Claim: Northern States to have Global Warming by 2050

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A new study suggests that by 2050 people in Northern states might enjoy real Summers.
Cities of the future: visualizing climate change to inspire action
Our Climate Future
Millions marching the streets, daily articles in every newspaper and heartfelt pleas: never before has the topic of climate change been so omnipresent. The problem: We only have 11 years until passing the point of no return. If carbon emissions remain unabated, the Earth will be 1.5° C warmer by 2100 and the costs of climate change under a business as usual scenario will exceed $12 trillion by 2050. But what does this mean?
The imminence of the climate threat requires unified actions across all sectors of society. However, a growing body of evidence suggests that facts and data, which are often hard to understand, do not necessarily persuade people to act. Behavioral change is much more likely to be inspired by visualizations that make climate issues tangible.
Introduction
With our analysis, we aim to do just this. Rather than describing quantitative change variables, we paired the predicted climate conditions of 520 major cities in 2050 with analogues conditions of cities around the world today. We thereby demonstrate concrete scenarios for the future of the life in those cities. By making data relatable, we hope to motivate citizens and policy makers to adapt their decision making accordingly.
Read more: https://crowtherlab.pageflow.io/cities-of-the-future-visualizing-climate-change-to-inspire-action
If you wade through their tedious web presentation you finally get a website, which after a little navigation yields the actual study;
Understanding climate change from a global analysis of city analogues
Published: July 10, 2019
Published: July 10, 2019

Jean-Francois Bastin , Emily Clark, Thomas Elliott, Simon Hart, Johan van den Hoogen, Iris Hordijk, Haozhi Ma, Sabiha Majumder, Gabriele Manoli, Julia Maschler, Lidong Mo,Devin Routh, Kailiang Yu, Constantin M. Zohner, Thomas W. Crowther

Read more: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0217592
Combating climate change requires unified action across all sectors of society. However, this collective action is precluded by the ‘consensus gap’ between scientific knowledge and public opinion. Here, we test the extent to which the iconic cities around the world are likely to shift in response to climate change. By analyzing city pairs for 520 major cities of the world, we test if their climate in 2050 will resemble more closely to their own current climate conditions or to the current conditions of other cities in different bioclimatic regions. Even under an optimistic climate scenario (RCP 4.5), we found that 77% of future cities are very likely to experience a climate that is closer to that of another existing city than to its own current climate. In addition, 22% of cities will experience climate conditions that are not currently experienced by any existing major cities. As a general trend, we found that all the cities tend to shift towards the sub-tropics, with cities from the Northern hemisphere shifting to warmer conditions, on average ~1000 km south (velocity ~20 km.year-1), and cities from the tropics shifting to drier conditions. We notably predict that Madrid’s climate in 2050 will resemble Marrakech’s climate today, Stockholm will resemble Budapest, London to Barcelona, Moscow to Sofia, Seattle to San Francisco, Tokyo to Changsha. Our approach illustrates how complex climate data can be packaged to provide tangible information. The global assessment of city analogues can facilitate the understanding of climate change at a global level but also help land managers and city planners to visualize the climate futures of their respective cities, which can facilitate effective decision-making in response to on-going climate change.
…
Reading a bit further, we encounter this gem;
…
The proportion of shifting cities varied consistently across the world. Cities in northern latitudes will experience the most dramatic shifts in extreme temperature conditions (Fig 2C and Fig 2D). For example, across Europe, both summers and winters will get warmer, with average increases of 3.5°C and 4.7°C, respectively. These changes would be equivalent to a city shifting ~1,000 km further south towards the subtropics, i.e. a velocity ~20 km.year-1, under current climate conditions (Fig 2C and Fig 2D). Consequently, by 2050, striking changes will be observed across the northern hemisphere: Madrid’s climate in 2050 will be more similar to the current climate in Marrakech than to Madrid’s climate today; London will be more similar to Barcelona, Stockholm to Budapest; Moscow to Sofia; Portland to San Antonio, San Francisco to Lisbon, Tokyo to Changsha, etc(Fig 3, S2 Table).
Read more: Same link as above
Let’s imagine for a moment the unlikely possibility that this study is correct.
What is so bad about moving 1000km closer to the tropics?
People like myself voluntarily live in very warm climates. Its not so bad – no freezing your proverbials off on cold winter mornings.
And its not like people wouldn’t have time to adjust.
Florida is the place people retire, because of its gentle warm climate. Most people who move to Florida don’t have any trouble adjusting.
As for more rainfall seasonality, so what? Just build a few more reservoirs. Surely the engineering capabilities of 2050 will be up to the job of collecting a little more rainwater.
I actually enjoy reports like this – all doom and gloom and hyperbole in the introduction, but when you lift the cover on the cage of their monster it turns out to be an inconsequential little mouse.
No wonder they built a funky web presentation to try to make their report look impressive.
LOL…Ask any Canadian, in January, if 1.5 C warmer would be better…..The majority answer would be….” 1.5 ? How about 8 or 9 !”
Warming has already arrived in Monticello Minnesota at the outflow of the Monticello Nuclear Plant. Fishermen and swans love it!
Warming has arrived in Chicago !
Alligators are already migrating NORTH … ohhhhhhhh mammmmmaaaaaaaa
IUt would be just like everybody moving to Florida or Southern California without the overcrowding. Bring it on!
“Combating climate change requires unified action across all sectors of society. However, this collective action is precluded by the ‘consensus gap’ between scientific knowledge and public opinion.”
The open sentences make this a political document, not a study.
I know some folks in Minnesota that sure would like some global warming after last winter.
I think they even have a song about it!
I know it’s been discussed and referenced often but now we have about 30 years of climate doom behind us and it’s time to do another “climate prediction fail” accounting except push it on a grand scale. By now there must be hundreds of failed scenarios that have come and gone without one being realized. I’m sure most people have a feeling the doom and gloom prognostications are nothing more than scare mongering but do they realize just how many are wrong?
I’ve checked and according to their prediction my city will feel more like Houston come 2050. Now I know that Houston has had its share of weather issues, and no doubt will have more to come. Plus it gets hot down there (although not much hotter than we I am now), but it’s not like it’s some kind of uninhabitable, post-apocalyptic wasteland. Also, unlike Houston we’re not near the coast, so we have no real concerns about hurricanes and such.
Better get some grapefruit trees planted eh. If (when) they die during the winter, just send these quacks the bill.
So people are too dumb to understand the climate so we have a paint by numbers game. Oh and although it hasnt happened yet, we see global consistency in this trend (pssst… the models show it is surprisingly consistent). We haven’t had any warming for 20 yrs but the next 30, we will be back on track.
Poor Ecuador has nowhere to go.
RE: Seattle will resemble San Francisco by 2050……
It already does. Proliferation of drug addicts and criminal drug trafficking in wretched illegal encampments that are true environmental disasters, human urine and excrement on the sidewalks, used needles in the parks, proliferation of diseases once thought to be eradicated through sanitation and vaccination, lawlessness aided and abetted by the socialist democrat politicians that selectively prohibit the police from enforcing the laws, etc ad nauseam.
The Depraved New World…..
You are absolutely right – people move to warmer places to escape the cold. If Stockholm has the same climate as Vienna, maybe the Swedes would love it.
I live in Newfoundland, Canada and we are 10 C mid afternoon 11 July 2019. We are having a much cooler summer than normal and would welcome a bit of warmth.
“We thereby demonstrate concrete scenarios for the future of the life in those cities.”
What’s “concrete” about contrived, speculative scenarios?
Well what do we expect from “scientists” that use colloquial speech in their publications? It’s more likely their heads are filled with concrete than their scenarios being concrete.
That “consensus gap” appears to be mainly between the ears of said article authors, which include an Urban Geographer, a Historian, and a collection of others who have ZERO knowledge of Climate, Meteorology, or anything remotely concerning actual Science! More Garbage about a so called “Point of No Return”, which I guess is Asinine Occasional Crouton’s “End of the World”, but 2050 is the latest “Oh My God, Its Impossible for Life” date in many recent Climate Alarmist publications. I guess they continue to push for dates that expect 50% of present day people to be dead and the rest will have forgotten the predictions. Well, since the predictions of Doom for the last 50 years have failed to materialize, why not add another 50 years to the out dates?
Northern States are more affected by the Polar Jet Stream meandering than the states in the south. The extent of PJS meandering is a direct consequence of the Polar Vortex strength, weak vortex has less control of the PJS, hence the northern states will have more cold and warm periods alternating. But as the case is, the climate alarmist make more noise during the warm ones, but lately even cold spells have been attributed to the global warming, or is it climate change.
“For example, across Europe, both summers and winters will get warmer, with average increases of 3.5°C and 4.7°C, respectively”
Nonsense as well as all of the claims.
How do mid latitude areas like Europe magically warm more than double global temperature would rise? What’s this new law of physics that doesn’t exist?
The warming over recent decades for months especially in Summer and Winter has risen less than the global temperatures have for these areas. Maximum temperature records also struggle to beat more than global rise in temperature for local weather stations. This is nothing more than alarmist rubbish based on no facts at all.
How do they expect some cities to even rise more than 5c unless there are near the poles, certainly will not happen and has never happened with the global warming seen so far.
“These changes would be equivalent to a city shifting ~1,000 km further south towards the subtropics”
Over the last 50 years or more there has been barley a shift in 100-200km further south. The planet won’t suddenly change 5 times greater for no reason what so ever and has failed to demonstrate anything at all that this would happen.
The irony being if anything liked this did happen it would mainly benefit the general population because the sub-tropics and tropics will have had very little rises compared.
So, 1.5 C warmer…IF IT HAPPENS, would be mostly at night and at the poles. And with the expected oceanic cycle cooling expected between 2020 and 2050 it most likely will not happen.
Nobody would be carping about half a degree average warming in any of the 50 States except maybe Nevada and New Mexico (Hawaii would not get more than 0.2 C warmer)…and those have low humidity and likely wouldn’t notice the difference.
Alarmist Warmunists are certain about the warming based on increased evaporation in the tropics…which will somehow cause more droughts. NONE of the dry regions that emerge in the climate models (since 2000) are emerging in reality.
We will probably get cooling, but I”m rooting for about 2 C warming BEFORE the next inevitable interglacial cooling.
consensus gap… lol
“If carbon emissions remain unabated, the Earth will be 1.5° C warmer by 2100 ”
The first of many false assumptions this work is based on. When the foundation is faulty the superstructure should not be trusted. There is no correlation of warming to emissions. There is no correlation of atmospheric CO2 concentration to human emissions. Human emissions cannot be shown to account for more than about 5% of atmospheric CO2. The rest of the study is wasted effort.
Regarding the “GAP between the science and public acceptance”…..WHAT ABOUT THE GAP between all of the CAGW science prognostications and reality.
I’m not seeing even one successful prediction over the last 30 years….WHICH qualifies as a minimal Climate time intetval.
Most of the predictions are totally off the wall laughable…like Mann’s flooding of South Manhattan years before now.
No reasonable person – even without any science background – could take these liars seriously.
The only thing BARELY keeping the Climate Models in the game at all….is manufactured data….NONE OF WHICH CAME DIRECTLY FROM ANY ACTUAL THERMOMETER READING before ~ 2006.
All the climate cult ever proves is how delusional they are. It’s basically a paradigm at this point.
If those cities will move 1000km by 2050 when does the trip start?
Are at zero miles now?
When will mile 1 occur?
Isn’t “Global Warming” everywhere already?
From the article: “We only have 11 years until passing the point of no return. If carbon emissions remain unabated, ”
Now see what you did, AOC! This person has taken you seriously when you claimed we only had 12 more years to the point of no return with regard to CAGW. Then you said you were just kidding, but now look, this person took you seriously and is now babbling inconherently about future catastrophe.
When you are kidding, AOC, be sure to point it out right away otherwise weaker minds will think you are serious and will be misled into saying and doing stupid things.
2050 is the new 2020 and the 2000 before that.
“Our approach illustrates how complex climate data can be packaged to provide tangible information.”
Yes. They’re trying to sell something, and packaging is a big part of selling. The claim is that they are providing “tangible information”. Riiiiiight. Looks like propaganda. Feels like it. Smells like it. Tastes like it. Sure glad I didn’t step in it.
If the temperature of Detroit increases by 2C then Detroit’s climate will be about like that of Indianapolis or Columbus, Ohio. Oh No! We’re all gonna die!
How much of the urban warming is due to the Urban Heat Island effect? As cities grow larger, they get warmer. link
The ‘study’ showed that Manchester’s temp will be similar to Montevideo, but they don’t seem to have spoken to the ’scientists’ that have been saying that ice melt will slow the Gulf Stream and make Northern Europe colder.
They might as well have used tarot cards, but the MSM have lapped it up in the U.K.
The PLoS paper lists 15 authors. The first author listed as the Conceptualization, Formal analysis, Methodology, Supervision, Writing” author. The other 14 including the senior author are listed as “review & editing”.
Strangely none of them saw this error in their Results section discussing their Fig 2A :
“Overall 78% of the 520 Future Cities studied present a climate within the hypervolume representing covered combinations of climate conditions. Therefore, 22% of the Future Cities’ climate conditions would disappear from this current climatic domain (Fig 2A). As such, 22% of the world’s cities are likely to exist in a climatic regime that does current exist on the planet today. ”
And as far as hotter and drier goes, I can tell you for certain none of these Swiss academics have ever spent a June-July-August in Phoenix, Arizona. They followed that cucked-up sentence (above) with this gem statement:
“The situation is even more pronounced in the tropics, with 30% of cities experiencing novel climate conditions essentially because the climate will get drier.”
Someone should go tell the IPCC WG1 authors that the hydrologic cycle is going to slow and thus the tropics are going to get drier. First the history, AR5 WG Chapter 2, p 202 has this statement along with the historical graphing of the precipitation data:
“As a result the period 1951–2008 shows no significant overall trend in tropical land precipitation in any of the datasets (Table 2.10). Longer term trends (1901–2008) in the tropics, shown in Table 2.10, are also non-significant for each of the four data sets.”
As for “future”, the IPCC’s chicken-bone and voodoo models say this about tropical precip:
“In the tropics, precipitation changes exhibit strong regional contrasts, with increased precipitation over the equatorial Pacific and Indian Oceans and decreases over much of the subtropical ocean. However, decreases are not projected to be larger than natural 20-year variations anywhere until the end of this century under the RCP8.5 scenario. ”
and this:”Over large landmasses, the direct effect of CO2 on precipitation is the opposite owing to the small thermal inertia of land surfaces (Andrews et al., 2010; Bala et al., 2010; Cao et al., 2012; Bony et al., 2013)” (AR5 Chapter 12, pages 1079-1080).
As far as the hydrologic cycle goes, the IPCC AR5 says this:
“Projected climate changes from simulations assessed in this report (shown schematically in FAQ 12.2, Figure 1) generally show an increase in precipitation in parts of the deep tropics and polar latitudes that could exceed 50% by the end of the 21st century under the most extreme emissions scenario. In contrast, large areas of the subtropics could have decreases of 30% or more. In the tropics, these changes appear to be governed by increases in atmospheric water vapour and changes in atmospheric circulation that further concentrate water vapour in the tropics and thus promote more tropical rainfall. “ (FAQ 12.2 | How Will the Earth’s Water Cycle Change, Chapter 12, AR5)
So it appears that in communicating “climate change” by environmental studies groups, any old stuff can be made up to fit a narrative, even if it doesn’t adhere to IPCC scripture, as long as an alarmist message is presented.
Weather “up north” is too cold. California is the ticket.
My bet would be on the side of we will have problems breathing the air because of too much CO2 before CO2 causes a 1.5C increase in temps. CO2 still only emits @ three different wavelengths. Only two of those is in the thermal range and only one of those is relevant. 92% of what the earth emits is still invisible to CO2. And only a little less than 1/2 of that will be emitted in the direction of the planet.
With more CO2 it will just get in the way of the emissions as they head back towards earth.
Visualization is important. If only we could “see” CO2 like St. Greta can, then we would know how dangerous and evil it is. Maybe some more climate movies, showing how bad the “climate crisis” will be in say, 2040, if we fail to act. Yes, more climate movies. That’s the ticket.
ROFLMAO! These quacks need sued, seriously. They are a waste of tax dollars and are publicly proclaiming the equivalent of shouting “fire” in a crowded theater.
So who plans on starting an orange grove in Washington D.C.? Hey, maybe someone should start a vineyard in Oslo, or an alligator farm in Des Moines. I look forward to buying my coffee straight from the plantations in Lubbock, TX and growing Avocado in my front yard.
As I moved in younger years from Berlin / Germany to mediterranean coast in South of France I had about 1.300 kms to drive to south 😀