Geothermal ocean warming discussion thread

“The atmosphere bias of climate science makes it impossible for them to see geological forces and therefore, impossible for them to understand the earth’s climate.” – Thongchai
When conducting the literature survey for my report on sea level rise [link; see section 4.2], I became intrigued by under-ocean heat sources.
“Wunsch (2018) identified lower bounds on uncertainties in ocean temperature trends for the period 1994-2013. The trend in integrated ocean temperature was estimated by Wunsch to be 0.011 ± 0.001 oC/decade (note: this rate of warming is much less than the surface warming, owing to the large volume of ocean water). This corresponds to a 20- year average ocean heating rate of 0.48 ±0.1 W/m2 of which 0.1 W/m2 arises from the geothermal forcing. I have rarely seen geothermal forcing (e.g. underwater volcanoes) mentioned as a source of ocean warming – the numbers cited by Wunsch reflect nearly a 20% contribution by geothermal forcing to overall global ocean warming over the past two decades.”
Makes me wonder how much of the TOA radiative energy imbalance calculated from ocean heat content reflects seafloor geothermal heat fluxes?
Climate modelers are beginning to pay attention to seafloor geothermal fluxes. The first such study that I’ve spotted is Adcroft et al. (2012), using a uniform geothermal heat flux of 50 mW/m2 through the sea floor. They found substantial changes in deep circulation to this heat flux.
The GFDL ESM2 Global Coupled Climate-Carbon Earth System Model (2012) [link] states that it incorporates ocean geothermal heat flux following Adcroft et al. I don’t know if this is what the current (CMIP6) version of ESM2 uses.
The most interesting analysis that I’ve spotted on this is Downes et al. (2016) The transient response of Southern Ocean Circulation to Geothermal Heating in a Global Climate Model [link]
Abstract. Model and observational studies have concluded that geothermal heating significantly alters the global overturning circulation and the properties of the widely distributed Antarctic Bottom Water. Here two distinct geothermal heat flux datasets are tested under different experimental designs in a fully coupled model that mimics the control run of a typical Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP) climate model. The regional analysis herein reveals that bottom temperature and transport changes, due to the inclusion of geothermal heating, are propagated throughout the water column, most prominently in the Southern Ocean, with the background density structure and major circulation pathways acting as drivers of these changes. While geothermal heating enhances Southern Ocean abyssal overturning circulation by 20%–50%, upwelling of warmer deep waters and cooling of upper ocean waters within the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC) region decrease its transport by 3–5 Sv (1 Sv = 106 m3 s−1). The transient responses in regional bottom temperature increases exceed 0.1°C. The large-scale features that are shown to transport anomalies far from their geothermal source all exist in the Southern Ocean. Such features include steeply sloping isopycnals, weak abyssal stratification, voluminous southward flowing deep waters and exported bottom waters, the ACC, and the polar gyres. Recently the Southern Ocean has been identified as a prime region for deep ocean warming; geothermal heating should be included in climate models to ensure accurate representation of these abyssal temperature changes.
This is by no means an exhaustive literature survey on incorporation of seafloor geothermal heat flux into ocean models, but I suspect that the GFDL model is the most advanced one in this regard.
The motivation for this particular thread is an email that I received today, and also some tweets I spotted.
The Miocene
Why the Miocene? This blurb from the current AGU Call for Abstracts provides a good summary:
“The Miocene (23 to 5.3 mya) is a crucial, dynamical interval in Earth’s history that provides unparalleled insights into the functioning of greenhouse climates. At times during the Miocene, Antarctic ice volume was half modern, the Arctic Ocean was ice-free in winter, and extratropical temperatures nearly as warm as in the Eocene. This is an enigma, because the continental configurations and ocean circulation were much closer to modern than in the Paleogene, and atmospheric pCO2 was in the 300-600 ppm range. Taken at face value, this implies either a system highly sensitive to greenhouse gas forcing or the presence of still unexplained forcings and feedbacks.”
A blog post by Thongchai suggests that the mid Miocene warming is caused by solid Earth dynamics [link].
“The general consensus in the bibliography below seems to be that the Mid Miocene warming event is best explained in terms of deep ocean circulation or the so called “oceanographic control of Miocene climate“. Many of these authors who are still in paleo climate research now tend to soft pedal these anomalies and discrepancies in public discourse to present the Mid Miocene warming in terms of the CO2 greenhouse effect although their new improved assessment appears to contradict what they had written twenty or more years ago. In many of the works below, particularly the later papers, it appears that the authors are struggling to relate grossly anomalous situations to the greenhouse effect of atmospheric CO2.”
The list of references is interesting; this is a provocative hypothesis that has been inadequately investigated.
Modern climate
With regards to the impact of geothermal ocean warming, Ron Clutz has a good post summarizing the published literature on this. Some excerpts:
“Little attention is paid to geothermal heat fluxes warming the ocean from below, mostly because of limited observations and weak understanding about the timing and extent of eruptions.”
“There appear to be three major issues around heating of the ocean from below through the seafloor:
1. Is geothermal energy powerful enough to make a difference upon the vast ocean heat capacity?
2. If so, Is geothermal energy variable enough to create temperature differentials?
3. Most of the ocean floor is unexplored, so how much can we generalize from the few places we have studied?”
“Without geothermal heat fluxes, the temperatures of the abyssal ocean would be up to 0.5 C lower than observed, deep stratification would be reinforced by about 25%, and the strength of the abyssal circulation would decrease by between 25% and 50%, substantially altering the ability of the deep ocean to transport and store not only heat but also carbon and other climatically important tracers . It has been hypothesised that interactions between the ocean circulation and geothermal heating are responsible for abrupt climatic changes during the last glacial cycle.”
“Geothermal heating contributes to an overall warming of bottom waters by about 0.4◦C, decreasing the stability of the water column and enhancing the formation rates of North Atlantic Deep Water and Antarctic Bottom Water by 1.5 Sv (10% ) and 3 Sv (33% ), respectively. Increased inﬂux of Antarctic Bottom Water leads to a radiocarbon enrichment of Paciﬁc Ocean waters, increasing ∆14C values in the deep North Paciﬁc from -269◦/◦◦when geothermal heating is ignored in the model, to -242◦/◦◦when geothermal heating is included. A stronger and deeper Atlantic meridional overturning cell causes warming of the North Atlantic deep western boundary current by up to 1.5◦C,”
Lots of interesting material and references in Ron’s blog post.
A series of papers on mid-ocean spreading zone seismic activity and global temperatures have been published by Arthur Viterito [link]. As per personal communication with AV, the seismic data he used is from IRIS Wilber 3 [link]. Note the jump in the late 1990’s.
JC reflections
Our understanding of the link between sea floor geothermal heat flux and climate seems to be in its infancy
There seems to be a sufficient number of publications and observational evidence that lend credence to a link; the issue is the magnitude of the effect. Dismissing such an effect as unimportant given our current state of understanding is misguided.
Since this is a topic that I haven’t spent a lot of time investigating, I look forward to insights and references from the comments.
Antarctic ice sheets grew after the opening of deep oceanic channels between Antarctic and South America and Australia around the Eocene-Oligocene boundary. But then in the Late Oligocene and Mid-Miocene, Drake Passage shoaled due to tectionic changes between South America and Antarctica. This led to ice sheet retreat.
Among papers on this geologic discovery:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/223431928_The_tectonic_history_of_Drake_Passage_and_its_possible_impacts_on_global_climate
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2005GC001224
https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/gsa/geology/article/42/4/367/131588/drake-passage-and-the-scotia-arc-a-tortuous-space
There is another potential “geologic” source of ocean and atmosphere warming. It is the varying geomagnetic field. In 2016, three students from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Canada, published a paper in International Journal of Geosciences, in which they demonstrated that the energy lost by the diminishing geomagnetic field has been equal to the energy required to warm the ocean and the atmosphere, as observed. The mechanism is simple: the varying geomagnetic field induces electric currents in the ocean and in the atmosphere that dissipate producing heat. For more on this see [1].
[1] https://doi.org/10.4236/ijg.2016.71007
Not sure whether I am repeating myself here; as I thought I had already commented on this. Anyhow here it is :
Delighted that attention is now being given to this subject. Very important IMO.
thanks Judith
If we all throw our computers out of the window we can think more clearly.
Thermodynamic Law dictates that ALL energy use results in the generation of waste heat which TENDS to warm the planet.
On the other side of the equation, if we are looking for a balance we have the scientific behaviour of water which reacts against an increase in temperature from whatever cause, and thus TENDS to cool the planet.
The science also tells us that the resulting equilibrium temperature is primarily determined by gravity.
In practical terms nature hunts about this equilibrium as these two TENDENCIES vie with each other with leads and lags.
It is remarkable that the Earth’s temperature has been so historically stable varying by little more than +/- 1.5% over the years. (Kelvin base).
Unfortunately for we humans most of the time the temperature is below what we would like with occasional spikes during the interglacial periods, as of now.
IMO this is due to water, whilst being good at controlling temperature increase is useless when it gets cold and tends to exacerbate the problem.
My regards,
Alasdair.
PS: (additional) I sometimes wonder whether El Niño has its roots in this geothermal energy. The south pacific is riddled with potential sources.
Perhaps we can improve the [ Stefan–Boltzmann law ] by adding a term indicating whether the radiating body is itself on fire.
Perhaps there’s some hope in Climate Science if they’re starting to admit what we don’t know …
“Climate modelers are beginning to pay attention …”
“Our understanding of the link between sea floor geothermal heat flux and climate seems to be in its infancy”
The geothermal heat flux they use is too low. The number keeps rising as more data is obtained, but the estimate currently stands at 0.6 W/m-2, not 0.48.
They estimate that the abyssal waters are only 0.5 degrees warmer than they would be without geothermal heat? So the greenhouse effect of the atmosphere is +33 C but the greenhouse effect of the oceans is only 0.5, lol okay. When the earth sciences can rid themselves of CO2 hysteria then they can get back to real research. Someday someone may even conclude that geothermal fluxes play a major role in Earth climate.
Marine chemistry correlates to global hot house/ice house conditions, marine chemistry appears to be controlled by sea floor spreading rates and ridge length, and this has nothing to do with CO2.
“Long-term changes in seafloor spreading rates, global sea level, and “greenhouse” versus“icehouse” conditions are synchronous during the Phanerozoic because they are all driven by plate tectonics, as pointed out in 1982 (16 )”
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/11662190_Oscillations_in_Phanerozoic_Seawater_Chemistry_Evidence_from_Fluid_Inclusions