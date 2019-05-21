Global warming, the “universal boogeyman” of our times, is causing dog depression.

Literally ANYTHING can be blamed on global warming aka climate change. It’s like in ancient and medieval times, when bad weather was blamed on displeasure of the gods, and later, witches.
Get a load of this load of codswallop from Tom Bawden at the Independent:
Global warming might be causing dogs to become depressed, say pet behaviourists
Leading pet behaviourists say the number of depressed and unsettled dogs they have seen in recent months is unprecedented
A boredom epidemic is sweeping through Britain’s dog population – and global warming could be to blame.
Across the country, there are reports of down-in-the-mouth mutts, and under-the-weather canines.
Leading pet behaviourists told The Independentthat the number of depressed and unsettled dogs they have seen in recent months is unprecedented.
And they suggested that the spate of wet winters could be at the root of the problem, as owners cut down on the daily walks that are crucial to keeping dogs’ spirits up.
…
Sarah Fisher, an animal behaviour counsellor with around two decades experience, has also noticed a level of canine unrest that is unprecedented in her career. Ms Fisher works with horses as well as dogs and has noticed that the boredom is not confined to household pets.
“I’ve never seen our dogs or horses this bored before in 20 years. Horses that have lived happily outside before are saying ‘I actually can’t cope with this mud and wet anymore’,” she said.
“We’re turning them out of their stables and they’re saying ‘Get me back in straight away’.
“They can’t settle, they look bored, but actually it’s to do with physical stress and mental boredom, they can’t go off quietly and graze because they keep sliding around the field,” Ms Fisher added.
Source:
https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/global-warming-could-be-causing-dogs-to-become-depressed-say-pet-behaviourists-a6854006.html
If only dogs and horses could talk, let alone comprehend such abstract concepts like “global warming”.
In other news, Kenji, our resident member of the Union of Concerned Scientists is not depressed, despite having a wet spring in California.
9 thoughts on “Global warming, the “universal boogeyman” of our times, is causing dog depression.”
Who am I to judge, I am just a plain normal dog and sheep owner. My fist thought, reading this article: Dogs has a tendency to sense their owner’s mental state. If the dog owners would stop worrying about a bit extra CO₂ (plant food), enjoy the rain, snow and sunshine with their dogs, the owners would be happier and the dogs would be happier. However, not much sensation in that.
No way, just doesn’t make sense for animals that originated on the steppes of Eurasia known for extremes.
We live in Florida. We have an Airedale Terrier. He is our third Airedale. All of them preferred very cold weather but had no problem with warm weather long as they got enough water. Not sure what would depress an Airedale but global warming ain’t one. I am certain that whatever comes our Airedale will not bat an eye and somehow turn it into a new game.
6 inches of snow overnight here in Boulder, Colorado and the dogs don’t look too sad as they bask in the heat of the wood stove. I won’t tell them that carbon dioxide is spewing out the chimney, that would certainly make them morose.
I’m glad to hear Kenji is OK. I guess he’s too intelligent to read The Independent or The Guardian.
Cute dog. Global warming is indeed the new witch scare.
‘I actually can’t cope with this mud and wet anymore’???
I don’t know about you but I always take seriously people who inform me as to what animals are saying. I would suggest that Sarah Fisher has lost her mind but as yet I haven’t seen any evidence to support the hypothesis that she ever had one. The fact that she is an animal behaviour counsellor isn’t working in her favor.
Climate alarmist leftists are some of the most depressed, and now they are projecting their malaise on to their pets, another hilarious facet of their dementia.
Dog day afternoon?
It’s a dogs life?
Just horsing around?
In the doghouse?
Horse liniment?
The telling sign is, of course, are the horse fly’s fed up?
Neiighhhhh.
(Sorry, utterly ridiculous response to utterly ridiculous people).
“If only dogs and horses could talk, let alone comprehend such abstract concepts like “global warming”.”
Or nonsense like dog depression. Humans make animals their scapegoats and excuses for everything. A dog is “sad” when you don’t feed it, happy immediately after you do. They are NOT complicated. They do not care about rain, or mud and they are never bored. They lack the capacity. They may have nothing to do and improvise by eating your sofa, but that’s NOT boredom (or chewing on your hand and jumping in your face as in the case of my tiny yorkie). It’s what dogs do. It’s “who they are”.
(Kenji looks great! Very cute critter!)
“Sarah Fisher, an animal behaviour counsellor” which is equivalent to being a medium or a psychic. What drivel.