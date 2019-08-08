Guardian: The Deep South has Pervasive Climate Deniers and Environmental Racists

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Guardian contributor Megan Mayhew Bergman has written a series of columns about why she thinks Southerners don’t get the climate crisis.
What I learned writing about climate change and the US south for a year
I crisscrossed a region – my own – that is mired in a culture of denial and delay. The conversation on the climate crisis has not changed fast enough.
Megan Mayhew Bergman
Wed 7 Aug 2019 20.00 AEST
…
I thought that Hurricane Florence might serve as a turning point in the conversation about the realities of climate change in a region still mired in a culture of denial and delay. After a year of research and reporting, I am not convinced that the conversation has changed fast enough, if much at all. Here in Beaufort, like Miami and Charleston, I encounter deniers, continued waterfront development, hurricane damage and blistering temperatures.
…
I saw more of the south while reporting for this column than I ever saw in my 30 years of living there. My travel reinforced what I already knew: there is no one south. In 2019 it is multitudinous, diverse and still reckoning with its plantation economy and cruel social history. It has PhDs, evangelicals, Trump enthusiasts, environmentalists, artists and activists. It’s this very tension that has often made the south the genesis of social movements; one hopes it might happen again, and soon.
Social and environmental racism, income inequality and poverty are as present as they have ever been, and are only weaponized by climate change, as I reported from Virginia and Natchez, Mississippi.
…
What does a better and more inclusive conversation look like? Non-traditional environmentalists can be critical allies in addressing the culture of climate change denial below the Mason-Dixon Line, like hunters in Arkansas and evangelical Christians in places like St Simons, Georgia. But too often, the perspectives and interests of frontline communities are ignored, further exacerbating the environmental racism so pervasive in the south.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/aug/07/climate-change-us-south-what-i-learned-writing-about-for-a-year
One theme which continues to shock me is how intolerant many allegedly inclusive green liberals are. If you disagree with them about climate change, they say all sorts of vile things about your views and your culture, even if they grew up in that culture as Megan did.
From their perspective — they accept a package deal ideology where you must be a “remainer”, you must vote for leftist politicians, you must support the wars the leftists support, you must accept “climate crisis”, you must think white supremacy everywhere, you must accept and hate “white privilege”, you must demand censorship of “hate speech” — including the hate of “deniers” of climate change. Disagreement with any of these points is violence. Disagreeing with a claim of climate oppression is violence. Not accepting guilt as an evil white is violence. Not being willing to accept unreasonable taxation to pay for socialist programs is violence.
They would love to simply get rid of us all if they could. They do not condone disagreement and they seriously think that the very act of disagreement is a form of violence.
They assume anyone that does not accept their ideology is ignorant and needs to be educated. If they reject the programming they assume its because that person is immoral and a racist, sexist, bigoted, deplorable, monster. Since anyone that rejects their ideology is akin to Nazis — they feel justified to do anything anything and say anything to destroy these sinners. They are puritanical religious zealots for a secular leftist pseudo-religion.
As a lifelong atheist and skeptic – I have a pretty good eye for seeing the earmarks of a cult. The modern left is a cult.
As a lifelong Christian and skeptic – I have a pretty good eye for seeing the earmarks of a cult. The modern left is a cult.
See … Christians and atheists can agree on crucial socio-political issues (as I agree with your post entirely). BTW … the entire notion of “Environmental Justice” is just so much Socialist nonsense intended to transfer wealth from rich to poor. The historic results of those attempts are littered with mountains of skulls.
Visions of concentrations camps dance in their heads complete with gas chambers for all of the evil deniers.
You see it all the time people define things as they see them not as how they are or actually defined. Why it comes up so much with Climate Science is because it covers a wide range of fields from physics, geology, economics, engineering and biology most are out of there depth somewhere. So what happens is they take a view which is just a belief from others it is not something they actually understand.
If you want a funny discussion for example ask a lefty like Loydo or Nick Stokes to explain “fair” in emission control? That questions covers a huge number of fields which each have there own arguments but they can’t think beyond the answer they have been told.
Another interesting one is ask them if China does decide to put down riots in Hong Kong by force does it effect climate change and emission control policy?
Bergman heard exactly what she wanted to hear and projected her own biases onto everyone else. This is the basis of false news and is a component of yellow journalism.
Had an experience last weekend where a very subtle message was sent by Dr. Ben Carson on complimenting his granddaughter for joining the Trump Women supporters group. We shared the message on Facebook and within an hour it was removed. Message from Carson below:
We are very proud of our daughter-in-law, Merlynn Carson, who has joined the Trump Women’s Board for the campaign. We hope more young people will get involved with helping to right the course of our country in the future. Regardless of one’s political affiliation, it is so important that we educate ourselves about the issues so that we cannot be easily manipulated and deceived. The forces that want to change our country in a fundamental way are clever and strategically take advantage people who do not study the issues for themselves. We are fighting not only for today, but also for our children and their children and all of those who come after us.
https://www.facebook.com/704375189/posts/10157993872995190/
My point, the true facts do not get published or disseminated except by Blogs such as this. The Liberals control the Mainstream News and present only the Politically Correct side of issues. Thank you for your post!
Facebook is way bigger than any of the mainstream media (MSM) companies. link
Some bloggers have bigger audiences than anybody on the MSM. link
Just saying.
Dare I say, I’m pretty sure young Megan never actually grew up. She’s terrified of what the rest of us refer to as “weather”, and so convinced of her very rightness, she can’t see anything else. As they say, fanatics can’t see ANYTHING from another point of view.
The author mentions the horses on Shackleford Banks to try to drive home some point. While there once I saw the biggest piles of horse poo I had ever seen. It was astonishing. They were so massive it was like they took a dump once a year. The only thing that even comes close in size is this author’s pile of crap article.
I have dated liberal women, they go on and on about how tolerant they are, but as soon as you disagree with them they show they are really very intolerant, they are hypocrites.
They are concerned about the progress of prophecy and diversity. The practice of “science” outside the near-domain, and the debasement of individuals through color judgments (e.g. racism), respectively. That said, “too many white girls next door”, right, Guardian? They need to do a thorough introspection, and lose their Pro-Choice, selective, opportunistic quasi-religion.
Ah yes, flogging white Southerners for their alleged indifference to climate change. How creative! How original! Couple that to inaccurate statements like, “Income inequality and poverty are as present as they have ever been,” and you end up with a sad, murky stew of guilt-tripping, non-science, and non-progress.
100 years ago, much of the South was still without electricity, barefoot country folk were infested with hookworm, and millions of seasonal laborers picked cotton by hand. Those hardships are gone now, replaced by modern improvements. If Ms. Bergman grew up there, doesn’t she know that? I recently visited Atlanta, which is more integrated than any Northern city I can think of.
As for the allegedly imminent catastrophe of climate change, essayists like Ms. Bergman harp on the perils of carbon dioxide, as if it were the only factor worth discussing, and as if CO2 weren’t an atmospheric gas necessary to all life. No one knows what the optimum CO2 level is. Plus, alarmists make the mistake of mentioning individual weather events within the range of normal, as if they “prove” anything, which they don’t.
Harping on CO2 emissions while omitting the fact that China has added more coal capacity in the last 20 years than the U.S. has in total, then insisting that U.S. regulations can save the world, is like two fleas arguing over which one owns the dog. China also has 100 million more people living close to sea level than the U.S. does, and a climate that “naturally” runs to greater extremes. Does Ms. Bergman think the Chinese are stupid, in denial, or racist?
No mention either, of nuclear power, the world’s largest source of electric generation that does not emit CO2. Does Ms. Bergman believe coal, gas, and nuke-hating Americans can save the world no matter what the other 96% of the world’s people do?
What Bergman missed completely is that those of us in the South have a good bit more common sense that anyone on the Left but especially her. Also most Southerner tend towards skepticism most especially if the government is involved. Both common sense and skepticism drives those on the Left nuts. They have spent years through our education system to eliminate both if at all possible.
I didn’t know the south of England was like that.
Wow, scorching heat in the South. Why, that never happened before, bless her little heart.
Nice job smearing an entire culture and society as backwards, knuckle dragging bohunks just because they don’t swallow the Green Blob propaganda hook, line, and sinker. Not being gullible is a sin now to the Left.
By the way, I was born and raised in the South, still live here. Guess my physics degree and experience doing atmospheric modeling for a DoD project don’t count since I don’t have the “right” opinions and am one of those knuckle dragging Southerners.
As the bumper sticker says, We Don’t Car How Y’all Do It Up Nawth, or in the UK, or anywhere else.
Megan might claim some connection with Dixie, but fortunately she has moved to more “liberal” parts, thereby raising the average intelligence of both regions.
Someone get her a helmet so that maybe that concussion will have time to heal.
The problem is the censors: They are all leftist ideologues.
What job at NPR is she angling for?
I am from the deep south
[South-Africa]
click on my name to read my report to understand why I don’t believe in man made global warming anymore
All they have left are insults and temper tantrums.
Notice Bergman says she has girls. Why does a leftist climate alarmist have kids? Oh wait, it is okay for liberals to have kids, just not you little unwashed people.
From Russia, Russia, Russia to Racist, Racist, Racist. The Left’s new mantra.
And another thing! She says she is traveling around…how? By bicycle I hope, no I bet by car, and using fossil fuel to do it, the HYPOCRITE. She seems to be surprised that it is hot (96 F) in the south in the summer, maybe she should move to Alaska. Or maybe she should go on a world tour (fly first class) and preach to all the little people to stop using fossil fuels.
“Environmental racism” – two for the price of one! I don’t whether to laugh, cry, or vomit.