I was watching, like millions of others worldwide. Watch again and relive history right now.
Fifty years ago today, Apollo 11 began its voyage into American history. The Saturn V rocket carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969 — and just four days later, man first set foot on the moon. The moon mission was a milestone in human history. But it was also a groundbreaking moment in broadcast television, as CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite brought the frontier of space to living rooms across America.
Press the play button to connect to the livestream:
Advertisements
One thought on “CBS livestream broadcast of Apollo 11 launch – this day in 1969”
Yup – lived it back in the day ….