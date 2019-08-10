Australian Government Sues Wind Farm Operators Over the 2016 South Australian Blackout

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Wind farm operators are facing a lawsuit over alleged failure to meet performance requirements.

Energy regulator launches legal action against wind farm operators over SA statewide blackout

By Daniel Keane

“The AER has brought these proceedings to send a strong signal to all energy businesses about the importance of compliance with performance standards to promote system security and reliability,” AER chair Paula Conboy said in a statement.

“These alleged failures contributed to the black system event, and meant that AEMO [Australian Energy Market Operator] was not fully informed when responding to system-wide failures in South Australia in September 2016.

The blackout occurred on September 28, 2016, when extreme weather — described at the time as “twin tornadoes” — caused major damage to electricity infrastructure, knocking down huge transmission lines.

The AER said a subsequent loss of wind generation then triggered the blackout, which left 850,000 customers without power.

