I suppose I must say “Sarc/off” for the warmists out there, who tend to believe ANYTHING!]
There are plenty of reasons to avoid wind farms – costs way in excess of promised, due to lifespans much shorter than promised.
It has taken a bit longer than it did in California to try to divert the responsibility of politicians onto somewhere else. California blamed Enron, and mostly gaslighted the memory of who set up the system Enron gamed.
Despite Gray Davis, the Democrat governor being recalled, his replacement proved to be rapidly co-opted by the Democrats. Schwartzenegger was a Kennedy in-law anyway, and much too comfortable with Democratic politics in general.
Failure to blame the people who set up something they didn’t really know much about, and were unwilling to learn, seems common to both situations.
Much worse was the neglect of transmission infrastructure which led to a number of very destructive fires.
only way to prevent these incidents is to have a battery, Pumped storage, Compressed air, Hydro generator storage. ready to pickup 100% load in a fraction of a cycle. Protection circuits will dump loads in fractions of seconds to protect the grid, generators and power plants. I tested these circuits.
You need another whole method of generating electricity long enough to safely shut down the excess equipment. just like the small UPS you put on a Desktop PC. Which, of course doubles the cost of Wind farms and large solar farms.
Spinning reserves.
Looks like CYA to me …
“If it walks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is probably a duck.”
From the above linked ABC article:
I bet the AER lawyers burned the midnight oil combing through the contracts so they could find a way to shift the blame.
From the article, “The failure of the Hornsdale wind farm to ride through network voltage disturbances … was a contributing cause of the black system event and blackout across the South Australian region of the National Electricity Market.”
Would this frailty be because of the nature of wind power, or because the company cut corners on equipment capable of handling grid fluctuations, or both?
I’m not sure how you would strengthen a wind turbine “system” to be resilient to the effects of a high wind event such as a tornado. That is a bit of an extreme situation. You really only have two ways to avoid damage. Either your system is made extremely rigid/stiff to avoid being mechanically deformed by the high winds, or your system is made to be extremely flexible so as to bend with the wind. You could opt for some of the more exotic alloys or carbon fiber technology to provide you with the stiffness while attempting to keep the weight down. But if those blades aren’t allowed to spin then they become the equivalent of “sails” on the top of a huge pylon which becomes itself a lever against its base. If they spin at too high a speed then you can damage the turbine head unit that translates the rotational energy from the blades into the electrical energy transmitted to the grid or other network. If you lock down the blades then that mechanical energy developed by the wind against the non-rotating blades won’t be translated to electrical energy and instead will be directed through the pylon to the ground. The tornadic winds tend to not flow in a single direction for too long either, the closer you get to the vortex. From the images above, you can see where that mechanical energy against the pylon caused the structural failures at its “weak” spots.
The bottom line is, that whatever you do to make the wind turbine more resilient to high wind events, is going to have the effect of making the electricity generated at those units become more expensive.
The main way industrial scale wind turbines deal with high wind is by turning the blades to change the blade pitch. That allows them to put out faceplate power over a wide range of wind speeds and also feather the blades when wind speed exceeds the maximum operational limit or when they need to reduce output.
Secondarily, a braking system locks the blades in place. Very important for some servicing operations.
Of course, tornadoes and hurricanes present special problems. On a per turbine basis, it’s unlikely a tornado will hit it during its typical 20 year service life and hurricane-force winds don’t extend very far inland.
Take a look at these wind turbine collapse photos. Are they all so flimsy?
https://www.google.ca/search?dcr=0&q=wind+turbine+collapse+photos&tbm=isch&source=hp&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjs6oHs1fjjAhVRds0KHdCQDDgQsAR6BAgIEAE&biw=1127&bih=689
Aaaarrrgh! Mandate that utilities use unreliable power sources and then sue the pants off the utilities because the power sources are unreliable.
Look in the encyclopedia under ‘Stupid Voters’ and you will find this as one of the examples of the quality of politicians they vote into office.
Yabut, what about “saving the planet”? Think of the children!
WTF moment!
“just like the small UPS you put on a Desktop PC”
And you realise those small UPS normally end up as scrap or in landfills within a couple of years when the batteries die, which btw are full of LEAD and ACID!
most people can never be bothered even to replace the batteries when they die (which are mostly made in China – carted half way round the world using fossil fueled ships).
UPS are probably the most unreliable things known to man.
Even data centres with UPS, supposedly 24/365 are constantly going ti..ts up as the BA mega crap-out proved beyond any doubt!
You forgot the /sarc label?
Every one I have ever bought implies that it is ONLY good for letting you do an orderly shutdown. A reading of my post indicated “You need another whole method of generating electricity long enough to safely shut down the excess equipment. ” That is all that that super expensive Musk insulation in SA is “a method of generating electricity long enough to safely shut down the excess equipment. ” No way will it last long enough to start to a CCTG or even a OTTG. If it is not spinning you end up with a blackout.
Once while testing the main breakers live, after all non energized tests were performed at a new power plant, a breaker at a substation on the other side of town tripped and caused a mini blackout. Seems the engineers did not factor in the new power plant in the protective settings at that plant. That circuit saw a sudden surge and tripped. Just like it was designed to do. Power that was going east to west started going west to east to pickup the load causing the sudden increase in load. Going to happen more and more with the dreamers idea of “Distributed generation.” and unreliable energy.
I was wondering when this would appear on this site. The problem with windfarms shutting down sites had nothing to do with wind turbines. The problem was faulty computer code- To summarize, if several bad things happened in sequence, it switched the wind turbines off the grid- It shouldn’t have.
By all means criticize the programmers who wrote the code that switched wind power off the grid when it was needed most, but it has nothing to do with the benefits or otherwise of wind power; the code could just as easily have been attached to a gas, coal, or (if they existed in Oz) nuclear plant, as AMEO explained at the time.
The wind turbines were tripped off line because the wind speed exceed their design specifications. With a large number of turbines in the middle of a tornado, hurricane, cyclone all of the same design with the same high wind it will happen, How do you fix that with computer code.
I seem to recall defenders of wind farms arguing at the time the wind farms had no part in this, and it was weather and the transmission operators who were to blame. I think this lawsuit puts that argument to rest even if it is an attempt to find a scapegoat.
The excuses started almost immediately after the blackout started. The speed of the ‘tornados’ has been exaggerated, the transmission lines blamed etc. Claims were made that the turbines would have kept working even though the wind speeds reached 90-120 kph (roughly 56 – 75 m.p.h.) even though they were known to be shut down (blades feathered) at the 90 kph speed.
Certainly some transmission lines were damaged but this may well have occurred after the blackout started. By the way the about photo was an isolated case. Other photos (at the time) showed the towers lying down (with lines still attached) because the concrete footing had been pulled out of the ground. Obviously too small to cope with the wet grounds saturated after heavy rains, even though they had lasted 50 years in service.
The ultimate cause of the blackout was fluctuating frequency which caused the interconnector to Victoria to shut down as a safety measure.
Since then S.A. has operated with strict levels of conventional (gas fired/diesel) generation running and any excess supply gets some of the wind farms shut down by order.
What a great story, Eric! Tornados exact revenge against bird choppers and the idiots that built and supported them sit in the dark! I think I will have a drink and salute tornados.
Finally, a few chickens coming home to roost?
The damage, and opportunity cost, of the green malarkey already runs into the $trillions.
The skeptical arguments win on the science and win on the economics, but probably need to win bigly in the courts before we can rid ourselves of these troublesome priests.