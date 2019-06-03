Renewables in Retreat? Ohio Democrats Vote to Support Nuclear and Coal Power.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In Ohio lawmakers have slashed renewable incentives and moved to support coal and nuclear power, with substantial support from state Democrats.
Ohio lawmakers pass bill to cut renewable requirement, help nuclear and coal
Critics say the bill unnecessarily bails out nuclear, coal owner FirstEnergy Solutions.
MEGAN GEUSS – 6/1/2019, 1:26 AM
This week, lawmakers in Ohio’s House of Representatives voted 53-43 in favor of a controversial bill that would permit a consumer-funded subsidy for nuclear plants and possibly for ailing coal plants as well.
The bill would also end Ohio’s renewable portfolio standard, which required that the state’s utilities to obtain 12.5 percent of their power from renewable sources by 2027. Instead, that renewable portfolio standard is replaced by smaller steps to bolster renewable power, but environmental groups say the bill is a step in the wrong direction.
Building support among Democrats
Though the above elements were in the original bill, which is supported by the state’s Republican Governor, the bill was amended early Wednesday to garner support from Ohio’s House Democrats.
Among the concessions: six large-scale solar projects that already exist in Ohio would be eligible to access some of the nuclear subsidy fund. Limits were also placed on how much FirstEnergy could devalue its nuclear properties (a tactic the company could use to reduce its tax liability).
Ultimately, those concessions got enough Democrats onboard to pass the bill (especially those with nuclear plants in their district). The vote wasn’t strictly partisan, though. Cleveland.com notes that one Republican congressman objected to the lack of a third-party audit of FirstEnergy Solutions’ finances to make sure the company actually needs the subsidy, which oil and gas interests dispute. (Oil and gas interests likely stand to lose the most from House Bill 6, since natural gas is the first fuel utilities often turn to when a coal or nuclear plant shuts down.)
…Read more: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/05/ohio-house-passes-bill-that-would-allow-consumer-funded-nuclear-and-coal-subsidies/
This isn’t the only good news for nuclear power. In Australia, a vocal group of MPs is demanding a review of the ban on nuclear power.
Queensland Coalition MPs push for inquiry to lift Australia’s nuclear power ban
Australian Associated Press
Sun 2 Jun 2019 16.17 AEST
Keith Pitt and James McGrath behind move, saying ‘we have to be able to investigate all options’
Queensland MP Keith Pitt and his Senate colleague James McGrath are behind the push, the Sunday Telegraph reports.
“I am not saying that there is a nuclear reactor coming to a shopping centre near you but we have to be able to investigate all options,” Pitt told the newspaper.
“All I am calling for is an inquiry as to whether it’s a feasible option to ensure we are up to date with the latest information.”
The MP says nuclear energy has helped to reduce carbon emissions and power prices in Europe, while also being a reliable source of power.
“If you want to have your cake and eat it to you have to look at every option,” he said.Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/jun/02/queensland-nationals-mps-push-for-inquiry-to-lift-australias-nuclear-power-ban
Greens won the battle, but they are losing the war.
They convinced the world to spend billions, perhaps trillions of dollars on their renewable power “solution”. But all the money which was spent on renewables delivered was grid instability, soaring consumer power bills and rising CO2 emissions.
The age of renewables is drawing to a close. A new age of affordable power is dawning.
20 thoughts on “Renewables in Retreat? Ohio Democrats Vote to Support Nuclear and Coal Power.”
Looks like Ohio Democrats caught on to the lesson learned in Australia. Not just when rates increase, but when the lights literally start going out, the voters will take their wrath out on those responsible.
In every industry, progress is being made in making products more efficient, getting more out of less, from computers, farm yields, machinery, etc.
Smaller and more efficient, less polution, less energy use has been the wave of the future since the inceptio of mankind.
Wind and solar Renewable energy is the opposite. Getting less and less from more. Bigger footprint, less energy. More manpower producing less.
The only thing keeping the wind and solar industries going are “renewables” requirements, and working out a fair way to keep the required backup conventional power sources online seems to be beyond politicians grasp.
Whilst I am optimistic, as all climate sceptics are, a single swallow, does not a summer make.
We are only beginning the battle back.
Blink Blink; has Hades frozen over?
The coal-fired plant north of the state line (about 25 miles from where I live) was closed down and replaced by a natural gas-fired power plant. The old coal plant was demolished. Natural gas is cheaper than coal. It would be nice to get the one coal-fired plant around here to convert to gas and shut down the coal-fired facility, but that would be a while in the making.
California’s Largest Utility Warns People To Expect Blackouts This Summer
https://www.npr.org/2019/06/03/729390433/californias-largest-utility-warns-people-to-expect-blackouts-this-summer
The new normal.
Beautiful sunny cold day here in Ohio.
The fact that power generation subsidies do not apply to “low carbon” generation , but instead to “renewable” generation indicates just how screwy things really are.
If the environmentalists are against it, I am for it! If they would just stick to genuine environmental concerns I would support them, but their more recent incursions into communistic politics (including unwarranted destruction of coal-fired plants) are unacceptable.
If something doesn’t work, you eventually have to deal with that reality.
Wow! Anyone aware that Tesla has secretly raked in almost $2 billion in revenue by selling regulatory carbon credits since 2010 to GM and Chrysler? Did you know there was such a “carbon credit” system in place, administered by EPA and the state of California? I didn’t.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/teslas-secret-source-cash-finally-164120826.html
Tesla has generated almost $2 billion in revenue from selling federal greenhouse gas regulatory credits since 2010.
Source:
Tesla’s Secret Source Of Cash Unmasked As GM And Fiat Chrysler
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-06-03/tesla-s-secret-source-of-cash-unmasked-as-gm-and-fiat-chrysler?srnd=premium
Tesla has never been a legitimate self-sustaining business.
The whole thing has been a tax subsidy scam right from the git-go.
If it looks like a scam, and quacks like a scam, it’s probably a scam.
Been going on for years. It’s another scam like the carbon futures and cap and trade. Does nothing, zero, to reduce CO2 emissions ….. kind of like the Paris Discord. Just moves them around and the so called “clean” industries collect the money for doing what they’ve always done.
The only serious alternative to fossil fuel power generation is nuclear.
Renewables? No. The sun is still shining. The wind is still blowing.
Inch by inch people are beginning to uncover the AGW scam. All the press in the world can’t overcome reality because inherently people aren’t that stupid to continue being duped. This should snowball as those still swallowing the AGW dogma find out they are being left behind and the world isn’t ending as promised.
RE: “Among the concessions: six large-scale solar projects that already exist in Ohio would be eligible to access some of the nuclear subsidy fund.”
Political subsidy schizophrenia, at its finest! At least they managed to drive a stake into Ohio’s renewable portfolio standard. That’s reason enough to cheer!