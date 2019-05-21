Global warming, the “universal boogeyman” of our times, is causing dog depression.

Literally ANYTHING can be blamed on global warming aka climate change. It’s like in ancient and medieval times, when bad weather was blamed on displeasure of the gods, and later, witches.

Get a load of this load of codswallop from Tom Bawden at the Independent:

Global warming might be causing dogs to become depressed, say pet behaviourists

Leading pet behaviourists say the number of depressed and unsettled dogs they have seen in recent months is unprecedented

A boredom epidemic is sweeping through Britain’s dog population – and global warming could be to blame.

Across the country, there are reports of down-in-the-mouth mutts, and under-the-weather canines.

Leading pet behaviourists told The Independentthat the number of depressed and unsettled dogs they have seen in recent months is unprecedented.

And they suggested that the spate of wet winters could be at the root of the problem, as owners cut down on the daily walks that are crucial to keeping dogs’ spirits up.

Sarah Fisher, an animal behaviour counsellor with around two decades experience, has also noticed a level of canine unrest that is unprecedented in her career. Ms Fisher works with horses as well as dogs and has noticed that the boredom is not confined to household pets.

“I’ve never seen our dogs or horses this bored before in 20 years. Horses that have lived happily outside before are saying ‘I actually can’t cope with this mud and wet anymore’,” she said.

“We’re turning them out of their stables and they’re saying ‘Get me back in straight away’.

“They can’t settle, they look bored, but actually it’s to do with physical stress and mental boredom, they can’t go off quietly and graze because they keep sliding around the field,” Ms Fisher added.

Source:

https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/global-warming-could-be-causing-dogs-to-become-depressed-say-pet-behaviourists-a6854006.html

If only dogs and horses could talk, let alone comprehend such abstract concepts like “global warming”.

In other news, Kenji, our resident member of the Union of Concerned Scientists is not depressed, despite having a wet spring in California.

