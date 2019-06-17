For years, critics of California’s cap-and-trade program have lambasted it as a government slush fund. They say that politicians are able to dip into it to fund their pet projects or raid it to fill the shortfall of the moment — as long as they can assert a mildly credible connection between the spending and the state’s ambitious goals to fight climate change.
Well, California lawmakers are about to prove those critics right.
They needed money but were too frightened politically to be honest about it.
As part of the budget negotiations, lawmakers shelved Gov. Gavin Newsom’s controversial “water tax” that would have raised $140 million a year to help low-income communities finally clean up their contaminated water systems.
Who needs to get money when there’s this big pile over there.
Instead, lawmakers plan to fund the much-needed water cleanups with $100 million a year in cap-and-trade dollars — money that is paid to the state by polluters and which is legally required to be spent on projects to reduce the greenhouse gases responsible for global warming.
Of course the money is supposed to be used for greenhouse gas or other climate disaster mitigation. But the politicians find a way.
So how do leaders justify using cap-and-trade dollars for water cleanups? Newsom’s office said that communities with tainted water need bottled water delivered in trucks that pollute the air. If the water supply is cleaned, that will reduce vehicle emissions.
By that ludicrous logic, California could pay for expanded Medi-Cal benefits with cap-and-trade dollars too, because if people have preventive healthcare, they’ll get sick less and drive to the hospital less and produce fewer greenhouse gases.
Read the full piece by the LA Times Editorial Board here.
13 thoughts on “California lawmakers are turning cap-and-trade into the slush fund critics long feared”
The money might as well be used to clean up water because it will never have any effect on the climate.
It’s amazing how proud Californians are of being dysfunctional! Who thinks it’s a good idea to dig deeper when you are in a tax-deficiency hole? Californians, at least Sacramento south, make circular firing squads look intelligent. It looks like they are waiting for the next Democrat President to bail them out.
Fear? Use as a slush fund was understood by both sides as a certainty. Why pretend otherwise? For the foolishly ignorant?
When critics point out flaws and proponents claim that would never happen but take no concrete steps to ensure it will never happen, the “flaw” is the intended feature.
Since it is only in the $0.1 Billion range, cap-and-trade funds are useless for “needed” climate change efforts (ha-ha). High-speed rail was stopped due to paltry $10s of billions too much, but the promised climate change efforts (100% renewables) will cost in the $Trillions (maybe 10 or more, and still not work). Might as well make use of whatever money can be stolen now, and hope somehow the $Trillions will appear in the future (likely after current politicians are gone anyway).
What did one expect from the Democratic People’s Republic of California?
It doesn’t matter the source of revenue; the politicians will always siphon it off into whatever profits them the most (monetarily, power wise, votes). So-called “mandated uses” only force them to jump through a couple more hoops.
Not just a symptom of socialist-working-on-communist States, either. Here in Arizona (even when it was a bright “red” State), I’ve watched these diversions going on ever since I became “woke” enough to notice. Lottery revenues, hunting and fishing licenses, tobacco tax hikes – all supposedly “mandated” to specific purposes. Very little is actually used for those purposes.
California won’t be satisfied until the tick grows bigger than the dog.
Here in British Columbia we HAD a “revenue neutral” CO2 tax. Well to no one’s surprise guess what? It’s now general revenue! Wow, who could have seen that coming?? The hypocrisy of the AGW crowd is a bottomless pit, just the way they seem to think my wallet is…
“…capturing methane pollution from dairies.”?? Good luck with that one. The more pollutants they can invent, the more the climate is victimized, the more taxes can be levied. Vicious cycle.
“Instead, lawmakers plan to fund the much-needed water cleanups with $100 million a year in cap-and-trade dollars — money that is paid to the state by polluters and which is legally required to be spent on projects to reduce the greenhouse gases responsible for global warming.”
Translation: State extortionists plan to fund water cleanups with $100 million in extortion money – money paid to the state by the providers of energy and by business and industry as part of a fraudulent scam punishing CO2 which is responsible for a greener planet and maybe, just maybe, a very slight, totally beneficial warming.
Why don’t they tax stupidity, short-circuiting belief in AGW, and raise a whole lot more money?