Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Guardian, climate change caused 200 reindeer to starve to death in Svalbard, though the scientists conducting the study think overpopulation might have been a factor.
Starvation deaths of 200 reindeer in Arctic caused by climate crisis, say researchers
Comparable death toll has been recorded only once before, says Norwegian Polar Institute
About 200 reindeer have been found dead from starvation in the Arctic archipelago Svalbard, an unusually high number, the Norwegian Polar Institute has said, pointing the finger at climate crisis.
…
Ashild Onvik Pedersen, the head of the census, said the high degree of mortality was a consequence of climate crisis, which according to climate scientists, is happening twice as fast in the Arctic as the rest of the world.
“Climate change is making it rain much more. The rain falls on the snow and forms a layer of ice on the tundra, making grazing conditions very poor for animals,” she said.
…
The increased mortality is also due in part to a significant increase in the number of reindeer in the Norwegian archipelago. That is partly thanks to climate crisis and the warmer summers, meaning more individuals compete in the same grazing areas.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jul/30/deaths-of-200-reindeer-in-arctic-caused-by-climate-change-say-researchers
I’m starting to see this more and more, scientists genuflect to the alleged climate crisis, but they seem to qualify their statement, to let the truth about what is really causing the problem peek through what they are saying about climate change.
32 thoughts on “Guardian: Climate Change Causing Reindeer to Starve”
“Climate change is making it rain much more. The rain falls on the snow and forms a layer of ice on the tundra, making grazing conditions very poor for animals,” she said.
…
The increased mortality is also due in part to a significant increase in the number of reindeer in the Norwegian archipelago. That is partly thanks to climate crisis and the warmer summers, meaning more individuals compete in the same grazing areas.”
So they are starving because there is too much food and because there is too little food!
I feel so enlightened.
Beat me to it. 🙂
So there a) more reindeer in general and b) more starving reindeer.
b) is a plausible consequence of a) because resources are limited.
Let‘s imagine we had the opposite situation, fewer reindeer than there used to be and also fewer starving ones. It is easy to imagine headlines like „climate emergency leads to dwindling numbers of reindeer“.
So, whether X or the opposite of X happens, if there is a way to present X as bad, a way to present it as a consequence of the „climate crisis“ will be found anyway. They seem to be aware that they have lost people who value sound rational reasoning, anyway, so they don’t seem to have many inhibitions any more.
This comment from the “Norwegian Polar Institute”
The Svalbard reindeer often occurs in small groups of three to five individuals, except during the rut in late autumn when males gather harems and in winters with ice-locked pastures when animals can gather in larger groups on good feeding grounds.
The Svalbard reindeer is adapted to survive the variable climatic conditions and the high degree of seasonality in Svalbard. They are very sedentary and thus have low energy demands, and they have an outstanding ability to use their own body reserves (both fat and muscle tissue) when access to food is limited in the winter. The thick fur contributes to insulation against low temperatures and wind.
Starvation is the most common cause of mortality. This occurs due to worn out teeth from grazing on sparse vegetation among stones and gravel or due to lack of food when ice locks pastures – caused by ‘rain-on-snow’ events in winter.
The population dynamics of the Svalbard reindeer is regulated by a combination of density dependent processes and climatic variability causing high mortality and low reproduction.
So the climate crisis increased the deer population leading to a die off of the excess population — AND climate crisis caused the dear to starve because of frost on the grazing area?! How can both of those claims be true?
Doesn’t the whole “climate crisis” thing mean that there would be less frost on the grass because of the impending climate eschaton? How did the grass grow in the first place if it was under constant state of frost?
So the climate crisis is not only causing it to rain on the snow causing ice…which also necessitates the air being colder after it rains to form the ice, BUT it is also causing it to be warmer so there is more foliage to graze on increasing the population…
WTF?!
Absolutely, weather caused this die-off. The improved weather and living conditions allowed the (INSERT ANIMAL NAME HERE) to become very prolific and outstrip their food supply. Typically this expansion in one species is damped by naturally occurring factors. Equilibrium will be reestablished, but not always gently. This happens and has been happening ever since life began on planet Earth regardless of the environment.
how many can the island sustain-
“Since the 1980s, the number of reindeer has doubled in Svalbard, and now stands at around 22,000, according to the Norwegian Polar Institute”
It is well known that- “It is in this difficult period, right before the summer, that many reindeer die of starvation”
Reindeer on Iceland are at an all time high.
Maybe lack of feeding: https://paliskunnat.fi/reindeer/reindeer-herding/challenges/feeding/
Climate change, the infinitely flexible answer to every modern problem.
If only WUWT and others would hit back hard and expose the REAL motive for the climate change fraud – centralized, eco-fascist, techno-totalitarian world government. if you did it would unravel FAST as it totally explains the relentless insanity. Instead, the fraud marches on as most remain ignorant and Donald Trump alone tries to hold back this monster threat.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” – Edmund Burke
I think I’m pretty good at seeing the big picture as are most of the non-troll people here, as well as for example Jordan Peterson and many other reasonably well-publicized individuals. The problem is that most people never bothered to learn to think for themselves, certainly weren’t taught to in public school, and grew up very much in tune with a great deal of the cultural legacy of the 1960s (you know: drugs, promiscuity, lifelong suspended-adolescent self-indulgence), so that even if they somehow get to hear about the big picture, they reject it out of hand because it just doesn’t provide them with the kind of feedback they’re looking for. Feedback that tells them they’re morally superior to us and that even without altering their lifestyle one iota, they are “saving the planet” just by accepting the narrative.
Stupid? Hell yes. Can anything be done about it? Each of us individually may have the power to convince a few people who already trust us, but beyond that? Every passing day gives me less and less hope I’m sorry to say. If you hammer people from earliest childhood with the message that civilization is unnatural and that we are destroying the planet just by the fact of our existence, you are knowingly causing a lot of kids not only to become depressed and to despair for their future, but to actually make it more unlikely they’ll have anything like a future, because nobody is hiring for the position of social justice warrior. Multitudes of angry puppets to work gratis for the cause and then if (God help us) successful, accept a lifestyle reminiscent of the citizens in “1984.”
This problem has very deep roots. I lived in Vancouver for many years, and in the early 1990s was already meeting plenty of people who were absolutely certain that being an activist was their proper employment, to be funded off the taxpayer’s back by welfare. It’s deliciously ironic in retrospect that anarchist punks and hippies used to hate each other’s guts; their goals and philosophy turned out to be exactly the same, the only difference was their stupid asinine costumes.
I’m going to go walk the dog and forget about this for the rest of the day. This might seem weird, but finding out about Harrison Ford was kind of the last straw for me. There was a palpable sense of betrayal like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. What really needs to happen is for scum like Michael Mann to let go of their self importance and publicly admit that they’ve let things go much too far. Don’t hold your breath. 🙁
Wuwt DOES hit back hard. But you didn’t explain how to spread the word far and wide. Each of us does that in our groups but that is still limited. But I have high hopes, so I’m gloing to keep doing what I can.
So how many years have they been tracking reindeer deaths? The Holocene era is 10,000 years old. For what percentage of that time have reindeer deaths been recorded? How many died 100 years ago, or 1000 years ago or 9000 years ago? Most likely they don’t have a clue, but declare this to be an “unusually high number” even though they say it has happened once before during the time they’ve been tracking it.
Who does the autopsy to determine that the deer starved to death as opposed to dying of disease, or animal attack or bullet holes?
So climate change caused more reindeer, and also now less reindeer.
What is the long term population trend?
What % is 200 animals?
On the plus side, I bet polar bears do not mind eating dead reindeer.
Nicholas McGinley
You asked, “What % is 200 animals?” Less than 1%!
What? 200 dead reindeer in Svalbard?
We have no choice – we simply must destroy all of western civilisation, immediately!
Rhetorical question: where was the earlier story about the “climate crisis” causing the population of reindeer to increase? I seem to have missed it.
Same situation can occur with range cattle trying to forage on too thick, too hard crust, too snowy grazing land. Ask any rancher. Result of freak weather conditions, ice storm, blizzard, about every decade or two you’ll have to work hard getting enough hay to them to survive….
DMacKenzie
Twice in 12 years sounds like weather to me, rather than “Climate Change.”
Yet another article taken from “The Guardian”.
What was once “The world’s most viewed site on global warming and climate change” is now nothing more than a mirror site for a cheap, trashy English tabloid.
1. Amazing how quickly the term climate crisis has been adopted. I think this supports your hypothesis regarding genuflection.
Who has adopted it apart from the Guardian? The consistently and persistently misquote and misreport what “scientists” say by substituting their favourite new term when paraphrasing what a scientist says. Note all the direct quotations use “climate change” NOT crisis.
Eco-warriors at the Guardian have made a policy decision only to use the terms “global heating” and “climate crisis”. This is the new orthodoxy which all writers are expected to adhere to.
So, “climate change” is causing more reindeers and “climate change” is causing less reindeers.
Those guys really get paid to produce this nonsense?
It’s not climate “change” any more, because “change” implies losers AND winners. It’s “climate crisis,” implying that every effect it has is bad.
Surely more caribou deaths, caused by an increase in their population in the first place, is a sign of the 6th mass extinction.
So, the climate crisis caused :
– more reindeer,
– less reindeer,
– a warmer weather,
– more ice.
Nothing seems to be impossible in a chicken little’s brain.
200 reindeer on an island and some bristlecones- ample proof of climate change.
The scientists do not even mention a “climate crisis” , that is the Guardian’s spin misreporting by rewording what scientists actually said. The quoted text says climate change.
So what we have here is allegedly “climate crisis” leads to warmer summers and an increased population. Presumably good news if you are a reindeer farmer or like looking at reindeer. But no, this is “over population” a bad thing. They then attribute the increased deaths to increased numbers.
So if there were less reindeer it would be polar bears all over again. Reindeer going extinct because of climate crisis. More reindeer is bad too: “over population” and starvation, also a result of climate crisis. So as per usual with the pathological liars at the Guardian , it’s head I win : tail you loose. Whatever happens to reindeer population they will spin it a catastrophe and cite it as yet more evidence of their beloved “climate crisis”.
Crisis , what crisis? So Arctic is a bit warmer. Most life there is a constant battle against freezing to death. So a little warmth is a good thing, producing a boom in seal population which is feeding polar bears and helping reindeer populations.
Scientists do say it is warming quicker they do NOT say a climate crisis is happening twice as fast.
Reindeer population has doubled since 1980, to available evidence they seem to adhere to the ” never waste a good crisis” school.
I hope the Guardian goes bust soon. It’s a harmful lying rag
mods: My long comment lost to “moderation.” I used the banned “k” word. Sigh.
I went to McDonald’s today because of climate change. Otherwise I would have cooked at home, because of climate change.