Claim: Climate Activists Face an Ethical Dilemma Abandoning Air Tourism

According to Professor Tom Baum of University of Strathclyde, our selfish desire to visit distant places has created a neo-colonial dependence, an implicit obligation to continue to take care of the economies of tourist hotspots after climate activists restrict global air travel.
Climate change and air travel: why we have a responsibility to countries dependent on tourism
July 23, 2019 2.23am AEST
Tom Baum Professor of Work, Employment and Organisation, University of Strathclyde
Few would deny the threat to our planet posed by climate change, or the role that humans have played in the degradation of the natural environment. These arguments have been highlighted by Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish activist whose single-minded determination forced the powers of Europe to pay attention.
Tourism and tradition
Research has not as yet addressed the implications of no fly for these developing countries, and such analysis will be a useful contribution to this debate. But if we no longer travel as much because of our commitment to the environment, what are the consequences for Phu Quoc and places like the Seychelles, St Lucia and Bali? Might they revert to their traditional way of life if tourism development disappeared?
All are destinations where the traditional economy and culture have been side-lined or destroyed on the promise of tourism’s riches. That promise depended on the transformation of a landscape dominated by agriculture and fishing to a concrete infrastructure that curtails or even obliterates traditional activities. And all depend on air access, investing in infrastructure to accommodate jet loads of tourists at high volume.
What happens, then, when the planes stop coming? Arguably, in time, nature would reclaim the runways and resorts that would be abandoned. But that will take time, if indeed it happens at all. In the meantime, it may be too late to revert to the economies and lifestyles of the past. Many would say this is a price worth paying to save our planet. In other words, without tourists, Phu Quoc and similar destinations could become wastelands with no way back to prosperity. Which might be seen as their problem.
But it’s not that simple. Communities in LDCs and SIDS – or, rather governments on their behalf – were seduced by the promise of prosperity through tourism. There was an implicit commitment from market countries through aid and loans that the planes would keep flying and the tourists keep arriving.
This form of neo-colonial dependence now places an obligation on countries and individual travellers whose demand created these destinations. However well-intentioned the no-fly campaign is, it is challenging from an ethical point of view to abandon these tourism destinations.
https://theconversation.com/climate-change-and-air-travel-why-we-have-a-responsibility-to-countries-dependent-on-tourism-120462
There is an obvious solution. Hold more climate conferences. Nobody complains when greens fly to a climate conference, that kind of flying is good for the planet.
Climate scientists seem to require exotic holiday locations like Bangkok, Paris or Rio to properly disseminate their research, so if the number of climate conferences is increased to compensate for the fall in regular tourism, fly in tourist destinations can be assured of continued economic support from rich Westerners.
28 thoughts on “Claim: Climate Activists Face an Ethical Dilemma Abandoning Air Tourism”
“Might they revert to their traditional way of life if tourism development disappeared?” Am I smelling a little colonialist nostalgia for the imaginary days of the noble savage living in peace and harmony with nature while, naturally and in harmony with nature, dying in childbirth, starving during a drought, and being plagued by all kinds of illnesses and parasites no colonialist would dream of tolerating?
Not to mention pervasive cannibalism, incessant warfare, and massacre
Thailand can be adopted by Tom Steyer and rebranded Steyerland
for Girly Boys.
Or perhaps they could make conjunctiveitis fashionable and rebrand the place Sty-land
Trachoma.
Chlamydia trachomatis sub. Steyerensis
Climate insanity is the naked emperor and everyone’s debating the fabric.
Touché.
“… revert to the economies and lifestyles of the past.” Which gave short, brutal lives. Tourism enriches locals where their only other alternative was subsistence survival; no modern medicine, communications, HVAC, etc. Bucolic only in the minds of rich Westerners.
These nitwits are situational ethics junkies with no moral compass.
Ethical or selective, opportunistic, relative. Losing their Pro-Choice religion? Probably not.
“Morality is always dreadfully complicated to a man who has lost all his principles.” – G.K. Chesterton
I see no reason that Pocatello, Idaho, is NOT a viable climate conference venue. The weather, this time of year, is absolutely stunning. Conferees should be BEGGING their governments to send them to Pocatallo.
Am I missing something?
Climate Change and Global Warming are the fence posts and barbed wire that will enslave humanity
The twisted logic needed by greens to rationalize their own hypocrisy. Hilarious.
Perhaps the likes of the UN and its offshoot the IPCC could ask
what the people of these holiday resorts actually want.
Are they the people worried about the planet coming to a end.?
But no, we the wiser people know far more about such things than you lot.
We have always had tourism, what changed was that the Western countries got richer because of our fossil fuel based way of life, and that same intelligent use of fossil fuel energy led to aircraft being developed which brought down the price of air travel.
It all gets back to the use of fossil fuel, which is why the Greens are against it.
MJE VK5ELL
The solution is simple. Bring back sailing ships. 🙂
An ocean voyage and a dream vacation every ten years or so. What could be better?
Climatistas should all move to third world tourist spots so they may live in solidarity with their brothers and sisters. Travel problem solved.
The travel hypocrisy will continue, its all about restrictions for thee not for me. The Gores and the Di Caprios of the world will continue to lecture us as they circle the world and get transfered to their 6 star accommodation in luxury SUVs. Even the saint status PM of New Zealand recently returned from a global virtue tour only to jet of for a bit of a family holiday in Raratonga. Anything to escape the tawdry conditions and scenery of NZ I guess.
‘Few would deny the threat to our planet posed by climate change, or the role that humans have played in the degradation of the natural environment. These arguments have been highlighted by Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish activist whose single-minded determination forced the powers of Europe to pay attention.’
Hmmm?
Western countries could pay for Environmentalists to fly to these places, and count it as “foreign aid”.
I wonder if that will be his next proposal…?
Seriously!!!!???
A full Professor at Clydesdale Univ. … cites a mentally and emotionally challenged CHILD … as “proof” of Climate Change?
His must be the EASIEST classes at Clydesdale Univ.
Wait until the ethical dilemma of no electricity, AC, heating, food, medical supplies, etc. rears its head.
“…Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish activist whose single-minded determination…”
Single minded.
Remember all those motivational memes? Stuff like, “Your mind is like a parachute – it works best when it is open”?
Remember, to a Left having an open mind is a Good Thing when you disagree with them and need to expand your world view, but once your world view has been corrected, narrow it down again to single-minded determination.
Pretty much the same as Lefts and democratic process. If you agree with us, it is the voice of the public. If you allow (cough) Russian Bots to affect the outcome then sorry people, time for a bit of dictatorship for your own good.
Well, the solution is obvious to any Green/Eco activist: we need to keep supporting them by sending them “welfare” payments every month. After all, it’s not their fault that they are now dependent on our tourist money.
Air travel restricted … restricted to whom ?
So says a Professor of Strathclyde’s Social Knitting.
CAGW has moved way past vomitous.
Few would deny the threat to our planet posed by climate change, or the role that humans have played in the degradation of the natural environment.
I more than question it- I say it is an outright lie. And judging by the numerous comments here and in other places, and the fact that most average people vote with their feet; and continue to drive pickups and fly to vacation spots etc., etc. etc. I would have to conclude that Mr. Tom Baum is out of touch and ill informed on what the people believe- oops know (belief is for warmists due to lack of facts).
Some of these poorer, especially tropical countries that rely heavily on tourism for a good part of their GDP had best think twice about criticizing air travel. While they are probably only thinking about maximizing climate extortion monies for going along with the IPCC directives, they sure would look hypocritical if they start squawking about people flying to their neck of the jungle to have a holiday and leave behind a bunch of money for their economy.