MY EYES! Abandon all hope, ye who click here

/ 13 hours ago June 25, 2019

For entertainment only. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.

I’m sorry. I’m soooooo sorry. Really….sorry.

Advertisements

Related posts

132 thoughts on “MY EYES! Abandon all hope, ye who click here

  7. I can’t believe I’m the first one to comment here.. So, who the heckmis that guy in the picture with insane AOC?

    Reply

    • AOC?

      At first I wondered why Mann was posing with a Kardashian. Then again, I have no idea what Kardashians look like.

      Yup, I just compared AOC to Kardansians.

      Regards,
      Bob

      Reply

      • Then again, I have no idea what Kardashians look like.

        Same here — I’ve seen the TV advertising “Kardashians”, but never bothered to see any of ’em & don’t intend to. I guess I’m just not up to snuff on modern poop-culture.

        Reply

  17. The BBC had a policy of giving “no oxygen” to any alternate view but Mann made global warming. So it isn’t just this so called journalist, the whole organisation is infected.

    Reply

    • As my late father would have said, “No sympathy for self-inflicted injuries.” It is hardly Anthony’s fault if we all fall into the group that MUST check to see if the paint is really wet.

      Reply

  25. Now downunder we aren’t so aware of who is who in the US politcal scene so I put “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Michael Mann” into Google image search to see what turned up. He didn’t arrive until image 33, but I think I established the ID of the women on the left (perhaps) as AOC. I thought the low ranking of MM might have been due to Google’s algorithms giving preferrence to the first named, so I swapped them round and had another search. Blow me down if MM doesn’t drop further to 39th image.

    Not sure what that’s tell me, but perhaps Google has found other horses to back.

    Footnote: done from NZ but with the /ncr switch.

    Reply

  31. Optics matter.
    President Obama allowed himself to be photographed with a Castro in Cuba with an image of Che Guevera in the background. That Spoke volumes about the man’s love of communism-socialism.

    Any rational, thinking, critical scientist would RUN from a photo with science illiterate AOC.
    That Dr Mikey didn’t actually run away but instead smiled explains a lot more than most realize.
    Incompetents them both. In different ways.

    Reply

  38. AOC to Mann “you really are a bit stupid “
    Mann to AOC ’ well it takes one to know one ‘

    Mann to AOC “what’s it like to be regarded as a fool by so many people ?”
    AOC “well you tell me has you been doing that for far more years”

    Reply

  39. Is this the couple selected to be the world’s first humans to be put into deep hibernation and sent to M31 to populate a new galaxy?
    Interesting choice.

    Reply

  45. Your apology is not accepted and a SAS kill squad is heading your way. I demand a proper trigger warning before seeing both of those idiots in the same picture!

    Reply

  47. Well, we DID at least get a warning. Spew alerts do make a difference.

    Now, if they are the center of the Black Hole of Idiocy, the satellites should start whirling around them and…

    Reply

  48. The sad thing is, it’s actually a great photo of them both. If only they weren’t the enemies of America, of science, of truth, and of all humanity, they could be quite likeable.

    Reply

  50. “The waitress is practicing politics while the professor quietly gets stoned!”

    Apologies to Billy Joel

    Reply

  51. But where is his right hand and what is it doing?

    On another note, yesterday the high temperature in Tampa was 98F which tied the record for that date set back in 1950.

    Reply

  55. Rather like the BBC parading Mann in their TV pack of lies Climate – Change the Facts, this juxtaposition is a BAD MISTAKE. One or the other will come unstuck and the other will have this picture for ever

    Reply

  66. They will eventually be like the rest of us, bemoaning their shared stupidity of actions engaged in life. We have all been there with some stupid act or another in our history. However, the point of eventually developing wisdom is to not be in the running for the top most stupid act in your younger years, and/or the top most stupid act in your older years. I do believe we can award these nefarious trophies today. There is not likely to be anyone more worthy anytime in the future.

    Reply

  67. The Eagles recorded a song about this:
    “City girls seem to find out early,
    how to open doors with just a smile….”

    Reply

  69. Echo chamber nucleation!
    A lot like black hole formation; echo chamber nucleation is when all knowledge of the person’s collapse into infinitely dense material that reject a additional knowledge.

    Reply

  70. In Canada we honour the comment from former Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in which she described the assault on petroleum as a “stampede of stupids'”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *