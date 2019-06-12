Study: Cattle Methane is a moooot point in global climate

Via No Tricks Zone: Agrobiologist and scientific researcher Dr. Albrecht Glatzle, author of over 100 scientific papers and two textbooks, has published research that shows:
“…there is no scientific evidence, whatsoever, that domestic livestock could represent a risk for the Earth’s climate” and the “warming potential of anthropogenic GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions has been exaggerated.”
Domestic Livestock and Its Alleged Role in Climate Change
Abstract:
“Our key conclusion is there is no need for anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs), and even less so for livestock-born emissions, to explain climate change. Climate has always been changing, and even the present warming is most likely driven by natural factors.
The warming potential of anthropogenic GHG emissions has been exaggerated, and the beneficial impacts of manmade CO2 emissions for nature, agriculture, and global food security have been systematically suppressed, ignored, or at least downplayed by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and other UN (United Nations) agencies.
Furthermore, we expose important methodological deficiencies in IPCC and FAO (Food Agriculture Organization) instructions and applications for the quantification of the manmade part of non-CO2-GHG emissions from agro-ecosystems.
However, so far, these fatal errors inexorably propagated through the scientific literature.
Finally, we could not find a clear domestic livestock fingerprint, neither in the geographical methane distribution nor in the historical evolution of mean atmospheric methane concentration.”
Key Points:
1. “In order to get the effective manmade part of the emissions from managed ecosystems, one has to subtract the baseline emissions of the respective native ecosystems or of the pre-climate-change-managed ecosystems from those of today’s agro-ecosystems (Figure 4). Omitting this correction leads to a systematic overestimation of farm-born non-CO2 GHG emissions. Scientific publications generally do not take this consideration into account, as farm-born CH4 and N2O emissions are consistently interpreted at a 100% level as an additional anthropogenic GHG source, just like fossil fuel-born CO2. As the mentioned IPCC guidelines [2007] are taken for the ultimate reference, this severe methodological deficiency propagated through the scientific literature.”
2. “Dung patches concentrate the nitrogen ingested from places scattered across the pasture. Nichols et al. [2016] found no significant differences between emission factors from the patches and the rest of the pasture, which means the same amount of nitrous oxide is emitted whether or not the herbage passes livestock’s intestines. However, the IPCC and FAO do consider mistakenly all nitrous oxide leaking from manure as livestock-born and therefore manmade.”
3. “Between 1990 and 2005, the world cattle population rose by more than 100 million head(according to FAO statistics). During this time, atmospheric methane concentration stabilized completely. These empirical observations show that livestock is not a significant player in the global methane budget [Glatzle, 2014]. This appreciation has been corroborated by Schwietzke et al. [2016] who suggested that methane emissions from fossil fuel industry and natural geological seepage have been 60–110% greater than previously thought.”
4. “When looking to the global distribution of average methane concentrations as measured by ENVISAT (Environmental Satellite) [Schneising et al., 2009] and the geographical distribution of domestic animal density, respectively [Steinfeld et al., 2006], no discernible relationship between both criteria was found [Glatzle, 2014].”
5. “Although the most recent estimates of yearly livestock-born global methane emissions came out 11% higher than earlier estimates [Wolf et al., 2017], we still cannot see any discernible livestock fingerprint in the global methane distribution(Figure 6).”
6. “The idea of a considerable livestock contribution to the global methane budget relies on theoretical bottom-up calculations. Even in recent studies, e.g., [Mapfumo et al., 2018], just the emissions per animal are measured and multiplied by the number of animals. Ecosystemic interactions and baselines over time and space are generally ignored [Glatzle, 2014]. Although quite a number of publications, such as the excellent most recent FCRN report (Food Climate Research Network) [2017], do discuss extensively ecosystemic sequestration potentials and natural sources of GHGs, they do not account for baseline emissions from the respective native ecosystems when assessing manmade emissions of non-CO2 GHGs from managed ecosystems. This implies a systematic overestimation of the warming potential, particularly when assuming considerable climate sensitivity to GHG emissions.”
8. “[E]ven LA Chefs Column [Zwick, 2018], in spite of assuming a major global warming impact of methane, came to the conclusion: ‘When methane is put into a broader rather than a reductive context, we all have to stop blaming cattle (‘cows’) for climate change.’”
7. “[W]e could not find a domestic livestock fingerprint, neither in the geographical methane distribution nor in the historical evolution of the atmospheric methane concentration. Consequently, in science, politics, and the media, the climate impact of anthropogenic GHG emissions has been systematically overstated. Livestock-born GHG emissions have mostly been interpreted isolated from their ecosystemic context, ignoring their negligible significance within the global balance. There is no scientific evidence, whatsoever, that domestic livestock could represent a risk for the Earth’s climate.”
16 thoughts on “Study: Cattle Methane is a moooot point in global climate”
Doesn’t matter – greenies hate meat. They can’t stand knowing things they hate exist in the world and so they will try and take it away from everybody. So they can feel better.
After that, it will be something else. Gotta keep stoking that warm fuzzy.
PETA wont be happy…:^)
They never are.
A result of sitting around in old cars all night and day while staking out sheep farm operations, and breathing in each others’ vegan farts.
Seems Intuitively obvious to me. Cattle and livestock, including Beef cattle primarily eat Grains – hay, silage and grass. The majority of their foodstock is grazing on their pastures in the suitable weather and on silage in the colder months when there is no grasses to forage. To this is added some Grains – corn, milo, barley and oats. And then an even smaller amount of Oilseeds – such as soybeans and canola.
The CO2 that cattle emmett is a product of digesting these products. So to determine the total impact of their eating these things you need to subtract the CO2 that would be produced by the natural rotting if not eaten by cattle and the digestion by bacteria and other lifeforms naturally feeding on these products when left in the field.
I thought that the claimed problem with cattle is methane, not CO2?
All animals are carbon neutral. It was always an obviously ridiculous lie that they are not.
What about humans then?
They fart as well!
Roger
http://www.rogerfromnewzealand.wordpress.com
Especially after eating (vegan) beans!
Who knew that the slaughter of the bison prevented climate change in the 1800s?
If, as is said, that methane has a residence time in the atmosphere of 5 years, then as long as cattle numbers stay the same methane will have reached a steady state with the methane produced by cattle equaling the breakdown
Some research done in Australia by Professor Mark Adams at Sydney University apparently shows that soil bacteria can absorb methane faster than cattle emit it.
http://www.abc.net.au/site-archive/rural/nt/content/200908/s2649444.htm
Lieber Herr Glatzle, danke, bestens geschriebener Artikel!
Trotz allem, bauen Sie Moringa an, wächst pro Jahr 4 Meter!
Gruss nach Paraguay von Mexico! JS.
As already stated, animals are as carbon neutral as trees. Why they latch onto trees but hate animals is just weird.
Also (and this is the point of my post), if you take away all the humans from earth and the impact of humans, what do you get? A world “full” of animals. Net zero difference surely.
Oh no–now news of this science too is unsettling. It just gets worse and worse–to quote Homer Simpson.
it looks like there will be an opening for a new Agrobiologist soon. Someone who knows when to keep his mouth shut..
This finding for methane is the same as Harde 2017 showed for anthropogenic CO2. There is simply no evidence that anthropogenic CO2 emissions are driving the atmospheric content of CO2. So, just like this paper states reducing methane emissions will not change background concentrations, reducing CO2 emissions will not change background concentrations. So why do labor to reduce these emissions? Why hasn’t the media and the scientific societies proclaimed this good news and found something more important to work on? I have to conclude that they don’t want to hear this and are willing to ignore out of some indifference to the value of truth.
They’re trying to destroy the ag industry just like they’re trying to destroy the energy industry. That’s all it’s about. Nothing to worry about.