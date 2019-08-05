BBC: All the Cute Animals will Die from Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the BBC cockroaches will survive, but Pandas and humans won’t make it. Reptiles are also doomed because they can’t regulate their body temperature.
The animals that will survive climate change
With one in every four species facing extinction, which animals are the best equipped to survive the climate crisis? (Spoiler alert: it’s probably not humans).
By Christine Ro
5 August 2019
“I don’t think it will be the humans. I think we’ll go quite early on,” says Julie Gray with a laugh. I’ve just asked Gray, a plant molecular biologist at the University of Sheffield, which species she thinks would be the last ones standing if we don’t take transformative action on climate change. Even with our extraordinary capacity for innovation and adaptability, humans, it turns out, probably won’t be among the survivors.
This is partly because humans reproduce agonisingly slowly and generally just one or two at a time – as do some other favourite animals, like pandas. Organisms that can produce many offspring quickly may have a better shot at avoiding extinction.
Another source of uncertainty has to do with life forms’ capacity to adapt. Take ectotherms (cold-blooded animals like reptiles and amphibians), which have historically been slower to adapt to climatic change than endotherms. For one thing, they are less able to adjust their body temperatures. But there are exceptions, like the American bullfrog, which may actually find more habitable environments as a consequence of warming.
The historical record does point to the tenacity of cockroaches. These largely unloved critters “have survived every mass extinction event in history so far”, says Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, a soil biogeochemist at the University of California, Merced. For instance, cockroaches adapted to an increasingly arid Australia, tens of millions of years ago, by starting to burrow into soil.
…Read more: http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20190730-the-animals-that-will-survive-climate-change
Anyone who thinks reptiles have a problem with warm temperatures has never visited Australia. And I’m not just talking about our politicians.
16 thoughts on “BBC: All the Cute Animals will Die from Global Warming”
If we abandon fossil fuel as an energy source to rely solely on renewable Wind and Solar we will certainly be the first species extinction.
I believe reptiles did very well for a few hundred million years with CO2 at 4000ppm. Could be wrong but I think so
Exactly, dinos were reptiles and the world was warmer and wetter and more lush back then ( thanks to high CO2 ). Dinosaurs did not die heat exhaustion but allegedly a “nuclear winter” caused by a massive meteor strike.
Maybe we should take note of that when evaluating our risks for the future.
Unfortunately Extinction Rebellion is NOT very cuddly.
Nor intelligent.
Soon,BBC will be demanding us to build an ark!
“I don’t think it will be the humans [that survive]. I think we’ll go quite early on, …”
This is potentially a self fulfilling prophecy, since if the radical left has its way, civilization as we know it is certainly doomed as it reverts back to a pre-industrial existence of hardship, hunger, short life spans, disease, a larger economic gap between the elites and the masses, more war over land and resources and there will still be nukes.
These idjits seem to think that the temperature of the Earth will be the same everywhere !
I was born in the frigid North of Canada (minus 30 C in winter)
At 16, I moved to Florida (plus 70 C in winter) to escape the cold…
That is a 100 degree difference ! (Somehow, miraculously, I survived that horrible transition) !
Hmmmm, I guess I got “acclimatized” (adapted) by spending my days in the blazing Sun, living on beach, drinking inexpensive American beer 80% of the time..(20% was for sleep…sometimes) ; )
So obviously, in order for the Human race to survive, we need to produce more American beer !
“…plant molecular biologist…”
Not talking plants. They couldn’t get a quote from someone more appropriate?
Humans have learned to thrive everywhere. We don’t have to evolve.
Talib has a description for PhDs who couldn’t find a Coconut on Coconut Island, Intellectual Yet Idiot (IYI).
OK.
So cockroaches survive, humans go extinct.
This radical new idea has only been around since the 1950s, if not earlier. It has been an ongoing idea floating around the University since forever. It is a theme which has made it’s appearance in movies, on television, in books, and on and on.
By the way, does anybody know if it has made an appearance in a Broadway musical?
Our intrepid BBC reporter must be a product of our modern education system, not to know any of this.
Imagine stumbling across an old, shopworn storyline which has been used to death, and thinking you have found something totally new. Now imagine having an editor who does not know the difference either.
They just get dumber and dumber.
Used to be that “grumpy old men” said that.
Now it is true.
Let me get this straight, if someone that lives in Canada goes to Florida they can’t survive? The SnowBirds I saw in Florida looked to be surviving in great style. Some of the younger ones looked like they could reproduce more SnowBirds as needed. This plant molecular biologist can’t imagine herself competing with a cockroach? There is not an ounce of common sense in this story. I think I will have a drink and look for some cockroaches to squash.
BBC is quite the beast…will they survive? At this rate yes, they may even thrive.
If I wanted to go pessimistic, I’m not sure I would have to go so far as to say modern civilization might fall, not completely anyway? Notice how immune the biggest authoritarian or non democratic countries seem to be to all the climate hysteria! It just seems as though Western democracy could be the thing that is about to fall, with some relatively practical dictatorship or oligarchy standing right by to pick up the pieces.
As for nuclear, it’s not too obvious why lack of reliable energy and resulting poverty would increase the risk of that a lot? If democracy fails due to bad ideology and economic mismanagement, it’s not going to help corrupt elites very much to risk nuclear holocaust too?
On a more optimistic note, there are plenty of signs that the current level of eco-extremism and/or ‘extreme leftism’ will pass, eventually. That is, if the greenies, etc., don’t spend us all into the ground, or just plain irritate us to death in the meantime ..
Does this article have even a modicum of science somewhere within it? Or has it been written by a green, social justice warrior, high priestess of the climate change/ global warming religion, devoid of the slightest trace of common sense?
Pandas were on their way out anyway and crocodiles do quite well in the warmer weather. They would have a royal feast off the members of her congregation
I believe those large, rather nasty reptiles ruled the Earth for over 140 million years. Humans, not so much.