Gangs of Pompeii: Volcanologists vs Archaeologists

Pompeii row erupts between rival scientific factions
Volcanologists say excavations by archaeologists are destroying useful clues about lava flow
Hannah Devlin Science correspondent
Mon 22 Jul 2019 02.00 EDT
After years of simmering tensions, a row has broken out between the two scientific factions, and volcanologists published an open letter in the journal Nature this month criticising the “alarming” destruction of volcanic deposits.
“They seem not to realise that the enthusiasm for archaeology is committing an act of vandalism to volcanology,” said Roberto Scandone, a professor of volcanology at the Roma Tre University. “Leaving some of the deposits in place is valuable not only for scientists but also for visitors, who will be able to see at first hand how the volcano destroyed the town.”
Archaeologists say they are collaborating with volcanologists at the University of Naples and point out there is plenty more volcanic rock for earth scientists to work on beyond the zone of archaeological interest.
Christopher Kilburn, an earth scientist at University College London, believes the reason Pompeii has become a town synonymous with catastrophe has been sidelined. “There’s a sense of frustration that volcanology is not being taken terribly seriously,” he said. “You go to Pompeii and there’s virtually no mention of the volcano at all.”
According to Kilburn, scientists have been barred from accessing certain areas for health and safety reasons. “But when something interesting is found, all the TV crews and media were there,” he said. “It seems it wasn’t dangerous to them but was dangerous to the professional volcanologists.”
Is it volcanologist or vulcanologist?
volcanologist; vulcanologist One versed in the study of volcanic phenomena. A volcanist.American Geological Institute. Dictionary of Geological Terms. Anchor Press/Doubleday, 1976.
